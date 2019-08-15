Pictogram Quiz: Can You Guess These Famous Whistler Trails?

SRAM Trailhouse bandanna: Those who know Whistler and the Sea to Sky Trails, shouldn't have any trouble figuring out these puzzles.



How well do you know Whistler area trails? Trailforks teamed up with SRAM to challenge riders at Whistler Crankworx to ride a number of trails in and around the bike park and log their achievements on Trailforks for a chance to earn medals and win prizes at the RockShox tent. In celebration of the 2019 Trail Challenge , SRAM asked local artist Nigel Quarless to depict 24 famous trails in his whimsical graphic style. Nigel's artwork was printed on T-shirts, bandanas, and decorated the infamous SRAM tower in Whistler village.

Show us what you got.... Add up your correct answers and see how you rate against Whistler Locals.... 5 or less: Probably ridden here once.

10 correct: Get out of the park and ride some real trails.

15 right: May have an annual lift pass.

Better than 20: Lives in BC or Bellingham.

24 correct: Yeah Buddy!

24 correct - and ridden every trail: Gold medalist.

How many pictograms can you recognize? Click on each graphic below to see if your guess was correct, then use your back button to return to the contest. Keep track of your score and weigh in at the finishing poll to see how you've stacked up against Whistler's locals, and fellow riders who have travelled from all over the world to ride some of the best mountain bike trails ever built. No cheatin'!!!