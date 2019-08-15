Pictogram Quiz: Can You Guess These Famous Whistler Trails?

How well do you know Whistler area trails? Trailforks teamed up with SRAM to challenge riders at Whistler Crankworx to ride a number of trails in and around the bike park and log their achievements on Trailforks for a chance to earn medals and win prizes at the RockShox tent. In celebration of the 2019 Trail Challenge
, SRAM asked local artist Nigel Quarless to depict 24 famous trails in his whimsical graphic style. Nigel's artwork was printed on T-shirts, bandanas, and decorated the infamous SRAM tower in Whistler village.
How many pictograms can you recognize? Click on each graphic below to see if your guess was correct, then use your back button to return to the contest. Keep track of your score and weigh in at the finishing poll to see how you've stacked up against Whistler's locals, and fellow riders who have travelled from all over the world to ride some of the best mountain bike trails ever built. No cheatin'!!!
13 Comments
What I know for sure is that you inverted gargamel and azrael. Azrael is the cat and Gargamel the Wizard
Also, not related, does anyone know how I can get an angry pirate trail sign? Live in Australia and that trails probably my favourite track at the park.
I've not ridden anything outside the park.
It's crazy. I looked at my ridelog from day 1 in the park...55 different trail segments in a single day.
I'm gonna go back next year somehow. That was in 2015 & I'm an idiot for not doing it again.
Do I win something?
