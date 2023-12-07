Pierer Mobility Announces Plan to Sell Felt Bicycles

Dec 7, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Felt Decree 2018

Pierer Mobility is selling Felt Bicycles to a new consortium led by the current Chief Sales Officer for New Mobility at KTM, Bicycle Retailer reports.

After two years since Pierer Mobility purchased Felt Bicycles from Rossignol, the company has announced it will sell the brand to a consortium led by Florian Burguet, the current Chief Sales Officer for New Mobility at KTM. The deal should be closed in the first half of 2024, with Florian Burguet leaving the Pierer Mobility management board by the end of December.

Pierer Mobility has also revealed the divestment of its non-e-bike division, with the company also selling the Raymon e-bike brand to its founders, Susanne and Felix Puello. The decisions are part of plans at Pierer Mobility to focus the company on the KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS and MVAgusta brands.

The company aims to expand Husqvarna and GASGAS in the e-mobility sector with a new E-Mobility business unit containing all electrically powered two-wheelers, including e-motorcycles and stand-up scooters.

In recent years, Felt moved away from selling mountain bikes to cover road, triathlon and gravel bikes.

Posted In:
Industry News Felt


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,852 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Greg Minnaar Off Santa Cruz & Reportedly on Norco for 2024
97955 views
ARC8's Prototype Downhill Bike Uses a Sliding Shock Mount
46109 views
Review: Atherton 130.X - The Lugged Carbon Cruiser
45686 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Ideal Two Bike Quiver?
43142 views
Check Out: Waterproof Shoes, A Clever Hip Pack, Wireless Dropper Post, & More
37374 views
Tech Briefing: November 2023
35859 views
CeramicSpeed Announces $669 OSPW X Upgrade for SRAM Transmission Derailleurs
32826 views
Intend Release Limited Edition 'Moto' Fork & Shock Set
32639 views

4 Comments
  • 6 0
 They Felt like they should see other brands!
  • 2 0
 I've seen one of these in existence and it wasn't exactly a looker.
  • 1 0
 Just remember that once upon a time Cam Zink rode one of those P.O.S.
  • 1 4
 FIRST







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.039236
Mobile Version of Website