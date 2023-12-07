Pierer Mobility Announces Plan to Sell Felt Bicycles

Pierer Mobility is selling Felt Bicycles to a new consortium led by the current Chief Sales Officer for New Mobility at KTM, Bicycle Retailer reports.
After two years since Pierer Mobility purchased Felt Bicycles from Rossignol
, the company has announced it will sell the brand to a consortium led by Florian Burguet, the current Chief Sales Officer for New Mobility at KTM. The deal should be closed in the first half of 2024, with Florian Burguet leaving the Pierer Mobility management board by the end of December.
Pierer Mobility has also revealed the divestment of its non-e-bike division, with the company also selling the Raymon e-bike brand to its founders, Susanne and Felix Puello. The decisions are part of plans at Pierer Mobility to focus the company on the KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS and MVAgusta brands.
The company aims to expand Husqvarna and GASGAS in the e-mobility sector with a new E-Mobility business unit containing all electrically powered two-wheelers, including e-motorcycles and stand-up scooters.
In recent years, Felt moved away from selling mountain bikes to cover road, triathlon and gravel bikes.