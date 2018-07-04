Video: Drifty Moon Dust Explosions in Italy

Pila is not a new destination on the European scene but it is a bloody good one, and appears only to be getting better!
We all saw how ridiculous Finn Iles' segment was in Gamble and the terrain this little Italian resort has at its disposal is immense. From the flat-out downhill tracks of the bike park to epic ridge lines and singletrack descents to the Aosta valley floor, this place is bucket list stuff for anyone looking to visit Europe on their bike.
We took the Deakinator and a few staff members on one of our regular day trips to Pila from Morzine and had a good old razz about. The hardest decision was choosing which bikes to ride; the big rigs or bust out the little bikes, we decided on both!
Spraying turns maybe be a highlight of your day but sometimes you just have to stop and appreciate the view. Sitting at 2750 metres riding above the clouds has never been so much fun.
Although Pila has more than earned its reputation as a great downhill location, a blast on the trail bike here can be just as much, if not wilder than the DH bike.
Exposed ridgelines, savage singletrack and long, technical rocky descents can all be found just a short pedal or hike from the Bike Park. On either steed, the famous Rientro trail that drops into Aosta will have you roosting moon dust in every corner with a huge smile to match!
Head over to www.mtbbeds.com
for more info on this epic destination and our holidays throughout Europe.
4 Comments
Post a Comment