Pimp My Bike presented by PUSH Industries
What is Pimp My Bike?
Customising your ride is one of the most exciting things about owning a bike. Pinkbike users can now win one of a kind, completely unique prizes that money can’t buy with our new Pimp My Bike contest.
We won't have Xzibit knocking on your door but we guarantee that this prize can't be found anywhere else, apart from winning it here on Pinkbike.

What is the Prize?
For our first time around we’re teaming up with Push Industries to give you the ultimate suspension prize.
You could win a customized Pinkbike Elevensix shock, which will never be available to buy. Ever.


Custom engraved Push Industries shock for Pimp My Bike
Your name engraved here.


You'll also get a brand new product that Push are launching. We don't even know what it is, we just got sent this CAD drawing… but you will get one. You might even get to own one before any of the Pinkbike staff get their hands on it.


Pimp My Bike Presented by Push Industries
Any guesses what it might be?


How are your new kick-ass Push products going to get installed on your bike?
We’re going to get you and your ride to their HQ and they’ll install them—heck you might even be able to help make it in the factory! We’d recommend leaving it to the experts though…


Inside Push Industries
Darren Murphy, the owner of Push Industries, will be on hand to show you around.

Inside Push Industries
Check out all those buttons. The winner will actually get to find out what each of them does... maybe even push one.

Push Industries
You'll be getting a custom engraved shock here, with the PB logo and whatever else will fit on—a money can't buy prize.


Once your shock is built, Push will take you out to their local trails with their telemetry setup and help dial in your bike. They will send you home with a totally dialed bike, and probably a lot more knowledge than you had before.


Pimp My Bike Presented by Push Industries
All of this will be on your bike and by the end of the day; you're going to be able to bore your friends with how much you know about suspension.


When will all of this be happening?
Deadlines for entries are on Sunday, May 29th at 12pm PST. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, June 6th at 8am PST. The dates for when the prize will be redeemed to be discussed with the winner after they have been chosen at random.



Log into your Pinkbike account and hit the button below—that's it.


About Push Industries
Push Industries, Inc. was formed in Irvine, California in an 800 sq. ft. warehouse. The company was founded by Darren Murphy, a long time cycling/motorcycle enthusiast and suspension geek, as a way to combine his two passions. The goal? To provide industry leading customer service and provide consumers with the same level of product that is available to world class racers. Using National and World Champion Eric Carter and riders from the Turner Honda Racing Team, Push quickly established itself as the premiere suspension tuner for North America.

Visit Push Industries.

Contest Terms and Conditions.

25 Comments

  • + 13
 Man, these are going to look so good on my Raleigh Activator
  • + 7
 Yeah, sounds like a local would stand a better chance in winning this.
  • + 2
 I guess they will fly me over from Holland to do the trail tests... or will telementry gonna be telepathy?
  • + 3
 As simple as reading the terms and conditions:

Who Can Enter:
1.
The Contest is open worldwide.
2.
Entrants must be at least 18 years or older.
3.
Must have a valid Passport.
4.
Must be eligible for entrance to United States of America.
5.
Must have valid Travel & Health Insurance, must include bike coverage.

Its an incredible prize!!! Riding trip + Factory tour + Stuff + Moar knowledge about setting up suspension? Holy shit!!
  • + 3
 And what if I ride a hardtail?
  • + 0
 +1 for this....would have been better if it was a fork prize, suitable for everyone then. Pish!
  • + 0
 I have very hard time finding right spring for my leverage ratio although I have become a suspension g33k. I am also dreaming about Push shocks so please Pinkbike and Push Industries, pimp my bike!
  • + 1
 as long as this can fit on my '15 Canfield balance and beat out my ccbdair I'm down.
  • + 1
 Waiting for my Evil Insurgent to arrive - this would be the mutts nutz prize at the perfect time!
  • + 1
 I'd sell my left nut for this.
  • + 1
 U still have a left nut, well done!
  • + 1
 My Nomad has a very broken rear shock at the minute! Please be me!!
  • + 0
 "We don't even know what it is"? Maybe not EXACTLY what it is, but I think it's pretty obvious where that goes...
  • + 5
 Prototype spoke for new wheel size?
  • + 1
 I would love this! It'd look sweet on my Chrome Nomad!
  • + 1
 I Pushed the button at least 100 times. Finger rebound needs dialed.
  • + 1
 Is there a Trunion mount version of the shock?
  • + 1
 I'd have to buy a new bike for them to fit it to Smile
  • + 1
 Any Chance of an Scot winning this?
  • + 1
 Legit best prize ever. Fingers crossed! Thanks PB and Push.
  • + 0
 No US only restrictions?...
  • + 3
 Read the terms and conditions at bottom, open world wide! Awesome Pinkbike and Push, this a an awesome prize!
  • + 0
 Ahh dawn. I only gots me a hardtail...
  • + 1
 Awesome contest.
  • + 0
 coil conversion for pike

Post a Comment



