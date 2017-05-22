





Pimp My Bike presented by PUSH Industries –

ENTER BELOW FOR A CHANCE TO WIN





What is Pimp My Bike?

Customising your ride is one of the most exciting things about owning a bike. Pinkbike users can now win one of a kind, completely unique prizes that money can’t buy with our new Pimp My Bike contest.

We won't have Xzibit knocking on your door but we guarantee that this prize can't be found anywhere else, apart from winning it here on Pinkbike.



What is the Prize?

For our first time around we’re teaming up with Push Industries to give you the ultimate suspension prize.

You could win a customized Pinkbike Elevensix shock, which will never be available to buy. Ever.







Your name engraved here. Your name engraved here.





You'll also get a brand new product that Push are launching. We don't even know what it is, we just got sent this CAD drawing… but you will get one. You might even get to own one before any of the Pinkbike staff get their hands on it.







Any guesses what it might be? Any guesses what it might be?





How are your new kick-ass Push products going to get installed on your bike?

We’re going to get you and your ride to their HQ and they’ll install them—heck you might even be able to help make it in the factory! We’d recommend leaving it to the experts though…







Darren Murphy, the owner of Push Industries, will be on hand to show you around. Darren Murphy, the owner of Push Industries, will be on hand to show you around.





Check out all those buttons. The winner will actually get to find out what each of them does... maybe even push one. Check out all those buttons. The winner will actually get to find out what each of them does... maybe even push one.





You'll be getting a custom engraved shock here, with the PB logo and whatever else will fit on—a money can't buy prize. You'll be getting a custom engraved shock here, with the PB logo and whatever else will fit on—a money can't buy prize.





Once your shock is built, Push will take you out to their local trails with their telemetry setup and help dial in your bike. They will send you home with a totally dialed bike, and probably a lot more knowledge than you had before.







All of this will be on your bike and by the end of the day; you're going to be able to bore your friends with how much you know about suspension. All of this will be on your bike and by the end of the day; you're going to be able to bore your friends with how much you know about suspension.





When will all of this be happening?

Deadlines for entries are on Sunday, May 29th at 12pm PST. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, June 6th at 8am PST. The dates for when the prize will be redeemed to be discussed with the winner after they have been chosen at random.







Log into your Pinkbike account and hit the button below—that's it.