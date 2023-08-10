Pinarello Releases New Dogma XC Hardtail

Known for their boldly designed road bikes, Pinarello has been dipping their Italian toes in the mountain bike waters recently. The most recent result of those explorations is the Dogma XC, a truly out-there carbon cross-country race hardtail that might just serve as the ultimate antithesis to the consistently narrowing aesthetic most mountain bikes fall into. Dogma, be it religious, scientific, or otherwise, often makes for a close-minded outlook on things - in the case of the Pinarello Dogma, I'll at give them some points for bucking that trend.

Pinarello Dogma XC

• Carbon fiber frame

• 29" wheels

• 100mm fork

• 30.9 seatpost, dropper routing

• 40t chainring max

• Boost spacing

• 160mm flat mount rear brake

• Max tire size: 2.3"



One-piece bar/stem combo to keep the look consistent. Asymmetry for "more balanced energy transfer, improved speed and traction."

Replete with INEOS Grenadiers graphics, ready for the World Champs stage.

There is no published geometry for the new Dogma, but based on the look of things it's safe to assume the majority of the chart will be within the standard realm for most traditional XC hardtails. Short wheelbase, low stack, and angles meant for quick handling and flat pedaling are probably present between all those organic swoops and bumps.Pinarello has implemented SRAM's UDH, allowing the use of new Transmission groups. There appears to be a threaded hole above the chainring, which I'd assume is meant for a chainguide, as they made a point to call out the frame's 1x-only configuration.You can run two bottles in the front triangle, and that little triangle right above the bottom bracket might just be big enough to make a tiny little framebag that you can keep some gummy bears in.Though there are no published frame weights, they did point out the integrated through-headset cable routing, featuring a specific headset bearing that utilizes an internal stopper at 60° to prevent the handlebar from over-rotating.The Dogma XC will be raced under Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Tom Pidcock at this week's short track and Olympic events in Scotland. They should be fast enough to squash any teasing that may occur due to a certain bike's aesthetic choices.