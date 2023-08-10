Pinarello Releases New Dogma XC Hardtail

Aug 10, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

Known for their boldly designed road bikes, Pinarello has been dipping their Italian toes in the mountain bike waters recently. The most recent result of those explorations is the Dogma XC, a truly out-there carbon cross-country race hardtail that might just serve as the ultimate antithesis to the consistently narrowing aesthetic most mountain bikes fall into. Dogma, be it religious, scientific, or otherwise, often makes for a close-minded outlook on things - in the case of the Pinarello Dogma, I'll at give them some points for bucking that trend.
Pinarello Dogma XC
• Carbon fiber frame
• 29" wheels
• 100mm fork
• 30.9 seatpost, dropper routing
• 40t chainring max
• Boost spacing
• 160mm flat mount rear brake
• Max tire size: 2.3"

photo
One-piece bar/stem combo to keep the look consistent.
photo
Asymmetry for "more balanced energy transfer, improved speed and traction."

There is no published geometry for the new Dogma, but based on the look of things it's safe to assume the majority of the chart will be within the standard realm for most traditional XC hardtails. Short wheelbase, low stack, and angles meant for quick handling and flat pedaling are probably present between all those organic swoops and bumps.

Pinarello has implemented SRAM's UDH, allowing the use of new Transmission groups. There appears to be a threaded hole above the chainring, which I'd assume is meant for a chainguide, as they made a point to call out the frame's 1x-only configuration.

You can run two bottles in the front triangle, and that little triangle right above the bottom bracket might just be big enough to make a tiny little framebag that you can keep some gummy bears in.

Though there are no published frame weights, they did point out the integrated through-headset cable routing, featuring a specific headset bearing that utilizes an internal stopper at 60° to prevent the handlebar from over-rotating.

photo
Replete with INEOS Grenadiers graphics, ready for the World Champs stage.

The Dogma XC will be raced under Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Tom Pidcock at this week's short track and Olympic events in Scotland. They should be fast enough to squash any teasing that may occur due to a certain bike's aesthetic choices.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Hardtails Pinarello Pinarello Dogma


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
79 articles
Report
49 Comments
  • 110 0
 Bonus points for the shimano sticker on the chain stay right in the middle of the sram drivetrain.
  • 1 0
 They slammed on the brakes, to get the sticker placement straight.
  • 47 5
 Wow, that thing is hideous.
  • 31 3
 Is this what cancer looks like?
  • 10 0
 This one is terminal
  • 17 0
 Maybe it's the name, but the overall silhouette made me immediately think of a dog hunching out a steamer. Can't unsee.
  • 1 0
 Me too. Like a squatting dog.
  • 16 0
 Now we know where Tony Ellsworth has been...
  • 13 2
 I'd laugh about the Supercaliber being an ugly joke, but then this pops up...
  • 1 0
 What?! The rusty trombone looks great.
  • 10 1
 The Quasimodo of mountain bikes.

I thought Italians were supposed to be good at styling?!
  • 10 0
 early 2000s geometry + UDH
  • 7 1
 I've just been transported to 2007, and it's still ugly. That said live by NYC and I bet I'll see one going down the bike path at some point because Pinarello.
  • 7 0
 Are left turns more compliant than right turns with those seat stays?
  • 3 0
 Bro, do you even NASCAR?
  • 6 1
 I love how is says "Shiamno" on the chain stay, but is running the top tier SRAM XX T-Type Groupset.
  • 1 0
 I think it's spelled "Sham-wow"
  • 1 0
 first thing I noticed too. thats odd.
  • 4 1
 The right seatstay looks like what happens in middle school projects where something breaks and you don't have time to get a replacement so just go with a good enough fix.
  • 1 0
 Have to make it weird for the clicks, so people care and lust after it. "Affordable, boring double-diamond x/c hardtail bike frame with nice features", doesn't move Pinarellos, nor does it get PB comments. What's the blue-collar x/c race bike equivalent of this?
  • 3 0
 Specialized (shockingly) Chisel. They are fantastic, and a pretty good value.
  • 1 0
 @Genewich: Agreed, I have a Chisel built up as a bikepacking bike and it's great.
  • 5 1
 Nope
  • 1 0
 So the bike is "released" but we have no geo info or any weight data, I'm confused why they didn't just wait until they were ready for it al to come out
  • 1 0
 I was just about to make the decision riding for ineos next season...but nope...not on this bike!! I think I remain a privateer.
  • 1 0
 That tiny little triangle above the bottom bracket is actually to carry the poop bags for the “dog hunching out a steamer”.
  • 2 1
 Looks just as good as their road bikes. Which is to say that it's FUGLY. Holy cow.
  • 3 0
 Imbarazzante
  • 1 0
 2.3 max tire clearance on a hard tail? Perfect for asphalt and XC courses entirely made with machine built flow.
  • 1 1
 Never have a found myself finding violence to be the proper answer to an aesthetic choice, but man... someone needs a curb stomp.
  • 1 0
 I was expecting Pontiac Aztek levels of ugly ... I've seen worse from YT. Not my fav design, but it's decent.
  • 2 0
 No
  • 1 1
 Why do Pinarello do it? All of their models are the worst looking on the market.
  • 1 0
 You probably can get the the knockoff for $600.00 on DH gate right now!
  • 1 0
 They really didn't need to try so hard to make such an ugly bike
  • 1 0
 the bike for the folks that think a "huck" is hopping off a curb.
  • 1 1
 Yikes. Pinarello really screwed the pooch on this one.
  • 1 1
 stick to classic looking road bikes.
  • 1 1
 Would love to see this get a Hambini roasting
  • 1 0
 Can we unrelease this
  • 1 0
 Yep, sure is a Dog. Wow
  • 1 1
 No.
  • 1 2
 I just threw up in my mouth.
  • 3 4
 hardtail XC bikes making the homepage
  • 2 1
 Yup, bad signs these days.... Where is Levy?
  • 1 0
 @numbnuts1977: He's riding gravel bikes and writing reviews for when Pinkbike completes transition to the best gravel bike site on the web. This bike is part of the transition plan.
  • 1 1
 Nein.
