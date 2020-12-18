Pinkbike Academy Available On Amazon Prime TV

Dec 18, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


We are excited to announce that Pinkbike Academy is now available on Amazon Prime TV!

All 10 episodes are now live on the streaming service, so grab some popcorn and binge away. This is the third Pinkbike Originals show to make it onto Amazon Prime TV, after The Privateer - Season 2 and Full Enduro were added in April.

Pinkbike Academy is a mountain bike reality TV show that puts 10 aspiring professional riders through a series of competitions and elimination challenges to see if they have what it takes to make it at the top. The Pinkbike Academy champion will take home $25,000 cash and a 1-year professional contract with Orbea Bikes. The five female and five male contestants range in age from 20 to 34 and come from various cycling backgrounds, each bringing unique personalities and skills to the table.

Filming for the first season took place at the Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy: Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna, British Columbia. Pinkbike Academy is supported by Fox Racing, Fox Head, Shimano, Orbea, GoPro, Garmin, Feedback Sports, Maxxis, PRO, Big White, Stans No Tubes, Trailforks and Ride Concepts.

Watch the Pinkbike Academy on Amazon Prime TV here

11 Comments

  • 9 0
 See? It's NOT free content! Now we can complain our hearts out!
  • 7 0
 Coming soon: PrimeBike, the new subscription only version of pinkbike.
  • 9 4
 Sweet, one more way not to watch.
  • 2 1
 Haha. Is it that bad? I haven’t followed the series.
  • 1 0
 @extratalldirtrider: the series did for Pinkbike what the video game adaptation of E.T. The extraterrestrial did for Atari
  • 3 0
 @extratalldirtrider: Personally enjoyed it.
  • 1 0
 @usedbikestuff: what a bizarre analogy that was..
  • 4 2
 Well, that's pretty cool. Mainstream media!
  • 3 0
 Congrats!
  • 1 0
 This title isn't available in your location.
  • 21 0
 Aren’t you lucky

