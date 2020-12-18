Pinkbike Academy Available On Amazon Prime TV

We are excited to announce that Pinkbike Academy is now available on Amazon Prime TV
!
All 10 episodes are now live on the streaming service, so grab some popcorn and binge away. This is the third Pinkbike Originals show to make it onto Amazon Prime TV, after The Privateer - Season 2
and Full Enduro
were added in April.
Pinkbike Academy is a mountain bike reality TV show that puts 10 aspiring professional riders through a series of competitions and elimination challenges to see if they have what it takes to make it at the top. The Pinkbike Academy champion will take home $25,000 cash and a 1-year professional contract with Orbea Bikes. The five female and five male contestants
range in age from 20 to 34 and come from various cycling backgrounds, each bringing unique personalities and skills to the table.
Filming for the first season took place at the Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy: Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna, British Columbia. Pinkbike Academy is supported by Fox Racing, Fox Head, Shimano, Orbea, GoPro, Garmin, Feedback Sports, Maxxis, PRO, Big White, Stans No Tubes, Trailforks and Ride Concepts.Watch the Pinkbike Academy on Amazon Prime TV here
