Pinkbike Academy Contestant Bradley Harris Signs with Theory Racing P/B ProBikeKit

Returning Theory Elite Women's rider Julie Duvert (left) is excited for the fresh start for 2022

Pinkbike Academy contestant Bradley Harris is getting a well-deserved shot on the big stage in 2022

Theory will be riding the well proven Yeti SB150 fitted with Pirelli tires

The team will be racing as Theory P/B ProBikeKit in 2022 & beyond. Kiwi, and Pinkbike Academy participant, Bradley Harris joins the team for 2022 - lining up alongside Team Manager & Elite Rider Nic Bean, and Elite French rider Julie Duvert. Theory Junior Development launches with rider Ivan Williams, a 14 year old up and coming racer. The team will be riding Yeti Cycles and Pirelli Tires in 2022.Since launching in 2020, it’s fair to say it’s been a bit of a rocky road for Theory (as it has for most of the world’s top mountain bike teams and riders, for that matter); competitions have been delayed/postponed, travel plans have been disrupted and there’s been an overwhelming demand for bikes and products, causing further challenges for sponsors and teams. Fast forward to Spring 2022, and it feels like a fresh start for Theory. Let’s call it Theory 1.2, or using the team’s new name: Theory P/B ProBikeKit.Founded by former Santa Cruz rider and current Fox Athlete, Nic Bean, Theory Racing was established by riders for riders. Creating a fun, and supportive environment has been the main ingredient in a platform designed to help riders reach the top of their game. Split across the globe, team riders Nic and Julie spend their time between California and the Provence-Alps in Southern France when not competing. Newcomer Bradley Harris calls Queenstown NZ home. This global mix brings a great energy to the team, and a wealth of content taking mountain bike fans to some of the world’s best riding spots.As well as competing in the Enduro World Series, giving back to the MTB community has always been part of the team's mission, hence the name, Theory. The team will be taking junior rider Ivan Williams under its wing in 2022, as he bids to kick-start his own EWS development ambitions, starting with EWS80 in Scotland. The team will also be hosting a number of community events and camps - supporting local riders as they travel the globe. The team’s structure defies the myth that a team must be a factory team, and this is reinforced by the announcement of the new partners. Adding ProBikeKit and Yeti Cycles to the roster of current team/athlete sponsors, which includes Pirelli, FOX, DYEDBRO, Crankbrothers, along with each rider carrying their own clothing sponsor, creates an unconventional but strong combination!ProBikeKit moved into the mountain bike world in 2021. They stock an impressive selection of products from leading brands, which can be shipped globally. ProBikeKIt have confirmed to Theory they will be taking in an order of Yeti frames later in 2022, as they move outside of components, wheels, tires, clothing etc.Theory’s Founder, Team Manager and Elite Rider, Nic Bean commented:“We’re really looking forward to the 2022 season, and I’m stoked on the new partnerships we have in place. We’ve been building over the past couple of years and I can’t wait to see what the season has in store”“As well as creating an environment where elite riders can flourish, It’s incredibly important to me that we support riders of all abilities and ages, and I’m delighted our partners have chosen to support this vision. First up for Theory is Sea Otter - we hope to see you out in California.”Ian Chandler, Brand Marketing Manager at ProBikeKit added:“This partnership marks ProBikeKit’s arrival in the mountain bike world. We’ve supported road cyclists across the globe for over 20 years, and we’re excited to transition onto the trail!”“We’re proud to be working with Theory, and I am delighted to support Nic’s vision. As the youngest team owner on the EWS circuit, I was blown away by Nic’s professionalism, humbleness and eagerness to give back to the mountain bike community. The team has an exciting group of riders and I can’t wait to see what they can achieve in 2022. I hope the team can inspire and help riders to achieve their own goals.”Here's to a great 2022 for the entire MTB world!