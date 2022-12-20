Pinkbike Academy Season 3, Episode 10: A Winner Is Crowned

Dec 20, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  

PINKBIKE ACADEMY


10 Riders. 1 Pro Contract.



Episode 10: A Winner Is Crowned

It all comes down to this. This year’s PBA competitors have put their skills to the test and their careers on the line in hope of winning one grand prize: $30,000 and a pro contract with Orbea Bikes. Today, we crown the Season 3 winner of The Pinkbike Academy.









Pinkbike Academy Season 3 is available for FREE on Outside Watch or the Pinkbike YouTube channel.





Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Maxxis, Outside, Garmin, Big White, Stans, Insta360, MRP, Funn, Ride Concepts, SDG, North Shore Racks, ODI, Rimpact, and Squirt.


15 Comments

  • 18 2
 I'm happy for Max..... BUT, Tarmo was ROBBED!
  • 14 1
 Eric got robbed.


But it seems like he's got a job writing here? He'll go far, and I'll keep that Jank sticker on my bike buddy.
  • 7 0
 So basically Max won before the academy started by having more followers? Props to all the stuff he does and congrats.

But also now everyone knows just how much faster Tarmo is.
  • 5 1
 Honestly all makes sense now, seeing the fastest woman rider go home and Max stick around after some sub-par race results. Orbea isn't big in the freeride space and if that is what they want to build upon then couldn't be anyone else. If the judging criteria was transparent nobody would say anyone was robbed.
  • 2 0
 Yeah it was never really stated what the judges were looking for, besides the “full package” and no one knows what that actually means :/
  • 4 0
 From Orbea's standpoint that pick makes total sense. They've picked fast riders the last two seasons, and have a solid squad on the EWS currently. Anyways, the winner was undoubtedly going to be picked up by GT or Norco or something eventually, makes sense to get ahead of the game... Looking forward to seeing an Orbea at Rampage someday soon.
  • 7 0
 So much theft, you’d think this was Rampage!
  • 2 0
 This was by far the worst season so far. The episodes should have been twice the length, there should have been less focus on drama and deliberation, and more on actually riding. Nevertheless, congrats to Max
  • 4 0
 *Flips Table*

Nonetheless, congrats to Max. I'm sure he'll be great
  • 6 1
 Flat pedals win PBA!
  • 1 0
 Oh boy... let the comments BEGIN!
  • 2 1
 *insert robbery comment here*
  • 1 0
 Just buy don't thousands of followers next time.
  • 1 0
 A robbery to the Max.
  • 1 0
 Tarmo will get sponsored





