Pinkbike Academy to Go Ahead at Big White with Local Cast

Jul 29, 2020
by Sarah Lukas  

The moment you have all been waiting for... actually, maybe it's the second moment as we await the next episode of Grim Donut... Pinkbike Academy presented by Shimano has chosen 5 men and 5 women to battle it out for a pro contract from Orbea as well as a $25,000 Grand Prize!


So this is a bit anticlimatic, we can't tell you who they are quite yet, but we will announce them prior to the series release later this year. What we can tell you is that due to COVID-19 and global travel restrictions, Pinkbike Academy Season 1 will be an all-Canadian cast (athletes who are currently in Canada, not requiring international travel), and includes riders from over five nationalities. Filming will take place at the Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy: Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna, BC.

Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com

Hundreds of you from around the world took the time to put together your application videos, and unfortunately are unable to participate this year due to travel restrictions. To recognize some of the international candidates, our team picked out the top 5 men and 5 women from outside of Canada for the audience to vote on. One winner will receive the chance to appear on Pinkbike Academy Season 2, and a prize pack from Pinkbike Academy Season 1 sponsors. We will announce the Pinkbike Academy voting in the coming weeks.



Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Shimano, Orbea, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Big White, GoPro, Garmin,
Pro Bike Gear, Feedback Sports, Maxxis, Stan's NoTubes, Ride Concepts, and Trailforks.


