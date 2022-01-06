close
Pinkbike Academy Winner Florencia Espiñeira Joins Orbea

Jan 6, 2022
by Orbea  


WELCOME TO THE FAMILY! THE HUMBLE PINKBIKE ACADEMY WINNER AND ENDURO RACER: FLORENCIA ESPIÑEIRA JOINS ORBEA

Flo is no stranger to racing, she's posted top 10 EWS finishes, won the Chilean Championships 4 years in a row, and is the fastest woman in Latin America (And Beyond)

● In 2022 Flo will participate in select races as well as create video content

● Flo puts in the work, trains hard, and is an extremely well-rounded enduro rider. She is currently based in Whistler Canada


North America, January 6th, 2022

We are proud to have such an amazing human being, racer, and ambassador representing our brand. During Flo’s time at the Pinkbike Academy, she proved herself as a respected leader and role model. Her laser-focus during challenges and charismatic personality off the race track are just a few reasons why we are excited to work with her in 2022.

bigquotesHaving Flo join us as part of the Orbea family for 2022 is really exciting. Those who know Flo will tell you she is a fantastic ambassador of the sport and an even better rider. We can't wait to see what she can do during the 2022 season!Parker DeGray, North American Marketing Manager


bigquotesWe are more than happy to welcome Flo to our big family. 2022 will definitely be an exciting year with a bunch of new ambitious projects and challenges, having such a person and rider rowing together in the same direction could not be betterIñaki Ucín, Orbea’s Sponsorship Manager


What Flo has to say about joining Orbea:

bigquotesI am really excited to join the Orbea team! Racing as a privateer in the EWS really marked me as an athlete. Of course, I learned a bunch about racing itself, all the preparation, the training, the professionalism; but my biggest takeaway from that experience was to know who I am and what I am capable of. It put me to the test in every way as a person, how much I can move the world to get where I wanted, how much I believed in myself. I am excited to take what I have learned into this next chapter with OrbeaFlo

bigquotesMy long term goals are to keep progressing in my riding, keep competing at high levels and explore freeriding; but most important in the long term, establish myself in the world scene of mountain biking to leave a legacy, I want to open more spaces and more opportunities for women/Latin American/queer riders; I want to use what I have and will achieve to help other riders on their journey of racing bikesFlo


bigquotesIt was really exciting to visit the Orbea facility in Mallabia, Spain. I had a really good time in the HQ hanging out with part of the marketing team, doing the tour down the painting line, and seeing the production process. It felt like homeFlo

As a whole, we are beyond excited to welcome Flo to the Orbea family and know that she is just getting started in creating a long-lasting legacy in mountain biking. With her racing talent and content creation skills, we aim to work together on video projects and some other surprises to come! Keep an eye on this girl for the upcoming season to see what unfolds.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Pinkbike Academy Press Releases Orbea Florencia Espineira


6 Comments

  • 13 0
 congrats Flo! definitely deserved
  • 6 0
 I still don't understand why no brand picked her up far before Pinkbike Academy.
  • 3 2
 Now don't me wrong - well deserved, congratulations. I didn't follow PBA since 2-3 episodes in to the first season because it's not for me. My understanding of the prize for the first season was that they literally would do some races for Orbea. Is season two different and therefore deserving of this separate announcement, or is it just a double down on some PR that was happening anyway?
  • 2 0
 GRANDE FLOOOOO!!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Felicidades, un orgullo de latinoamerica!
  • 1 0
 Yeah Flo, go and kick some (EWS)asses \m/

