Pinkbike & Trailforks Continue Partnership With Sea Otter Classic Through 2023

Beginning in 2020, Pinkbike, Trailforks, and CyclingTips have entered into a 4-year agreement through 2023 with the Sea Otter Classic as the Official Media and Mapping Partner of the event.
Entering its 30th year at the Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey, California, the Sea Otter Classic began as the Laguna Seca Challenge in 1991 with 350 athletes and 150 spectators. Now a four-day event, the Sea Otter Classic brings in almost 10,000 athletes and 74,000 fans. It is the only celebration of cycling that incorporates all riding disciplines and all cycling product categories wrapped up in a four-day experience. It is hard to see and do it all. So successful is the Sea Otter Experience, it is now presented in Europe
(Girona, Spain) and Canada
, (Blue Mountain Resort, Ontario). Sea Otter also announced the addition to another festival, now in the southern hemisphere. Sea Otter Australia
- is set to debut at Canberra’s Stromlo Forest Park on 2-5 October 2020.
Founder & CEO, Frank Yohannon said, “Our philosophy is that, in an incredibly noisy digital media environment, it makes sense to join forces with others who are aligned with the Sea Otter audience. By expanding our relationship with Pinkbike, Trailforks, and CyclingTips we can amplify our voice to the cycling world.”
You can ensure that our team will be out in full force at Laguna Seca in April 2020, including CyclingTips. Stay tuned in the coming months for more information on what we are planning. Registration for passes, races and lodging has opened. Spaces fill up quickly, so register early
and we will see you in California!
