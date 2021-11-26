Pinkbike Annual Community Survey: Full 2021 Dataset

Two wrap up our annual community survey we wanted to release all the data so any data-minded people can parse it to their heart's content. While we've seen some interesting results from the survey, we're most excited to see what the year over year data looks like in next year's survey.
We've published the data as formatted images, but released copyable text results here. The dev guys swear that one day we'll be able to embed tables on Pinkbike.
The 2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey Dataset
3 Comments
Pinkers: …..
Post a Comment