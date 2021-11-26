Pinkbike Annual Community Survey: Full 2021 Dataset

Nov 26, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Two wrap up our annual community survey we wanted to release all the data so any data-minded people can parse it to their heart's content. While we've seen some interesting results from the survey, we're most excited to see what the year over year data looks like in next year's survey.

We've published the data as formatted images, but released copyable text results here. The dev guys swear that one day we'll be able to embed tables on Pinkbike.




The 2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey Dataset

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey

2021 Pinkbike Annual Community Survey



Posted In:
Industry News Reviews and Tech Pinkbike Annual Community Survey


Must Read This Week
36pollici Announces the First Carbon 36er Mountain Bike
58119 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
57122 views
Woman Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison & Ordered to Pay $170k Following Mountain Bike Company Embezzlement
56731 views
Transition Bicycles Is The Latest Victim of Bike Theft
54921 views
Review: Bright Racing Shocks' F929 Next Inverted Enduro Fork
51558 views
8 Men Charged in $1.5 Million Mountain Bike Shop Burglary Criminal Ring Investigation
43730 views
Revenue Round Up: 'A Lull in the Cycling Boom'
37690 views
Opinion: How Many Batteries Does a Mountain Bike Really Need?
34868 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Pinkbike, for what it's worth, I find this data pretty interesting, and appreciate you providing it. Thanks for the service! Will be browsing through this for a bit.
  • 1 0
 @jasbushey - imagine the spreadsheet you create with all this data! Are you excited!?! Will there be pivot tables?
  • 1 0
 Outside: see? We’re nice, we’re sharing all the data so you can use it too.
Pinkers: …..

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009426
Mobile Version of Website