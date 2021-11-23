Pinkbike Annual Community Survey: How Do Pinkbike Readers Spend Their Money?

Nov 23, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

So far we've talked about who Pinkbike readers are and before we get into what bikes and parts they use we're going to drill down into the cold, hard cash. A look at any mountain bike meme page with their eye-rolling 'hide your purchases from your partner' style posts will tell you that talking money is always awkward but with the anonymous, disaggregated data we were able to get from the survey we can take a closer look at mountain bikers' spending habits. The relevant responses are all below:



What is your approximate household income?

$0-$24,999: 6.75%
$25,000-$49,999: 10.65%
$50,000-$99,999: 25.37%
$100,000-$199,999: 31.19%
$200,000+ 12.25%
Prefer not to say: 13.8%

It looks like Pinkbike readers are generally more well-off than the average. The median household income in the USA was $67,521 in 2020 whereas it sits somewhere between $100,000-$199,99 among the Pinkbike audience. Of course, we're taking a global sample here so it's not an apples to apples comparison but it's probably fair to say that this expensive sport attracts a wealthier participant.



Estimate how much you spend each year on mountain biking. (Estimated in USD)

Under $500: 10.94%
$501 - $999: 22.09%
$1,000 - $1,999: 25.09%
$2,000 - $2,999: 16.21%
$3,000 - $4,999: 12.69%
$5,000 - $7,499: 7.24%
$7,500 - $10,000: 2.99%
Over $10,000: 2.74%

With spares, repairs, transportation or even riding holidays to factor in, the costs of mountain biking can quickly spiral way beyond just the price of a bike. We asked how much you spend on mountain biking a year and if it wasn't already clear, mountain biking is definitely not a cheap hobby. More than 40% of you spend more than $2,000 a year while only 10% of you are able to spend less than $500.


What is the cost of your current primary mountain bike?

Under $999: 3.22%
$1,000 - $1,999: 7.83%
$2,000 - $2,999: 11.59%
$3,000 - $3,999: 15.76%
$4,000 - $4,999: 14.48%
$5,000 - $5,999: 14.75%
$6,000 - $6,999: 10.9%
$7,000 - $7,999: 7.99%
$8,000 - $8,999: 5.91%
$9,000 - $9,999: 3.02%
$10,000 - $10,999: 2.38%
$11,000 - $11,999: 0.87%
Over $12,000: 1.32%

We'll let you do the dollars to XBox/paintball gun to dollars conversions on these prices.

What is your budget for your next mountain bike?

Under $999: 1.81%
$1,000 - $1,999: 4.12%
$2,000 - $2,999: 9.38%
$3,000 - $3,999: 17.19%
$4,000 - $4,999: 17.80%
$5,000 - $5,999: 19.08%
$6,000 - $6,999: 11.23%
$7,000 - $7,999: 7.81%
$8,000 - $8,999: 5.01%
$9,000 - $9,999: 2.38%
$10,000 - $10,999: 2.39%
$11,000 - $11,999: 0.53%
Over $12,000: 1.47%

It looks generally like people will be looking to spend a bit more on their future mountain bikes than their current ones. We couldn't say at this time whether this is down to the increasing price of bikes or the fact people will be looking for an upgrade.


How often do you buy a new bike?

1 year: 11.30%
2 years: 23.39%
3 years: 25.03%
4 years: 15.53%
5 years +: 24.76%

Nearly half of you replace your bikes on a 2-3 year cycle. This tracks roughly with the model cycle used by brands so it makes sense you would want to refresh your bike as they do. It's also great to see in the current climate crisis that nearly a quarter of you have kept your current bike for more than five years, after all, if it ain't broke...


Where do you normally buy your new bikes?

Craigslist: 1.90%
Direct from manufacturer: 16.6%
ebay: 1.31%
Facebook Marketplace: 2.83%
Local bike shop: 47.9%
Online / mail-order retailer: 11.92%
Pinkbike Buy/Sell: 10.33%
Other: 7.21%

Nearly half of you still buy bikes from your local bike shop. It's great to see that good local bike shop can still pull in customers and they are a vital part of the infrastructure of our sport. Bike shops still sell the most new bikes with internet-ordered bikes (either directly from manufacturers or from an online shop) coming to just under 30%.


Is there a bike part that you can't get that you currently want or need?

Yes: 41.68%
No: 58.32%
The effects of the COVID pandemic have meant a widely reported shortage for bikes and parts across the cycling industry. To see how these were affecting the average rider, we asked "Is there a bike part that you can't get that you currently want or need?", in total around 2 out of five of you have been affected by these issues.

What bike part can't you currently get that you want or need?

Apparel: 8.72%
Brake Pads: 14.66%
Brakes: 19.56%
Cassette: 23.55%
Chain: 23.55%
Complete Bike: 21.82%
Cranks: 11.09%
Derailleur: 21.22%
Derailleur cable: 1.50%
Dropper Post: 12.08%
Fork: 15.86%
Frame: 11.32%
Grips: 7.89%
Handlebar: 6.82%
Saddle: 7.93%
Shock: 10.94%
Stem: 4.77%
Tires: 22.85%
Tire Sealant: 1.90%
Tubes: 2.31%
Wheels/wheel parts: 19.27%
Other: 13.65%

The issues seem to be affecting almost all bike components to some extent but it looks like complete bikes, groupset components and tyres are currently the hardest items to source. Cables and tubes seem to be the easiest to source but that might simply be because the demand for them isn't as great.

