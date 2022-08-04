Pinkbike at Crankworx Whistler - Parties, Rides, & More!

WHAT: The Crankworx Kick-off Party Presented by Pinkbike

WHEN: Friday, August 5th - Doors open at 10pm

WHERE: The Longhorn Saloon



Please note all tickets purchased through this site are General Admission only, for table reservations please head to gibbonswhistler.com and select the Reservations Link or alternatively call 1888-823-7932.

WHAT: #PBWMN Pinkbike Women's Ride

WHEN: Tuesday, August 9th at 11am

WHERE: Meet in front of Lift Coffee Company



WHAT: The Official Whip-Off Afterparty Presented by Pinkbike & POC - Beach Themed!

WHEN: Friday, August 12th

WHERE: GLC - Garibaldi Lift Co. - Starts at 9pm



Coming out for Crankworx Whistler? Pinkbike is hosting a couple of events and we want you to join us. Scroll through for a list of Pinkbike events, parties, and activities happening throughout the event. We will have a full squad out including: Christina, Tom, Levy, Kaz, and more. Come give some high-fives and have a good time. Levy really appreciates it when you stop him to tell him he's wrong about water bottles and UFOs.Connect with old friends and bust out your best dance moves this Friday night at the Longhorn. After a two-year hiatus, this event is one you don't want to miss. With the best seats in town to watch all the action and hype, join us on the Longhorn patio.Christina, Alicia, and Sarah are doing a casual women's ride on Tuesday. It's going to be a low key affair but you're welcome to join. Be prepared for a double black trail on Blackcomb with 2 hours ride time.Watch the Whip Off up at Crabapple Hits and then make your way down the hill to the GLC for the after party where Case of the Mondays will be playing. Extra high-fives to all those who rock their best tropical party shirts, swim goggles, flip-flops and sun hats!