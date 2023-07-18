Pinkbike at Crankworx Whistler 2023 - Parties, Rides, Trail Challenges, & A World Premiere!

Coming out for Crankworx Whistler 2023? It's Pinkbike's 25th birthday and we've got a ton of fun stuff going on throughout the week. Scroll down for a list of Pinkbike and Trailforks events, parties, rides, & more. We will have a full squad out, so come on by, give us some high-fives, and have a good time.
PINKBIKE'S CRANKWORX KICK OFF PARTYWHAT
: Pinkbike’s 25th Anniversary Crankworx Kickoff PartyWHERE
: Longhorn SaloonWHEN
: Friday July 21st, 7pm till lateIt’s Crankworx time and Pinkbike’s 25th Anniversary! Come celebrate the start of an amazing Crankworx with us at the Longhorn. Doors are at 7PM and the discs will be spinning at the hands of Whistler legend DJ Olly Watt. Brian Park says he will personally buy you a drink if you show up in vintage Pinkbike merch.
TRAILFORKS CHALLENGEWHAT
: Crankworx Trail Riding ChallengeWHEN
: July 24th - 31stWHERE
: Crankworx WhistlerRide your bike and earn Trailforks badges to win prizes at the Trailforks booth. Each badge earned will equal one spin of the wheel. Win prizes like helmets, tires, pedals, grips, Pinkbike and Trailforks swag, and more! More info here.
TRAILFORKS TRAIL KARMA PARTYWHAT
: Trailforks Trail Karma PartyWHEN
: Wednesday July 26th, 9pm till lateWHERE
: The GLCDrink. Dance. Support your local trails. Come hang with the Pinkbike and Trailforks crew to support WORCA and all your favourite Whistler trails. Music by the one and only Skii Tour, entry by donation (100% goes directly to WORCA), good trail karma, and a '90s throwback theme to celebrate Pinkbike's 25th anniversary – everything a good party needs.
PINKBIKE x TRAILFORKS WOMEN’S RIDEWHAT
: No-drop Women’s Ride with Christina Chappetta WHEN
: Thursday July 27th, 9AMWHERE
: Meeting at the Trailforks tent in the villageCOST
: FREEJoin Christina Chappetta and special guests for a no-drop women’s ride. Route: Golden Boner to Roam in the Loam to Instant Gratification. Check out the Trailforks route here. Yes, we see the irony in the route.
NOTHING'S FOR FREE WORLD PREMIERE
sponsored by GT. WHAT
: World Premiere of Nothing’s For FreeWHEN
: Friday July 28th, 7pmWHERE
: Whistler Olympic PlazaCOST
: FREEAn Outside Studios Productions with Freeride Entertainment, Nothing’s For Free chronicles the birth and legacy of freeride mountain biking, charting a course through a three-decade journey with the pioneers, visionaries, and industry masterminds that pushed the sport to where it is today.
The one thing that actually is for free is the world premiere of the film thanks to GT Bicycles, so come out and watch at the Whistler Olympic Plaza, and enjoy our free bike valet for all attendees. Emceed by Brett Tippie, featuring Derek Westerlund and athletes from the film. After party at the Longhorn from 10PM.