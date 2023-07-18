Pinkbike at Crankworx Whistler 2023 - Parties, Rides, Trail Challenges, & A World Premiere!

Jul 18, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  
photo
The PB tower had to move up the hill this year due to construction, but we'll still be there in full force!


Coming out for Crankworx Whistler 2023? It's Pinkbike's 25th birthday and we've got a ton of fun stuff going on throughout the week. Scroll down for a list of Pinkbike and Trailforks events, parties, rides, & more. We will have a full squad out, so come on by, give us some high-fives, and have a good time.




photo

PINKBIKE'S CRANKWORX KICK OFF PARTY
WHAT: Pinkbike’s 25th Anniversary Crankworx Kickoff Party
WHERE: Longhorn Saloon
WHEN: Friday July 21st, 7pm till late

It’s Crankworx time and Pinkbike’s 25th Anniversary! Come celebrate the start of an amazing Crankworx with us at the Longhorn. Doors are at 7PM and the discs will be spinning at the hands of Whistler legend DJ Olly Watt. Brian Park says he will personally buy you a drink if you show up in vintage Pinkbike merch.




photo

TRAILFORKS CHALLENGE
WHAT: Crankworx Trail Riding Challenge
WHEN: July 24th - 31st
WHERE: Crankworx Whistler

Ride your bike and earn Trailforks badges to win prizes at the Trailforks booth. Each badge earned will equal one spin of the wheel. Win prizes like helmets, tires, pedals, grips, Pinkbike and Trailforks swag, and more! More info here.




photo

TRAILFORKS TRAIL KARMA PARTY
WHAT: Trailforks Trail Karma Party
WHEN: Wednesday July 26th, 9pm till late
WHERE: The GLC

Drink. Dance. Support your local trails. Come hang with the Pinkbike and Trailforks crew to support WORCA and all your favourite Whistler trails. Music by the one and only Skii Tour, entry by donation (100% goes directly to WORCA), good trail karma, and a '90s throwback theme to celebrate Pinkbike's 25th anniversary – everything a good party needs.




photo

PINKBIKE x TRAILFORKS WOMEN’S RIDE
WHAT: No-drop Women’s Ride with Christina Chappetta
WHEN: Thursday July 27th, 9AM
WHERE: Meeting at the Trailforks tent in the village
COST: FREE

Join Christina Chappetta and special guests for a no-drop women’s ride. Route: Golden Boner to Roam in the Loam to Instant Gratification. Check out the Trailforks route here. Yes, we see the irony in the route.




photo

NOTHING'S FOR FREE WORLD PREMIERE sponsored by GT.
WHAT: World Premiere of Nothing’s For Free
WHEN: Friday July 28th, 7pm
WHERE: Whistler Olympic Plaza
COST: FREE

An Outside Studios Productions with Freeride Entertainment, Nothing’s For Free chronicles the birth and legacy of freeride mountain biking, charting a course through a three-decade journey with the pioneers, visionaries, and industry masterminds that pushed the sport to where it is today.

The one thing that actually is for free is the world premiere of the film thanks to GT Bicycles, so come out and watch at the Whistler Olympic Plaza, and enjoy our free bike valet for all attendees. Emceed by Brett Tippie, featuring Derek Westerlund and athletes from the film. After party at the Longhorn from 10PM.

photo



