Pinkbike at Crankworx Whistler 2024 - Parties, Party Laps, Trail Challenges, & More!

Jul 16, 2024
by Pinkbike Staff  
photo

Coming out for Crankworx Whistler? The Pinkbike squad will be there in full force, and we’ve got heaps of fun stuff happening throughout the week. Scroll down for a list of Pinkbike and Trailforks events, parties, rides, & more. See you out there!


photo


Pinkbike Crankworx Kickoff Party
WHAT: The Official Kickoff Party for Crankworx Whistler
WHERE: Longhorn Saloon
WHEN: Friday July 19, 7PM till late

Come kickoff another killer Crankworx week with us at the Longhorn with music from the legendary DJ Olly Watt. Doors are at 7PM. Let’s go!


photo


Trailforks Challenge

WHAT: Crankworx Trail Riding Challenge
WHERE: Crankworx Whistler – Trailforks Booth
WHEN: July 22 - July 27, 2024

Ride your bike and earn Trailforks badges to win prizes at the Trailforks booth. Each badge earned will equal one spin of the wheel. Win prizes like handlebars, droppers, wheels, helmets, gloves, Trailforks swag, and more!

More details here!

Shoutout to our prizing partners. Thanks for supporting the Crankworx Trailforks Trail Challenge!

photo

photo


Trailforks x WORCA Dig Day

WHAT: Trailforks x WORCA Trail Work
WHERE: Creamsicle Rainbow, meet at the end of Ski Jump Rise road
WHEN: Tuesday, July 23, 10AM - 12PM

Come give one of the local trails (Creamsicle Rainbow) some love with the Trailforks and WORCA crew. We’ll be doing benching and capping/finishing work to restore the trail after it was affected by fuel thinning work last year. Stick around for some swag and refreshments afterwards to toast the hard work.

Must register ahead of time to participate. Register here!


photo


Pinkbike Party Lap

WHAT: The best group ride at Crankworx
WHERE: Meeting in front of Longhorn, riding Crank It Up
WHEN: Thursday, July 25, 5:30PM

Join the Pinkbike team for a party lap down Crank It Up, and score an exclusive, limited-run Pinkbike x DHaRCO party shirt.

Limited quantity shirts – first come, first-served.


photo


Tattoos by Taj

WHAT: FREE Pinkbike Tattoos by Taj Mihelich
WHERE: Death Proof Tattoo & barber
WHEN: Friday, July 26 12PM - 6PM

Come claim the sickest free swag at Crankworx and get a FREE tattoo, designed by the one and only Taj Mihelich. The day will work like a flash event, and tattoos will be inked on a first come, first served basis. Get there early to get in line because these will be in hot demand!


photo


Trailforks x WORCA Benefit Bash

WHAT: Trailforks Trail Karma Party
WHERE: The GLC
WHEN: Friday, July 26, door at 8PM

Drink. Dance. Support your local trails. Come hang with the Pinkbike and Trailforks crew to support WORCA and all your favorite Whistler trails. Music by Smalltown DJs, entry by donation (100% goes directly to WORCA), good trail karma – everything a good party needs.


photo


Outside+ Perks

WHAT: Exclusive Access to Outside+ members for select event viewing
WHERE: Outside+ floor in Pinkbike Tower
WHEN: See below

Stop by the Trailforks Booth, starting Monday, July 22, and show your Outside+ membership to claim your wristband and get access to the Outside+ VIP Viewing Deck in the Pinkbike Tower.

VIP Viewing access for:
Official Whip-Off Championships: July 24, 6PM - 7:30PM
Specialized Dual Slalom Whistler: July 25, 1:30 PM - 3:00PM
Outdoor Research Speed & Style: July 26, 5:30PM - 7:30PM

Limited to 50 people per event, first come, first served.

4 Comments
  • 5 1
 If you're attending Crankworx, come to my event in Nanaimo, Aug 1-3! #shamelesspromotion #plug

www.eventbrite.com/e/rw-invitational-tickets-918239006587?aff=oddtdtcreator
  • 1 1
 Love the #
  • 1 0
 Can we gat a free "Show Comments Below Threshold" tattoo?
  • 1 0
 Can't believe whip-off isnt on crabapple anymore #fail







