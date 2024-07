Pinkbike at Crankworx Whistler 2024 - Parties, Party Laps, Trail Challenges, & More!

Pinkbike Crankworx Kickoff Party

Trailforks Challenge

Trailforks x WORCA Dig Day

Pinkbike Party Lap

Tattoos by Taj

Trailforks x WORCA Benefit Bash

Outside+ Perks

Coming out for Crankworx Whistler? The Pinkbike squad will be there in full force, and we’ve got heaps of fun stuff happening throughout the week. Scroll down for a list of Pinkbike and Trailforks events, parties, rides, & more. See you out there!The Official Kickoff Party for Crankworx WhistlerLonghorn SaloonFriday July 19, 7PM till lateCome kickoff another killer Crankworx week with us at the Longhorn with music from the legendary DJ Olly Watt. Doors are at 7PM. Let’s go!Crankworx Trail Riding ChallengeCrankworx Whistler – Trailforks BoothJuly 22 - July 27, 2024Ride your bike and earn Trailforks badges to win prizes at the Trailforks booth. Each badge earned will equal one spin of the wheel. Win prizes like handlebars, droppers, wheels, helmets, gloves, Trailforks swag, and more!More details here Shoutout to our prizing partners. Thanks for supporting the Crankworx Trailforks Trail Challenge!Trailforks x WORCA Trail WorkCreamsicle Rainbow, meet at the end of Ski Jump Rise roadTuesday, July 23, 10AM - 12PMCome give one of the local trails (Creamsicle Rainbow) some love with the Trailforks and WORCA crew. We’ll be doing benching and capping/finishing work to restore the trail after it was affected by fuel thinning work last year. Stick around for some swag and refreshments afterwards to toast the hard work.Must register ahead of time to participate. Register here The best group ride at CrankworxMeeting in front of Longhorn, riding Crank It UpThursday, July 25, 5:30PMJoin the Pinkbike team for a party lap down Crank It Up, and score an exclusive, limited-run Pinkbike x DHaRCO party shirt.FREE Pinkbike Tattoos by Taj MihelichDeath Proof Tattoo & barberFriday, July 26 12PM - 6PMCome claim the sickest free swag at Crankworx and get a FREE tattoo, designed by the one and only Taj Mihelich. The day will work like a flash event, and tattoos will be inked on a first come, first served basis. Get there early to get in line because these will be in hot demand!Trailforks Trail Karma PartyThe GLCFriday, July 26, door at 8PMDrink. Dance. Support your local trails. Come hang with the Pinkbike and Trailforks crew to support WORCA and all your favorite Whistler trails. Music by Smalltown DJs, entry by donation (100% goes directly to WORCA), good trail karma – everything a good party needs.Exclusive Access to Outside+ members for select event viewingOutside+ floor in Pinkbike TowerSee belowStop by the Trailforks Booth, starting Monday, July 22, and show your Outside+ membership to claim your wristband and get access to the Outside+ VIP Viewing Deck in the Pinkbike Tower.July 24, 6PM - 7:30PMJuly 25, 1:30 PM - 3:00PMJuly 26, 5:30PM - 7:30PM