Pinkbike at Crankworx Whistler 2024 - Parties, Party Laps, Trail Challenges, & More!

Coming out for Crankworx Whistler? The Pinkbike squad will be there in full force, and we’ve got heaps of fun stuff happening throughout the week. Scroll down for a list of Pinkbike and Trailforks events, parties, rides, & more. See you out there!Pinkbike Crankworx Kickoff PartyWHAT:
The Official Kickoff Party for Crankworx WhistlerWHERE:
Longhorn SaloonWHEN:
Friday July 19, 7PM till late
Come kickoff another killer Crankworx week with us at the Longhorn with music from the legendary DJ Olly Watt. Doors are at 7PM. Let’s go!Trailforks ChallengeWHAT:
Crankworx Trail Riding ChallengeWHERE:
Crankworx Whistler – Trailforks BoothWHEN:
July 22 - July 27, 2024
Ride your bike and earn Trailforks badges to win prizes at the Trailforks booth. Each badge earned will equal one spin of the wheel. Win prizes like handlebars, droppers, wheels, helmets, gloves, Trailforks swag, and more!
More details here
Shoutout to our prizing partners. Thanks for supporting the Crankworx Trailforks Trail Challenge!Trailforks x WORCA Dig DayWHAT:
Trailforks x WORCA Trail WorkWHERE:
Creamsicle Rainbow, meet at the end of Ski Jump Rise road WHEN:
Tuesday, July 23, 10AM - 12PM
Come give one of the local trails (Creamsicle Rainbow) some love with the Trailforks and WORCA crew. We’ll be doing benching and capping/finishing work to restore the trail after it was affected by fuel thinning work last year. Stick around for some swag and refreshments afterwards to toast the hard work.
Must register ahead of time to participate. Register here
!Pinkbike Party LapWHAT:
The best group ride at CrankworxWHERE:
Meeting in front of Longhorn, riding Crank It UpWHEN:
Thursday, July 25, 5:30PM
Join the Pinkbike team for a party lap down Crank It Up, and score an exclusive, limited-run Pinkbike x DHaRCO party shirt. Limited quantity shirts – first come, first-served.Tattoos by TajWHAT:
FREE Pinkbike Tattoos by Taj MihelichWHERE:
Death Proof Tattoo & barberWHEN:
Friday, July 26 12PM - 6PM
Come claim the sickest free swag at Crankworx and get a FREE tattoo, designed by the one and only Taj Mihelich. The day will work like a flash event, and tattoos will be inked on a first come, first served basis. Get there early to get in line because these will be in hot demand!Trailforks x WORCA Benefit BashWHAT:
Trailforks Trail Karma PartyWHERE:
The GLCWHEN:
Friday, July 26, door at 8PM
Drink. Dance. Support your local trails. Come hang with the Pinkbike and Trailforks crew to support WORCA and all your favorite Whistler trails. Music by Smalltown DJs, entry by donation (100% goes directly to WORCA), good trail karma – everything a good party needs.Outside+ PerksWHAT:
Exclusive Access to Outside+ members for select event viewingWHERE:
Outside+ floor in Pinkbike TowerWHEN:
See below
Stop by the Trailforks Booth, starting Monday, July 22, and show your Outside+ membership to claim your wristband and get access to the Outside+ VIP Viewing Deck in the Pinkbike Tower.VIP Viewing access for:Official Whip-Off Championships:
July 24, 6PM - 7:30PMSpecialized Dual Slalom Whistler:
July 25, 1:30 PM - 3:00PMOutdoor Research Speed & Style:
July 26, 5:30PM - 7:30PMLimited to 50 people per event, first come, first served.
