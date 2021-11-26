Pinkbike Audience Survey Results: What Parts do Pinkbike Readers Use?

What brand of fork is on your current primary mountain bike?



Fox: 44.11%

Rock Shox: 41.10%

Marzocchi: 2.53%

DVO: 2.34%

SR Suntour: 2.07%

Manitou: 1.70%

Other: 1.14%

Ohlins: 0.82%

Cane Creek: 0.81%

MRP: 0.67%

X Fusion: 0.61%

Cannondale: 0.49%

EXT: 0.31%

Formula: 0.27%

Specialized: 0.23%

BOS: 0.19%

DT Swiss: 0.14%

RST: 0.14%

Trust Performance: 0.08%

Intend: 0.06%

DNM: 0.05%

Magura: 0.05%

Wren: 0.03%

Maverick: 0.02%

Scott: 0.02%



What brand of shock are you using on your current primary mountain bike?



Fox: 46.47%

Rockshox: 31.49%

Other: 8.61%

DVO: 2.82%

Cane Creek: 2.81%

Push Industries: 1.12%

EXT: 1.11%

Ohlins: 1.07%

Marzocchi: 0.91%

X Fusion: 0.83%

SR Suntour: 0.72%

Manitou: 0.52%

Specialized: 0.31%

Avalanche: 0.20%

MRP: 0.20%

DT Swiss: 0.15%

BOS: 0.12%

Elka / MRP: 0.11%

DNM: 0.09%

RST: 0.07%

Diverse: 0.05%

Intend: 0.05%

Fast: 0.04%

Curnutt: 0.03%

Foes: 0.03%

DSP: 0.02%

Kindshock: 0.02%

Magura: 0.02%





Which brand of drivetrain do you currently ride on your primary mountain bike?



SRAM: 54.65%

Shimano: 41.73%

Other: 3.62%

Which model of drivetrain do you currently ride on your primary mountain bike?



Shimano XT: 21.20%

SRAM GX Eagle: 13.12%

SRAM GX: 10.04%

Shimano SLX: 8.41%

Shimano XTR: 5.91%

SRAM X01 Eagle: 5.77%

Shimano Other: 4.64%

SRAM X01: 4.06%

SRAM Eagle: 4.02%

SRAM NX Eagle: 3.39%

SRAM NX: 2.05%

SRAM X01 Eagle AXS: 1.84%

SRAM XX1: 1.66%

SRAM GX Eagle AXS: 1.65%

Other: 1.65%

SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS: 1.56%

SRAM X0: 1.35%

SRAM SX Eagle: 0.95%

Single speed: 0.88%

Box Components: 0.80%

Shimano Saint: 0.65%

SRAM X9: 0.64%

SRAM GX DH: 0.53%

Shimano Zee: 0.47%

SRAM X01 DH: 0.46%

SRAM X1: 0.44%

SRAM other: 0.38%

SRAM X7: 0.26%

Shimano XT Di2: 0.25%

SRAM EX1: 0.24%

Pinion Gearbox: 0.23%

Shimano XTR Di2: 0.20%

SRAM X5: 0.14%

SRAM XX: 0.09%

Nuvinci hub transmission: 0.03%

Rohloff hub transmission: 0.03%

SRAM X3: 0.02%



What wheelset are you currently using on your primary mountain bike? (Top 50)



DT Swiss: 17.34%

Other: 8.80%

Stan's No Tubes: 6.27%

Specialized / Roval: 5.82%

Bontrager: 5.65%

Race Face: 4.99%

WTB: 4.68%

Industry 9: 4.23%

Custom - handbuilt: 3.77%

e*thirteen: 3.67%

Giant: 2.69%

Ibis: 2.68%

We Are One Components: 2.67%

Hope: 2.57%

Santa Cruz / Reserve: 2.45%

Mavic: 2.36%

Spank: 2.28%

Sun Ringle: 1.48%

Shimano: 1.38%

Enve: 1.25%

Hunt: 1.09%

Nobl: 1.08%

Syncros: 1.03%

Nukeproof: 0.89%

Alex / A-Class: 0.83%

Light Bicycle: 0.83%

Reynolds: 0.80%

Crankbrothers: 0.74%

Newmen: 0.70%

SRAM: 0.56%

Easton: 0.50%

Nox: 0.38%

Zipp: 0.37%

Halo: 0.32%

Nextie: 0.19%

Novatec: 0.19%

Formula: 0.18%

FSA: 0.16%

Fulcrum: 0.16%

NS Bikes: 0.15%

American Classic: 0.13%

Acros: 0.12%

Mercury Wheels: 0.12%

Syntace: 0.12%

Superstar: 0.11%

Alpha: 0.10%

Atomik Carbon: 0.09%

Azonic: 0.09%

Velocity: 0.09%

Box Components: 0.08%



Which brand(s) of tires do you currently use on your primary mountain bike?



Maxxis: 69.99%

Schwalbe: 14.79%

Specialized: 8.30%

Michelin: 5.15%

Continental: 5.04%

Bontrager: 4.82%

WTB: 4.14%

Vittoria: 3.55%

Kenda: 2.66%

Other: 1.22%

e*thirteen: 1.19%

Onza: 0.78%

Hutchinson: 0.73%

Vee: 0.62%

Teravail: 0.57%

45 North: 0.46%

Goodyear: 0.43%

Mavic: 0.42%

Panaracer: 0.37%

Pirelli: 0.31%

DMR: 0.22%

Versus: 0.20%

CST: 0.19%

Terrene Tires: 0.17%

Tioga: 0.10%

Halo: 0.06%

Ritchey: 0.06%

Duro: 0.02%

Pacenti: 0.02%

Rubena: 0.02%





Do you run tubes or tubeless on your primary mountain bike?



Tubes: 14.3%

Tubeless: 82.75%

One Tubeless & One Tube: 2.95%



Do have tire inserts or plan on purchasing them in the next year?



Yes: 32.3%

No: 67.70%



What brand of brakes are you currently using on your primary mountain bike?



Shimano: 45.91%

Avid / SRAM: 36.83%

Magura: 5.16%

Hope: 4.22%

TRP: 2.12%

Hayes: 1.51%

Tektro: 1.51%

Formula: 1.37%

Other: 0.85%

Trickstuff: 0.19%

Clarks: 0.08%

Atomlab: 0.04%

Box Components: 0.04%

Brake Force One: 0.04%

Cane Creek: 0.04%

Promax: 0.04%

Bengal: 0.02%

Dia Tech: 0.01%

FSA: 0.01%





Do you primarily ride flat or clip-in pedals?



Flats: 53.86%

Clip-in: 37.06%

Both equally: 9.08%



What brand of clip-in pedals do you currently use?



Shimano: 60.34%

Crankbrothers: 23.01%

Time: 6.38%

HT: 2.93%

Nukeproof: 2.00%

Other: 1.26%

Look: 1.20%

Xpedo: 0.63%

DMR: 0.51%

Funn: 0.47%

Speedplay: 0.42%

Ritchey: 0.29%

Mavic: 0.19%

Wellgo: 0.17%

Azonic: 0.13%

Bebop: 0.05%

Powerplay: 0.01%



What brand of flat pedals do you currently use? (Top 50 brands)



OneUp Components: 14.82%

Race Face: 11.9%

Crankbrothers: 11.46%

DMR: 9.17%

Deity: 7.43%

Other: 6.66%

Nukeproof: 5.15%

Chromag: 5.04%

Shimano: 3.62%

Burgtec: 2.59%

Kona: 2.39%

Spank: 2.33%

HT: 1.98%

Bontrager: 1.45%

Hope: 1.36%

Specialized: 1.06%

Pedaling Innovation: 0.95%

Wellgo: 0.86%

Canfield: 0.81%

ANVL: 0.72%

Superstar: 0.72%

Blackspire: 0.49%

On-One: 0.47%

VP Components: 0.47%

Xpedo: 0.45%

Funn: 0.42%

Straitline: 0.38%

Sixpack: 0.32%

Azonic: 0.30%

Tenet: 0.25%

Yoshimura: 0.23%

NS Bikes: 0.20%

NC-17: 0.19%

NRG: 0.18%

Reverse Components: 0.18%

Atomlab: 0.17%

45nrth: 0.16%

Alpha: 0.15%

Answer: 0.15%

Dartmoor: 0.14%

Forte: 0.14%

WTB: 0.14%

Tag Metals: 0.13%

e*thirteen: 0.12%

Kore: 0.12%

Acros: 0.11%

Fire Eye: 0.11%

Odyssey: 0.11%

Truvativ: 0.11%

Syntace: 0.10%



Which brand of handlebar are you currently using on your primary mountain bike? (Top 50 brands)



Race Face: 16.69%

Other: 13.50%

Renthal: 8.77%

OneUp Components: 7.69%

Deity: 4.83%

Specialized: 4.83%

Bontrager: 4.82%

Chromag: 4.72%

Spank: 3.31%

Nukeproof: 2.96%

Enve: 2.54%

Giant: 2.27%

Santa Cruz: 2.16%

Easton: 1.81%

Syncros: 1.59%

Burgtec: 1.58%

Truvativ: 1.42%

PNW: 1.23%

Kona: 1.04%

ANVL: 0.85%

SQ Labs: 0.80%

FSA: 0.68%

Funn: 0.68%

Answer: 0.59%

Ritchey: 0.59%

Salsa: 0.58%

Thomson: 0.53%

Sixpack: 0.44%

Pro: 0.42%

Kore: 0.40%

Joystick: 0.38%

We Are One Composites: 0.36%

WTB: 0.36%

Syntace: 0.34%

Pro Taper: 0.33%

Acros: 0.31%

e*thirteen: 0.30%

Hope: 0.26%

Crank Brothers: 0.24%

3T: 0.22%

DMR: 0.21%

Newmen: 0.20%

Azonic: 0.17%

NS Bikes: 0.17%

Box Components: 0.16%

Niner: 0.16%

Reverse Components: 0.16%

Tag Metals: 0.16%

Fasst: 0.15%

Atomlab: 0.12%



What is the bar width of your current primary mountain bike?



Less than 700mm: 1.71%

700mm: 1.20%

710mm: 1%

720mm: 3.14%

730mm: 1.17%

740mm: 3.72%

750mm: 3.96%

760mm: 15.38%

770mm: 6.50%

780mm: 32.85%

790mm: 2.65%

800mm: 18.57%

810mm: 0.87%

Over 810mm: 0.87%

I don't know: 5.89%



Which brand of grips are you currently using on your primary mountain bike? (Top 50 brands)



ODI: 16.72%

Ergon: 15.42%

DMR: 7.26%

Other: 7.10%

Deity: 6.46%

Race Face: 4.26%

ESI: 4.24%

PNW: 3.39%

Lizard Skin: 3.34%

Specialized: 2.97%

Chromag: 2.78%

Bontrager: 2.46%

Sensus: 2.01%

OneUp Components: 1.84%

Oury: 1.66%

Santa Cruz: 1.55%

Revolution Suspension: 1.45%

Renthal: 1.28%

Burgtec: 1.26%

Giant: 0.98%

Nukeproof: 0.95%

Wolf Tooth: 0.90%

Syncros: 0.66%

Kona: 0.59%

Fabric: 0.55%

Pivot: 0.52%

SRAM: 0.51%

SQ Labs: 0.48%

Crank Brothers: 0.46%

WTB: 0.46%

Troy lee Designs: 0.41%

SDG: 0.36%

Easton: 0.31%

Evil: 0.31%

Spank: 0.28%

Yeti: 0.24%

Ritchey: 0.22%

Supacaz: 0.22%

Cannondale: 0.21%

Answer: 0.17%

Funn: 0.17%

3T: 0.16%

ATI: 0.16%

Hope: 0.16%

Shimano: 0.16%

Sixpack: 0.14%

Acros: 0.13%

Azonic: 0.13%

Box Components: 0.13%

Cult: 0.13%



Do you use a dropper post on your primary mountain bike?



Yes: 88.07%

No: 11.93%



Which brand of dropper are you currently using on your primary mountain bike?



RockShox: 15.81%

Fox: 14.29%

OneUp Components: 11.42%

KS: 9.41%

PNW: 4.33%

Other: 4.04%

X Fusion: 3.61%

Race Face: 2.99%

Specialized: 2.83%

Giant: 2.66%

Crankbrothers: 2.16%

e*thirteen: 1.62%

SDG: 1.01%

Thomson: 0.95%

Gravity Dropper: 0.59%

Magura: 0.41%

DVO: 0.26

Vecnum: 0.24%

Marzocchi: 0.23%

Yep Components: 0.20%

FSA: 0.19%

Tag Metals: 0.15%

DNM: 0.13%

Nukeproof: 0.13%

Easton: 0.11%

DSP: 0.07%

Maverick: 0.07%





What percentage of your maintenance or repairs do you have done at your local bike shop?



I do all of my own repairs: 34.33%

Less than 25% of the time: 35.70%

25-49% of the time: 11.78%

50-74% of the time: 8.96%

75-99% of the time: 6.87%

100% of the time: 2.35%



Is there a bike part that you can't get that you currently want or need?



Yes: 41.68%

No: 58.32%



What bike part can't you currently get that you want or need?



Cassette: 23.55%

Chain: 23.55%

Tires: 22.85%

Complete Bike: 21.82%

Derailleur: 21.22%

Brakes: 19.56%

Wheels / wheel parts: 19.27%

Fork: 15.86%

Brake Pads: 14.66%

Other: 13.65%

Dropper post: 12.08%

Frame: 11.32%

Cranks: 11.09%

Shock: 10.94%

Apparel: 8.72%

Saddle: 7.93%

Grips: 7.89%

Handlebar: 6.82%

Stem: 4.77%

Tubes: 2.31%

Tire sealant: 1.90%

Derailleur cable: 1.50%

