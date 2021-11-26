Pinkbike Audience Survey Results: What Parts do Pinkbike Readers Use?

The last piece focussed mainly on bikes as a whole but what good is a frame without parts on it? There are an awful lot of brands out there trying attract your dollars for bike parts from frame manufacturers producing in-house gear to specialized component brands to oddballs and innovators trying to shake up the status quo and do something new. Which ones would spec the ultimate Pinkbike bike? Let's find out. What brand of fork is on your current primary mountain bike?
Fox: 44.11%
Rock Shox: 41.10%
Marzocchi: 2.53%
DVO: 2.34%
SR Suntour: 2.07%
Manitou: 1.70%
Other: 1.14%
Ohlins: 0.82%
Cane Creek: 0.81%
MRP: 0.67%
X Fusion: 0.61%
Cannondale: 0.49%
EXT: 0.31%
Formula: 0.27%
Specialized: 0.23%
BOS: 0.19%
DT Swiss: 0.14%
RST: 0.14%
Trust Performance: 0.08%
Intend: 0.06%
DNM: 0.05%
Magura: 0.05%
Wren: 0.03%
Maverick: 0.02%
Scott: 0.02%
We expected a two-horse race between Fox and RockShox when it comes to suspension and they're totally dominant in the fork market. If you include Marzochhi as part of the Fox umbrella, the next biggest brand outside of those two is DVO with 2.34%.
What brand of shock are you using on your current primary mountain bike?
Fox: 46.47%
Rockshox: 31.49%
Other: 8.61%
DVO: 2.82%
Cane Creek: 2.81%
Push Industries: 1.12%
EXT: 1.11%
Ohlins: 1.07%
Marzocchi: 0.91%
X Fusion: 0.83%
SR Suntour: 0.72%
Manitou: 0.52%
Specialized: 0.31%
Avalanche: 0.20%
MRP: 0.20%
DT Swiss: 0.15%
BOS: 0.12%
Elka / MRP: 0.11%
DNM: 0.09%
RST: 0.07%
Diverse: 0.05%
Intend: 0.05%
Fast: 0.04%
Curnutt: 0.03%
Foes: 0.03%
DSP: 0.02%
Kindshock: 0.02%
Magura: 0.02%
Fox's domination of the suspension market continues when it comes to the shocks on your bikes as well. Here, they account for nearly 50% of all rear suspension among our respondents with RockShox still second on nearly a third of bikes. DVO remains the best of the rest with 'Other' responses mainly coming from hardtail riders. We also asked about riders' air vs coil preferences and riders that prefer air out number those that prefer coil by more than 2 to 1.
Which brand of drivetrain do you currently ride on your primary mountain bike?
SRAM: 54.65%
Shimano: 41.73%
Other: 3.62%
Which model of drivetrain do you currently ride on your primary mountain bike?
Shimano XT: 21.20%
SRAM GX Eagle: 13.12%
SRAM GX: 10.04%
Shimano SLX: 8.41%
Shimano XTR: 5.91%
SRAM X01 Eagle: 5.77%
Shimano Other: 4.64%
SRAM X01: 4.06%
SRAM Eagle: 4.02%
SRAM NX Eagle: 3.39%
SRAM NX: 2.05%
SRAM X01 Eagle AXS: 1.84%
SRAM XX1: 1.66%
SRAM GX Eagle AXS: 1.65%
Other: 1.65%
SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS: 1.56%
SRAM X0: 1.35%
SRAM SX Eagle: 0.95%
Single speed: 0.88%
Box Components: 0.80%
Shimano Saint: 0.65%
SRAM X9: 0.64%
SRAM GX DH: 0.53%
Shimano Zee: 0.47%
SRAM X01 DH: 0.46%
SRAM X1: 0.44%
SRAM other: 0.38%
SRAM X7: 0.26%
Shimano XT Di2: 0.25%
SRAM EX1: 0.24%
Pinion Gearbox: 0.23%
Shimano XTR Di2: 0.20%
SRAM X5: 0.14%
SRAM XX: 0.09%
Nuvinci hub transmission: 0.03%
Rohloff hub transmission: 0.03%
SRAM X3: 0.02%
Once again there's a duopoly in drivetrain manufacturers and this time it's between SRAM and Shimano. As we expected this, we split the drivetrains down into specific models and this allows us to see Shimano XT at the top of the tree followed by a pair of SRAM GX options. Mechanical drivetrains still rule the roost with the highest placed electronic option being the SRAM X01 Eagle AXS drivetrain with just under 2% of the vote share. Box Components come in top of the other brands but are on less than 1% of bikes in the survey. We also asked which aftermarket brands you had added to your drivetrains and Absolute Black came out on top followed by OneUp and Wolf Tooth.
What wheelset are you currently using on your primary mountain bike? (Top 50)
DT Swiss: 17.34%
Other: 8.80%
Stan's No Tubes: 6.27%
Specialized / Roval: 5.82%
Bontrager: 5.65%
Race Face: 4.99%
WTB: 4.68%
Industry 9: 4.23%
Custom - handbuilt: 3.77%
e*thirteen: 3.67%
Giant: 2.69%
Ibis: 2.68%
We Are One Components: 2.67%
Hope: 2.57%
Santa Cruz / Reserve: 2.45%
Mavic: 2.36%
Spank: 2.28%
Sun Ringle: 1.48%
Shimano: 1.38%
Enve: 1.25%
Hunt: 1.09%
Nobl: 1.08%
Syncros: 1.03%
Nukeproof: 0.89%
Alex / A-Class: 0.83%
Light Bicycle: 0.83%
Reynolds: 0.80%
Crankbrothers: 0.74%
Newmen: 0.70%
SRAM: 0.56%
Easton: 0.50%
Nox: 0.38%
Zipp: 0.37%
Halo: 0.32%
Nextie: 0.19%
Novatec: 0.19%
Formula: 0.18%
FSA: 0.16%
Fulcrum: 0.16%
NS Bikes: 0.15%
American Classic: 0.13%
Acros: 0.12%
Mercury Wheels: 0.12%
Syntace: 0.12%
Superstar: 0.11%
Alpha: 0.10%
Atomik Carbon: 0.09%
Azonic: 0.09%
Velocity: 0.09%
Box Components: 0.08%
Wheels are the first area we see a large spread of brands all featuring with decent slices of the pie. DT Swiss is the most popular but is still on less than one fifth of the respondent's bikes. Just 14 wheels had to be registered for a brand to make the top 50.
Which brand(s) of tires do you currently use on your primary mountain bike?
Maxxis: 69.99%
Schwalbe: 14.79%
Specialized: 8.30%
Michelin: 5.15%
Continental: 5.04%
Bontrager: 4.82%
WTB: 4.14%
Vittoria: 3.55%
Kenda: 2.66%
Other: 1.22%
e*thirteen: 1.19%
Onza: 0.78%
Hutchinson: 0.73%
Vee: 0.62%
Teravail: 0.57%
45 North: 0.46%
Goodyear: 0.43%
Mavic: 0.42%
Panaracer: 0.37%
Pirelli: 0.31%
DMR: 0.22%
Versus: 0.20%
CST: 0.19%
Terrene Tires: 0.17%
Tioga: 0.10%
Halo: 0.06%
Ritchey: 0.06%
Duro: 0.02%
Pacenti: 0.02%
Rubena: 0.02%
When it comes to tires, Maxxis is clearly the most popular brand with more than two-thirds of responses. Schwalbe is the next most popular followed by Specialized.
Do you run tubes or tubeless on your primary mountain bike?
Tubes: 14.3%
Tubeless: 82.75%
One Tubeless & One Tube: 2.95%
Do have tire inserts or plan on purchasing them in the next year?
Yes: 32.3%
No: 67.70%
Nearly everyone is now running tubeless but only a third of respondents are choosing to use tire inserts. We wonder if it's the cost, weight or added faff that's putting the rest off.
What brand of brakes are you currently using on your primary mountain bike?
Shimano: 45.91%
Avid / SRAM: 36.83%
Magura: 5.16%
Hope: 4.22%
TRP: 2.12%
Hayes: 1.51%
Tektro: 1.51%
Formula: 1.37%
Other: 0.85%
Trickstuff: 0.19%
Clarks: 0.08%
Atomlab: 0.04%
Box Components: 0.04%
Brake Force One: 0.04%
Cane Creek: 0.04%
Promax: 0.04%
Bengal: 0.02%
Dia Tech: 0.01%
FSA: 0.01%
As it finishes off the groupset, it's no surprise to see Shimano and SRAM also dominating when it comes to brakes. They don't seem to have as much of a stranglehold as they do on the drivetrain though with Magura having nearly 1,000 responses and Hope more than 750.
Do you primarily ride flat or clip-in pedals?
Flats: 53.86%
Clip-in: 37.06%
Both equally: 9.08%
The eternal debate between clips and flats continues to rage and it looks like flats have the edge among our audience. Clearly Pinkbike readers are somewhat good looking and ride foot out, flat out.
What brand of clip-in pedals do you currently use?
Shimano: 60.34%
Crankbrothers: 23.01%
Time: 6.38%
HT: 2.93%
Nukeproof: 2.00%
Other: 1.26%
Look: 1.20%
Xpedo: 0.63%
DMR: 0.51%
Funn: 0.47%
Speedplay:0.42%
Ritchey: 0.29%
Mavic: 0.19%
Wellgo: 0.17%
Azonic: 0.13%
Bebop: 0.05%
Powerplay: 0.01%
What brand of flat pedals do you currently use? (Top 50 brands)
OneUp Components: 14.82%
Race Face: 11.9%
Crankbrothers: 11.46%
DMR: 9.17%
Deity: 7.43%
Other: 6.66%
Nukeproof: 5.15%
Chromag: 5.04%
Shimano: 3.62%
Burgtec: 2.59%
Kona: 2.39%
Spank: 2.33%
HT: 1.98%
Bontrager: 1.45%
Hope: 1.36%
Specialized: 1.06%
Pedaling Innovation: 0.95%
Wellgo: 0.86%
Canfield: 0.81%
ANVL: 0.72%
Superstar: 0.72%
Blackspire: 0.49%
On-One: 0.47%
VP Components: 0.47%
Xpedo: 0.45%
Funn: 0.42%
Straitline: 0.38%
Sixpack: 0.32%
Azonic: 0.30%
Tenet: 0.25%
Yoshimura: 0.23%
NS Bikes: 0.20%
NC-17: 0.19%
NRG: 0.18%
Reverse Components: 0.18%
Atomlab: 0.17%
45nrth: 0.16%
Alpha: 0.15%
Answer: 0.15%
Dartmoor: 0.14%
Forte: 0.14%
WTB: 0.14%
Tag Metals: 0.13%
e*thirteen: 0.12%
Kore: 0.12%
Acros: 0.11%
Fire Eye: 0.11%
Odyssey: 0.11%
Truvativ: 0.11%
Syntace: 0.10%
It's not a huge surprise to see Shimano and its legendary SPD system dominate the clipless rankings but things are spread a bit more evenly among the flat pedal brands. OneUp Components is the most popular but Race Face and Crankbrothers also secure more than 10% of the vote each. Just 11 pairs of pedals had to be recorded to make it into the top 50.
Which brand of handlebar are you currently using on your primary mountain bike? (Top 50 brands)
Race Face: 16.69%
Other: 13.50%
Renthal: 8.77%
OneUp Components: 7.69%
Deity: 4.83%
Specialized: 4.83%
Bontrager: 4.82%
Chromag: 4.72%
Spank: 3.31%
Nukeproof: 2.96%
Enve: 2.54%
Giant: 2.27%
Santa Cruz: 2.16%
Easton: 1.81%
Syncros: 1.59%
Burgtec: 1.58%
Truvativ: 1.42%
PNW: 1.23%
Kona: 1.04%
ANVL: 0.85%
SQ Labs: 0.80%
FSA: 0.68%
Funn: 0.68%
Answer: 0.59%
Ritchey: 0.59%
Salsa: 0.58%
Thomson: 0.53%
Sixpack: 0.44%
Pro: 0.42%
Kore: 0.40%
Joystick: 0.38%
We Are One Composites: 0.36%
WTB: 0.36%
Syntace: 0.34%
Pro Taper: 0.33%
Acros: 0.31%
e*thirteen: 0.30%
Hope: 0.26%
Crank Brothers: 0.24%
3T: 0.22%
DMR: 0.21%
Newmen: 0.20%
Azonic: 0.17%
NS Bikes: 0.17%
Box Components: 0.16%
Niner: 0.16%
Reverse Components: 0.16%
Tag Metals: 0.16%
Fasst: 0.15%
Atomlab: 0.12%
RaceFace is the only brand to feature on the bikes of more than 10% of bikes, which is no surprise as it's a popular OEM option. This is also an area where brands will often spec an in-house bar and this shows in our results too with Specialized, Giant and Santa Cruz, some of the most popular frame brands, featuring highly. 20 bars needed to be registered in the survey to feature in the Top 50.
What is the bar width of your current primary mountain bike?
Less than 700mm: 1.71%
700mm: 1.20%
710mm: 1%
720mm: 3.14%
730mm: 1.17%
740mm: 3.72%
750mm: 3.96%
760mm: 15.38%
770mm: 6.50%
780mm: 32.85%
790mm: 2.65%
800mm: 18.57%
810mm: 0.87%
Over 810mm: 0.87%
I don't know: 5.89%
Which brand of grips are you currently using on your primary mountain bike? (Top 50 brands)
ODI: 16.72%
Ergon: 15.42%
DMR: 7.26%
Other: 7.10%
Deity: 6.46%
Race Face: 4.26%
ESI: 4.24%
PNW: 3.39%
Lizard Skin: 3.34%
Specialized: 2.97%
Chromag: 2.78%
Bontrager: 2.46%
Sensus: 2.01%
OneUp Components: 1.84%
Oury: 1.66%
Santa Cruz: 1.55%
Revolution Suspension: 1.45%
Renthal: 1.28%
Burgtec: 1.26%
Giant: 0.98%
Nukeproof: 0.95%
Wolf Tooth: 0.90%
Syncros: 0.66%
Kona: 0.59%
Fabric: 0.55%
Pivot: 0.52%
SRAM: 0.51%
SQ Labs: 0.48%
Crank Brothers: 0.46%
WTB: 0.46%
Troy lee Designs: 0.41%
SDG: 0.36%
Easton: 0.31%
Evil: 0.31%
Spank: 0.28%
Yeti: 0.24%
Ritchey: 0.22%
Supacaz: 0.22%
Cannondale: 0.21%
Answer: 0.17%
Funn: 0.17%
3T: 0.16%
ATI: 0.16%
Hope: 0.16%
Shimano: 0.16%
Sixpack: 0.14%
Acros: 0.13%
Azonic: 0.13%
Box Components: 0.13%
Cult: 0.13%
Grips are one of the first things that tend to get swapped out on any bike so this is a category where we could be seeing what a mountain biker chooses to run rather than what a product manager specs on a bike. ODI and Ergon are closely matched at the top of the table with DMR coming in as best of the rest.
Do you use a dropper post on your primary mountain bike?
Yes: 88.07%
No: 11.93%
Which brand of dropper are you currently using on your primary mountain bike?
RockShox: 15.81%
Fox: 14.29%
OneUp Components: 11.42%
KS: 9.41%
PNW: 4.33%
Other: 4.04%
X Fusion: 3.61%
Race Face: 2.99%
Specialized: 2.83%
Giant: 2.66%
Crankbrothers: 2.16%
e*thirteen: 1.62%
SDG: 1.01%
Thomson: 0.95%
Gravity Dropper: 0.59%
Magura: 0.41%
DVO: 0.26
Vecnum: 0.24%
Marzocchi: 0.23%
Yep Components: 0.20%
FSA: 0.19%
Tag Metals: 0.15%
DNM: 0.13%
Nukeproof: 0.13%
Easton: 0.11%
DSP: 0.07%
Maverick: 0.07%
Nearly all of us now have dropper posts on our bikes now and we're assuming those that don't are mainly running downhill or dirt jump bikes as our primary bikes. We imagine that RockShox was once dominant in this market with the Reverb but it looks like there's a far broader spread of brands now providing droppers on bikes. RockShox is still top of the tree but Fox and OneUp aren't far behind.
What percentage of your maintenance or repairs do you have done at your local bike shop?
I do all of my own repairs: 34.33%
Less than 25% of the time: 35.70%
25-49% of the time: 11.78%
50-74% of the time: 8.96%
75-99% of the time: 6.87%
100% of the time: 2.35%
Is there a bike part that you can't get that you currently want or need?
Yes: 41.68%
No: 58.32%
What bike part can't you currently get that you want or need?
Cassette: 23.55%
Chain: 23.55%
Tires: 22.85%
Complete Bike: 21.82%
Derailleur: 21.22%
Brakes: 19.56%
Wheels / wheel parts: 19.27%
Fork: 15.86%
Brake Pads: 14.66%
Other: 13.65%
Dropper post: 12.08%
Frame: 11.32%
Cranks: 11.09%
Shock: 10.94%
Apparel: 8.72%
Saddle: 7.93%
Grips: 7.89%
Handlebar: 6.82%
Stem: 4.77%
Tubes: 2.31%
Tire sealant: 1.90%
Derailleur cable: 1.50%
The bike industry shortages have been well-publicized but they are currently affecting less than half of you. The most difficult items to source seem to be drivetrains parts as cassettes, chains and derailleurs all feature highly in our survey. Other wear items such as tires and brake pads are also high on the list. More than a fifth of you are also struggling to get a complete bike at the moment so it seems bike brands are struggling to get stock as much as the rest of us are struggling to get replacements and spares. Hopefully, these numbers will have decreased when we repeat the survey next year.
So there you have it, our Specialized Enduro from yesterday's article
can be specced with your most popular parts for what sounds like a pretty sweet build. Maybe if we can get our hands on all these parts we'll get the Most Pinkbike Bike built up and put it through its paces. Watch this space for that but in the mean time we'll do the full data dump shortly so you can dig into the numbers yourselves.
As others have noted, we buy and use the parts supplied with our bikes. What's preventing companies from stocking bikes with different components? Would consumers pass by a bike with a Suntour or Manitou fork for instance? Not if it was cheaper they wouldn't.
The fork / shock and drivetrain markets need some serious competition too.
"The bike industry shortages have been well-publicized and are currently affecting more than half of you."
and
"Is there a bike part that you can't get that you currently want or need?"
Yes: 41.68%
No: 58.32%
