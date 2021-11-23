Pinkbike Annual Community Survey Results: Who Are Pinkbike Readers?

How old are Pinkbike readers?



Under 16: 5.34%

17-20: 6.06%

21-30: 17.73%

31-40: 29.22%

41-50: 24.68%

51-60: 11.82%

61-70: 3.73%

70+: - 0.66%



What gender are Pinkbike readers?

Male: 94.57%

Female: 3.135

Non-binary: 0.34%

Transgender: 0.13%

Intersex: 0.05%



How many years have you actively been riding mountain bikes?



Less than a year: 1.52%

1 year: 3.02%

2-3 years: 2.34%

4-6 years: 16.26%

7-10 years: 15.36%

11-15 years: 14.92%

16-20 years: 11.18%

21+years: 27.05%



On average, how often do you ride?



Every day: 3.35%

4-6 times a week: 19.81%

2-3 times a week: 48.04%

About once a week: 19.89%

2-3 times a month: 4.95%

About once a month: 1.15%

Not enough!: 2.8%



Rank your favourite type of riding



1. (136587) Enduro / All Mountain

2. (133939) Trail

3. (109325) Downhill

4. (97666) Downcountry

5. (96803) Freeride / Park

6. (95442) Cross Country

7. (70802) Dirt Jump / Street / 4X

8.(70043) Gravel

9. (64014) Road

10. (58234) eMTB

11. (54789) BMX

12. (53817) Fatbike



How many bikes do you own?:



None: 0.3%

1: 14.71%

2: 28.22%

3: 24.47%

4: 14.74%

5: 17.55%

