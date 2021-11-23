Pinkbike Annual Community Survey Results: Who Are Pinkbike Readers?

Nov 23, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Welcome to the Pinkbike Annual Community Survey Results series. As with our State of the Sport Survey earlier in the year where we surveyed pro mountain bikers, we're going to be using this week to break down the responses submitted to us to better understand the Pinkbike audience. In total, more than 20,000 of you responded in what we believe is the biggest survey of core mountain bikers ever undertaken. We'll again be releasing findings from each key section daily, and then doing a data dump at the end with all the information so everyone has access to it.

A couple of caveats before we begin:

1. This is just a survey of Pinkbike's audience. This is a huge community and a ton of you responded to the survey, but the results aren't necessarily representative of mountain bikers as a whole. In general, we see a bias towards anglophone countries and generally experienced and committed riders. On top of that, even within the Pinkbike community there's a huge cohort of users who didn't respond, so be careful not to extrapolate these results beyond what they represent—the people who responded to the survey. That said we think they're definitely interesting to dig into nevertheless.

2. We are relying on riders being honest in the survey. The survey was taken anonymously and we have no way of knowing if the riders answered the questions with full honesty. That said, we have taken their responses in good faith.

3. We've learned a lot from this inaugural survey and understand that some of you were disappointed that it focussed so heavily on product. We've taken your feedback on board and will be looking to create a wider-reaching survey next year that will let you have your voices heard on everything from trail access to racing to standards to industry trends.

With that out of the way, let's start with some more general questions. What does the Pinkbike community look like and what are their riding habits? Is Pinkbike populated by spotty teenagers trying to swap a P1 frame for an XBox or galaxy-brained engineers who are able to spot the flaws in a bike's linkage from a grainy cell phone photo taken from under a truck?


Well, the truth is that (ugh) Pinkers are a wide-ranging bunch, from young to old, experienced mountain bikers to novices, fat bikers to downhillers and men to... well, mostly men to be honest. Let's dig into some of the questions we asked in the Pinkbike Audience Survey so you can all get to know each other a bit better.

How old are Pinkbike readers?

Under 16: 5.34%
17-20: 6.06%
21-30: 17.73%
31-40: 29.22%
41-50: 24.68%
51-60: 11.82%
61-70: 3.73%
70+: - 0.66%

It's encouraging to see how broad an age range we have on Pinkbike. More than half of the respondents to the survey are aged between 31 and 50 but nearly a third of our audience are under thirty and around 15% are over 50. Hello also to the more than 100 over 70s that are still ripping, we salute you!


What gender are Pinkbike readers?
Male: 94.57%
Female: 3.135
Non-binary: 0.34%
Transgender: 0.13%
Intersex: 0.05%

Interestingly, the site's demographics as a whole are slowly trending towards more female representation (Google Analytics says we're at 21% female and rising), but most of the people who responded to this survey are male. We hope to see this change—we welcome all riders and are working to diversify our content to make it interesting to all genders. If you don't identify as a man please know you're still welcome here and we would encourage you to look to our #PBWMN articles where we spotlight the achievements of women and non-binary folks.


How many years have you actively been riding mountain bikes?

Less than a year: 1.52%
1 year: 3.02%
2-3 years: 2.34%
4-6 years: 16.26%
7-10 years: 15.36%
11-15 years: 14.92%
16-20 years: 11.18%
21+years: 27.05%

We were staggered to see the largest cohort of riders had been involved in the sport for more than 21 years, in fact more than half of the respondents to the survey have been riding for 11 years plus - clearly you're all washed up freeriders just like most of us on the PB staff! Welcome also to the 300 of you that only started mountain biking this year, you're in for one hell of a ride!


On average, how often do you ride?

Every day: 3.35%
4-6 times a week:19.81%
2-3 times a week: 48.04%
About once a week: 19.89%
2-3 times a month: 4.95%
About once a month: 1.15%
Not enough!: 2.8%

It's great to see that more than 90% of respondents to the survey are able to get out and ride at least once a week with most of you getting out multiple times a week. We're very jealous of the 700 of you that are able to find time to ride every day.

Rank your favourite type of riding

1. (136587) Enduro / All Mountain
2. (133939) Trail
3. (109325) Downhill
4. (97666) Downcountry
5. (96803) Freeride / Park
6. (95442) Cross Country
7. (70802) Dirt Jump / Street / 4X
8.(70043) Gravel
9. (64014) Road
10. (58234) eMTB
11. (54789) BMX
12. (53817) Fatbike

This question was a ranked-choice so we can't give exact percentages on how this question shakes down but in our score calculations, it was unsurprisingly two-horse race between enduro and trail riding. It was great to see downhill still near the top in third. Downhill bikes may not be selling but it's clear that it's still a form of the sport that many riders still enjoy.

Two young disciplines of the sport - downcountry and gravel - are both in fairly high places and we're almost certain they wouldn't have been so high had we done this survey two years ago. We also liked seeing cross country placed so highly. Pinkbike has its roots in the freeride scene but we've worked hard to improve our XC coverage in the past few years and we're glad you're enjoying it.


How many bikes do you own?:

None: 0.3%
1: 14.71%
2: 28.22%
3: 24.47%
4: 14.74%
5: 17.55%

Clearly the 'one bike to do everything' marketing isn't working as most of our respondents have more than one bike in their collection. The biggest cohort of riders had 2 bikes but more than half of you have 3 or more. Nearly a fifth of you have more than five bikes. 60 of you don't have a bike at all, hopefully that's just down to supply chain related issues and you can get yourself sorted with a new ride soon!



