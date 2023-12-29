2023 Pinkbike Awards: Innovation of the Year Winner

Dec 29, 2023
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo

The finalists for the 2023 Innovation of the Year were the Cane Creek Tigon, Classified Powershift, SRAM Transmission, Pinion E-Drive and Shimano Linkglide.

The Innovation of the Year award goes to...


Pinion E-Drive Motor Gearbox Unit

photo

The Pinion Motor Gearbox Unit (MGU) takes the win largely because, of all of the wonderful innovations nominated for this award, the E-Drive has the greatest potential to change how full suspension eMTBs can be designed for the better.

Centralizing weight around the bottom bracket, the Pinion E-Drive tangibly increases the sprung-to-unsprung mass ratio, something that is widely agreed to be advantageous for vehicle handling in general. And, with only a single sprocket at the rear wheel, suspension designers must consider only one chain position, versus the 11 or 12 chain positions that come with a modern wide range cassette.

In packing all of the necessary hardware to deliver 9 or 12 discreet gears alongside the 85 Nm motor, Pinion also do away with a vulnerable derailleur. And, that single, compact unit is also claimed to offer maintenance-free functionality for 10,000 kilometers - requiring nothing more than a 10-minute oil change thereafter. That's an astounding improvement over the incumbent derailleur-operated drivetrain, and can be considered even more impressive against the backdrop of the reliability of current mid-drive motors that are commonly in use.

On regular bikes, the gearbox does of course offer all of those benefits. However, the additional weight and the additional drag in the system have been two factors limiting uptake. On pairing the technology with a motor, both of those factors are largely banished to oblivion. Oh, and unlike some of Pinion's gearbox-only systems, the E-Drive units benefit from a more ergonomically-pleasing trigger shifter (instead of grip shift, which proved to be woefully lacking in popularity).

While Ralf Hauser's first impression of the Pinion E-Drive was largely very positive, we are yet to put this technology through any long term testing. We have a good understanding of Pinion's capacity to produce reliable gearbox technology, but the reliability of the motor component is yet to determined. We are yet to see any full production bikes rocking the 9- or 12-speed MGU, though the Rotwild RX.1000, Simplon Rapcon PMAX Pinion, and Bulls Vulca Evo look set to change that imminently.

As was mentioned in the nomination article, Pinion also offers their Smart.Shift system without the motor for use on regular bikes - that means an electronic trigger shifter is now available instead of the twist-shifter that Pinion used for years. Faster shifting combined with the reliability of a gearbox could help the system gain more widespread acceptance, but no matter what, there's no denying that it's an innovative advancement.

photo
The Gamux DH team used the non-e-bike version of the Smart.Shift gearbox this year on the World Cup circuit.
photo


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech eMTB Pinkbike Awards


Author Info:
jessiemaymorgan avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
25 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Nerding Out: The Fastest World Cup Race Bikes of 2023
51148 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
49571 views
[Updated: Brady Stone Officially Off Polygon] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of Announced 2024 Team Moves
46489 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Winner
42294 views
Alicia Leggett's 2024 Predictions
40728 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Value Product of the Year Winner
37194 views
Pinkbike Editors' Christmas 2023 Wish Lists
34254 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Winner
30847 views

7 Comments
  • 6 0
 got a chance to pedal this at outerbike this year. mind you, it was in a commuter bike, but the shifting and power delivery are top notch. This will end up not just being the innovation of the year, but the decade. This is the "Dropper Post" of Ebike evolution.
  • 3 0
 Take that, conspiracy theorists!
Or maybe it’s just trickery, a one-off throwaway result to fool you into thinking otherwise.
  • 1 0
 Ι clicked the article and thought "if Transmission gets the award the conspiracy theorists are right". Happy to be proven wrong, and although I'm not into e-bikes I agree that this is a major step forward.
  • 4 1
 It's pinkbike, not pinkebike
  • 1 2
 When's the advent calendar coming out?
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.246468
Mobile Version of Website