Pinkbike Awards: 5 Products That Have Stood the Test of Time

Dec 23, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  


Traditionally, the Pinkbike Awards are focused on products that were released over the course of the last 12 months, the latest and greatest bikes and components on the market. This year, we've added a new category, a way to recognize the products that have stood the test of time, remaining relevant years, or even decades after their release. Shimano SPD pedals, Five Ten Stealth rubber, DT Swiss 350 hubs, and Specialized's Z-cage and Purist bottle made the cut this year, products that can be recommended without a second thought due to their proven performance out on the trail.



The Winners Are:



Shimano XT 12-speed


Shimano XT SPD Pedals


Why they were chosen:

Shimano's first SPD pedals and shoes hit the market in 1990, and 30 years later the cleat design remains unchanged, as do the basics of the pedal itself. A wider platform has entered the mix in recent years, but features like adjustable release tension, a cup and cone bearing system that'll keep spinning smoothly for years, if not decades, with only a little maintenance, and a tough body that can handle countless rock smacks have all remained to keep Shimano's clipless pedals at the front of the pack.

It's the XT pedals that are featured here, due to the fact that they seem to hit the sweet spot when it comes to price vs weight and performance, but realistically any of the options in Shimano's lineup will do the trick, and keep on ticking for many seasons to come.



Five Ten Impact Pro review


Five Ten Stealth Rubber


Why it was chosen:

Five Ten's Stealth sticky rubber was invented by Charles Cole back in 1986, and it wasn't long before it became the must-have compound for climbing shoe soles. Eventually, mountain bikers took notice, and by the early 2000s there was a line of shoes designed specifically for flat pedal riders.

Over 20 years later that rubber compound still remains the stickiest and grippiest out there. There have been countless valiant attempts to replicate it, and this year we saw a couple options from other companies that have gotten very, very close, but no matter what, it's the Stealth rubber compound that's become the gold standard that all other flat pedal shoe soles are compared against.

Five Ten raised the bar when it comes to flat pedal shoe performance over two decades ago, and its for that impressive longevity that Stealth rubber earns its spot on this list.




Connor is on the new Maxxis Minion DHR II 2.5 wide out back.


Maxxis Minion DHR II Tire


Why it was chosen:

Yes, the Maxxis Minion DHF is arguably the most popular mountain bike tire of all time, but the introduction of the Assegai has seen it fall out of favor in some locales where riders are looking for the most amount of traction possible.

First introduced in 2013, the DHR II took care of all the issues that plagued the original DHR, with loads of cornering and braking traction, and a tread design that worked well in all but the gloppiest mud. In the years since its debut its popularity has only grown, and it remains the go-to rear tire for everyone from trail riders to downhill racers. Add in the fact that Maxxis has some of the best rubber compounds and tire casings in the business, and its easy to see why the DHR II made it onto this list.



Specialized Kenevo Expert review

Specialized Z Cage / Purist Water Bottle / SWAT Tool


Why it was chosen:

With how much electronic ink we've spilled over the last handful of years asking for bikes with bottle cages inside the front triangle, it only made sense to recognize Specialized's Z-cage / Purist bottle / SWAT tool combo as the standout in this category. The side-loading cage works even when there's limited frame clearance, and it'll hold a bottle securely in place even on rough descents, and that handy SWAT tool is always there when you need it without taking up much room.

As for the Purist bottle itself, it's the best bottle on the market, with a silicone inner coating that makes it easy to keep clean and free of any weird tastes or odors. The valve itself is leak free, and doesn't require turning any dials to get to that precious liquid.




Praxis C32 wheels


DT Swiss 350 Hubs


Why they were chosen:

Hubs are one of those things most of us don't spend much time thinking about, at least not until they decide to self destruct in the middle of a ride, forcing all sorts of MacGyver-esque tactics in order to avoid spending a night in the woods. Thankfully, the elegant simplicity of DT's 350 hubs makes the likelihood of that ever happening extremely rare.

The star ratchet design uses two springs and two ratchet rings, which makes servicing a quick and easy procedure, with no special tools required for a basic service or freehub body swap. Fans of faster engagement can spring for the 54-tooth ratchet ring, which creates 6.7-degrees between engagement points, but there's really not much need to run anything other than the 36-tooth option.

The 350 is a time tested, workhorse hub that should last multiple seasons without putting up a fuss. Yes, DT offers the lighter and fancier 240 hubs, and other manufacturers deliver options with faster engagement, but the 350 remains a rock solid choice for anyone looking for a hub gets the job done, mile after mile.




37 Comments

  • 34 3
 Any DJ frame should make the list. They still work great and have on point geo even if they are 20+ years old.
  • 3 0
 Can’t upvote this enough!
  • 3 0
 octane one zircus left the chat
  • 1 0
 @Noeserd: what's wrong with the zircus?
  • 1 0
 @theoriginalbiker: one of the most cracked dj frame to date
  • 23 6
 If these are "Oscars", can we also have "Razzie" awards, featuring Elixir brakes, Crankbrother's wheels and Specailized litigation history?
  • 11 0
 Sponsors have left the chat
  • 1 0
 Talas fork and shock from around 2012/2013 maybe too ? The idea seemed great but the execution flawed. I guess progressive geometries have made these useless now.
  • 7 0
 Interestingly, I run every single one of these items on my bikes. I change around rear tires to and from the DHRII, but it is still the baseline for me for rear tires. I agree with this list.
  • 3 0
 4/5 here, only missing the swat system
  • 8 2
 350 hubs should win this, there isn't a more reliable part out there.
  • 18 1
 These are all winners, we’re not going to just pick one. Think of them as lifetime achievement awards. Smile
  • 1 0
 Agree. 350 hubs last thousands of miles
  • 3 0
 Cheap, strong and almost light enough for most people. Can't go wrong with the Camary of bike hubs.
  • 3 1
 I love my schmancy i9 hydras, but I still got a soft spot for those 350s...
  • 1 0
 I'll likely be building a new wheelset in the spring and have money to spend. Should I stick with 350s or go for 240s to save a bit of weight? Any downsides other than price?
  • 2 1
 are hope pro 4's on the same level of reliability as 350's? Not talking about ease of maintenance. The Hopes sound better imo
  • 4 0
 @Lornholio: get the 350 and use the extra money for a lighter cassette when it needs replacement
  • 2 0
 @housem8d: I'll be doing that anyway. It's about €200 extra for 100g saved I think will probably go for 350s if there are no downsides besides cost.
  • 2 0
 They can last A heck of a lot longer than hub o.l.d. standards In recent years.
  • 2 0
 @Lornholio: actually, if you go down the 240 road you will be to use the new EXP ratchet system. The main advantage being lighter weight and wider bearing spacing. But hub stiffness and bearing longevity doesn't really hold anyone back on the old classic design. The new design also makes it more complicated to swap engagement with different ratchet rings
  • 1 0
 @housem8d: no, hopes are very reliable but the more moving parts from the pawl system are not as reliable as the star ratchet system in the 350's
  • 1 0
 I love how quiet 350’s can be too with heavier grease.
  • 1 0
 I killed (and I mean killed, had to get a new hub/wheel under warranty) a 350 hub after 35 miles. Replacement has now done nearly 700 and no worries, so I've put it down as utter bad luck on getting one of the few 350 hubs that have ever failed.
  • 1 0
 I destroyed 2 of the 4 pawls and 3 out of 4 bearings in 4 months of use on my brand new Pro4 Fatsno rear hub last winter with an average of 10h per week on the bike. I've never killed a hub that fast. Like @inked-up-metalhead with his 350, I hope it was bad luck also on my side.
  • 1 0
 @housem8d: Got you, thanks. I did a bit of searching and doesn't sound like any downsides to 240s besides cost and that the new EXP design requires a proprietary tool to change. Lots of users saying how many wheelsets they have rebuilt 240s onto. I'm looking for something rock solid without spending silly money (sorry CK) and saving a bit of weight is good if nothing is compromised - sounds like 240s is it.
  • 6 1
 They need to make the dhr2 in 2.5 immediately
  • 1 0
 I run a 2.6 dhr2 in the front and a 2.4 in the back. Beauty.
  • 2 1
 I know, I know, N=1 does not a conclusion make. That said, I bought the Specialized Z Cage with SWAT tool and the cage itself cracked completely on my very first ride during a low speed crash. The inertia of a full water bottle during the fall was all it took to crack the cage into two useless halves.
  • 2 0
 I've had my XT pedals and 350 hubs since 2015 and have not had do anything to them. Amazing stuff, considering almost everything else barely lasts a season or two.
  • 1 0
 The only thing on this list that I’m not using is the Zee cage and bottle, and that is only because the Meta doesn’t really fit any bottles besides the fidlock ones.
  • 2 0
 What am I doing wrong, my Fiveten soles tear completely through in 3-4 months everytime.
  • 1 0
 Yeah those dt swiss hubs are great, right up until you have to change the bearings. What a stupid design, took hours to remove the spine with a mechanical fitters help.
  • 2 0
 How do Purist bottles hold up against piggy back shock interference?
  • 1 0
 Add Hope Brakes. Still running the same for years.
  • 1 0
 Actually...I own all of these now that I think about it!
  • 1 2
 And.....Dentist jokes

