2019 Pinkbike Awards: Athlete of the Year Nominees

Courtney immediately put those doubts to bed. She won the first XCC in Albstadt and, despite an early crash, took the main race at a canter too, ending up 50 seconds clear of Jolanda Neff. As soon as she smelled blood in the water she went on a feeding frenzy and won three of the first four races of the season, quickly establishing herself in as the rider at the top of the food chain.



Courtney ended the year as she started it, as the pick of the field and with a new line to add her to her resume. She may only be 2 years into her elite career but the only thing she has left to win is a gold medal at the Olympics. Roll on 2020.

