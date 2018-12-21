USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Awards: Athlete of the Year Winner

Dec 21, 2018
by Paul Aston  


Foot u and full gas to the line in the pouring rain for Martin Maes.

Athlete of the Year - Martin Maes

Martin Maes takes the Athlete of the Year crown. Pitted against a tough crowd made up from names destined to dominate the future of this sport along with him – Vali Höll and Amaury Pierron, as well as the already established Cecile Ravanel. The Belgian takes the award simply down to his unexpected, dual-discipline performance, and his ability to overcome injury and return to the front of the pack.





Maes' name has been floating around for a while, but 2018 was insane for the young Belgian. 2nd at the EWS opener, followed by a dislocated shoulder at round two. 3rd place in France, three more 2nd places and a win in Whistler. The Colombian collarbone and the Finale fracture prevented him from a series win that was easily within his reach. This alone would have been enough to put him in the running for Athlete of the Year, but the surprise UCI Downhill World Cup win in La Bresse, and the second place shortly after at Lenzerheide World Championships were nothing short of a-Maes-ing.

Pinkbike's 2018 Athlete of the Year winner is the deserving Martin Maes, a youngster who is simply warming up.

Must Read This Week
Handlebar Width vs Handling - Are Your Bars Too Wide?
88392 views
Field Test: Yeti SB130
57952 views
Field Test: Pivot Firebird 29
45697 views
Win a 100% Aircraft Helmet - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
40453 views
Chain Reaction Cycles Won't Sell You Shimano Parts if You're in North America
39800 views
2018 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
35441 views
Pinkbike Awards: Cast Your Vote in the Reader's Choice Poll
33910 views
Field Test: Trance vs Sensor vs Habit vs SB130
33538 views

38 Comments

  • + 34
 I really love it when someone like Maes does well and upsets the current thinking!
  • - 1
 O think the only thing that could upset anyone these days would be if an ex downhiller showed up on XC course and got on the podium. It is as likely as Nino standing on WC DH podium but I think it is the first scenarios that would be more unthinkable and more disturbing to the status quo
  • + 6
 @WAKIdesigns: I wouldn't be shocked if Nino could do Ok at an EWS event.
  • + 2
 @ReformedRoadie: Ok is far from podium Smile I know a dude who did ok.
  • + 1
 What's the current thinking?
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: How about top 15? Very interested if Sagan actually follows through with his threat to go back to mountain bike racing.
  • + 1
 @ReformedRoadie:

Nino actually raced an EWS back in 2013 and ended up mid pack, in the 130’s. His stage results made it look like he had a few issues though, including a time penalty. It would be interesting to see what he could do if he raced the circuit. A lot has changed in 5 years on the EWS.
  • + 1
 @ReformedRoadie: Nino getting top 15 is like Sagan getting top 15 on first race. I saw a vid from his gym session. He can move.
  • + 1
 @VWsurfbum Exactly. When everyone's saying 29ers, he wins on 27.5. When everyone says longer travel, he wins on 150mm. When everyone says DH'ers are the best riders in the world, he goes out and stands right on the top box. A well deserved nod.
  • + 1
 @ReformedRoadie: Sagan wouldn't even touch top 20 at one of these races. The guy is within the top five most preferred road cyclists today and there's no way he would risk injury to try and prove something at an enduro race.
  • + 16
 Nobody got robbed in making of this award
  • + 7
 Except for Brendog. Nobody will ever forget.
  • + 13
 He was a-maes-ing
  • + 1
 Incredible. I just don't know how you managed to come up with that
  • + 1
 Well done to Martin. Well deserved, we could say that about so many riders. Martin, 12 races, 10 podiums. what a season People who say Brendog.... Brendog may have competed in Pump track, Rampage, Dh, Urban Dh, Hardline, Enduro this year and do pretty well in them all, but Martin got 10 podiums .
  • + 4
 Can't be more deserved. Martin should really try to race more world cups next season. Such a talented rider.
  • + 2
 To me. Celine deserved it way more. The way she dominated from start to finish was amazing.
  • + 5
 maybe if she son a WC DH event...
  • + 6
 Her performance in the DH was underwhelming when compared to Maes. She’s still a remarkable rider though.
  • + 1
 You can't compare the two. In Whistler there were 193 men and 42 women at the start, and in La Bresse there were 138 men and 27 women in qualifying. There are not enough women in the sport to make it equally as competitive.
  • + 3
 @jzPV:
This.
The womens category is nowhere near as competitive and she got smoked in dh by the top ladies. Also her lack of experience (in dh) showed on the harder track/s.
That´s no knock on Cecile, but simply dominating the field does inevitably raise the question "just how good is the field really". As of now, none of the enduro ladies have shown any remarkable accomplishments besides Cecile, so they´re really not a good gauge to measure Cecile´s talent against.
She´s a great athlete no doubt, but in this case Martin has accomplished a lot more and it was a huge upset on top.
  • + 2
 @jzPV: Quantity doesnt make competitive. The difference in the womens category is significantly different to the mens, partly down to quantity but mostly down to how talented the male riders are and how close it is from 1st to 60th these days.
  • + 1
 I would really like to see Rachel and Tahnee do a couple of EWS events.... would be interesting and create more buzz.
  • + 1
 It was so much fun to watch Martin's wild ride at the end of the season. I can't wait for my racing in 2019.
  • + 2
 Glad his hard work over the years has paid off. Congrats Martin
  • + 2
 Hopefully we see more next season!
  • + 3
 Agree with this 1 100%
  • + 2
 Well deserved!!!
  • + 1
 What about all the Downcountry athletes you have totally snubbed?
  • + 2
 Well deserved!
  • + 1
 Awesome pick!!! Well deserved!!! Dude is a beast!!!!
  • + 1
 I hear YT is looking for some new guns
  • + 2
 I think gt has some plans with him for the future
  • + 5
 Martin just signed a 3 year contract with GT some weeks ago.
  • + 1
 Congrats to Martin Maes! Well deserved!
  • + 1
 And Randy?
  • + 1
 pfft
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.033592
Mobile Version of Website