Pinkbike Awards: Best Performance Nominees

Nominees for Best Performance of the Year

Pinkbike's nominees for Best Performance span all of the disciplines this year. This was a season for the storybooks and most of the drama unfolded on Red Bull's video channel. So, unless you were deployed on the International Space Station, you have no excuse for missing off-the-hook efforts laid down by Jolanda Neff, who battled back from two flat tires at La Bresse to win the day and the XCO World Cup series in the final race; by Nicholi Rogatkin, who became the first to earn the Slopestyle Triple Crown in the last sixty seconds of the Whistler Joyride; by Sam Hill, who carved his name in cycling history by adding a second straight EWS overall to to his palmarès of DH World Cup and World Championship victories; by enduro pro Martin Maes, who came back from injury to win the Whistler EWS, and then grabbed a DH bike and won the World Cup downhill in France a week later; and finally, by Kate Courtney, who was racing as an elite for her first season on the World Cup cross-country circuit and smashed out a gold medal at the World Championships.



Five outstanding performances, chosen from a season of competition that topped anything we've experienced in well over a decade.



Jolanda Neff





Battle of the century for La Bresse XCO La Bresse XCO in one photo: Neff shredding down the logs, Langvad pushing down the roots. La Bresse XCO in one photo: Neff shredding down the logs, Langvad pushing down the roots.

Why she's nominated :

Up front, the largest crowd to attend a World Cup XC race watched the battle climax. Old-school versus new-school. Brains versus brawn. Batty and Prevot besting Langvad on the descents. Langvad powering past on the climbs then dismounting, making herself as large as possible to stave off her chasers. The circus continued until Neff stepped into the pain cave and somehow bridged back to the leaders. For a brief period, the four were locked together in combat. Langvad on foot, bumbling through the slippery roots, Batty and Prevot searching for the upper hand on the downs. But it would be Jolanda Neff who, in one swoop, would retake control of the race, tame the rocks and logs of La Bresse and power across the line alone before collapsing, completely spent - winner and series champion.

What putting it all on the line looks like. What putting it all on the line looks like.

A race which saw its fair share of drama; crashes, mechanical problems, position changes, but most of all pure, passionate racing up until the very end. Watching Neff, Batty, Prevot, and Langvad battle it out and change positions so many times kept us all on the edge of our seats. It was a true grand finale to an incredible season of racing. — Matt Delorme

Why He's nominated :

The tables were reversed by the end of the 2018 season. Semenuk was out. Rheeder was the dominating force who came to Whistler as the points leader. He brought his A-game, fully intending to cap off the Crankworx series with a win. Rogatkin, however, had nothing to lose. He had won both the Innsbruck and Les Gets events, and with the Triple Crown in his sights, second place was not an option. When the day arrived, it became clear that this was going to be a shootout between Rheeder and Rogatkin.

Rheeder was on fire for his second run. Rheeder was on fire for his second run.

Rheeder was dealt an early slot in the second round. Rogatkin would go last. You could smell the pressure when Rheeder was called to drop in, but Brett was somewhere in Rheederland, riding with such fluidity that his entire performance seemed to be one continuous trick. Rheeder earned a 94.5.



"His riding is insane and he was on it today," exclaimed Rogatkin. "It basically made me have to go 100-percent all-in which, fortunately, I’ve done before." Rogatkin needed much more than a positive winning attitude to best Rheeder. Somehow, he bent time and gravity, earning a huge, 96.5 score and a place in the record books as the first to wear the Triple Crown of Slopestyle.



Never before have we had the last guy drop in and win the contest, let alone the Triple Crown - in 15 years of Crankworx. — Crankworx World Tour General Manager Darren Kinnaird

Why He's nominated :

"He makes it look too damn easy," was the answer when a prominent PB photographer was asked why there were so few images of Sam Hill in his portfolio. "He is unhumanly fast in the smoother sections, but when he comes into a super techy part of the stage, he throttles back and just breezes past us."



The 2018 Enduro World Series was a far cry from "easy." Moon dust and high-altitude liaisons in Chile, followed by torrential rain and mud in Columbia set the stage for some of the wildest weather and track conditions the EWS has seen in one season of racing. Add that to a stacked men's field that saw multiple stage winners at almost every venue and you can begin to appreciate the calculated methodology of Hill, the EWS racer, who out-rode, outsmarted and outlasted them all to earn the title of EWS World Champion twice in his first two seasons of enduro competition.

Leaner and smarter: Samuel Hill, the EWS racer. Leaner and smarter: Samuel Hill, the EWS racer.

Obviously, last season was my first full year and I've picked up a few things that I can improve on. Yeah, you can never be complacent. You always have to try to improve. — Sam Hill

Why He's nominated :

Those who had been following Maes would not have been surprised. Maes posted a tenth-place finish at the Fort William World Cup earlier in the year, which neither Maes nor the downhill community expected. "Coming into Fort William three months ago, a top 15 would be perfect, " said an elated Maes. "I'd be over the moon if I got a top ten... I got a top ten!"



Few could have imagined, however, that Maes would win at the series final in La Bresse. Maes admitted later that he was shooting for a top five finish. Reportedly, he had little time on the new GT Fury and conditions were far from ideal. Rain had turned the race course into an ever-changing mixture of sticky putty and axle grease that humbled just about everyone. If it is true that cream always rises to the top, surely, this should have been the day for the likes of Bruni, Hart, Minnaar, Gwin, or Pierron to step forward.

From the sidelines, Maes' run looked like he was on the ragged edge. Martin would later say that he was riding conservatively, top to bottom. From the sidelines, Maes' run looked like he was on the ragged edge. Martin would later say that he was riding conservatively, top to bottom.

When asked if downhill was more difficult than enduro, Maes would later say that multiple practice sessions and the ability to set your bike to perfection made it easier to go fast on a DH course. Racing enduro, with one lap to practice was more physical and difficult. To his surprise, he said that returning from downhill to enduro was hard because, for a while, it was difficult to gauge his speed. He was hitting technical sections much too fast.



Will we see more EWS stars on World Cup DH podiums? Only time will tell, but Maes says he'll race the first two rounds of both disciplines next season before he makes up his mind...

Martin Maes celebrates his EWS victory at Whistler, one week prior to his win at La Bresse. Martin Maes celebrates his EWS victory at Whistler, one week prior to his win at La Bresse.

Yeah, I don't know what happened! I just rode my bike fast. The conditions were very hard and very hard to be consistent in. I knew I had to pull a run all together to do a good result, but for sure I didn't expect to win. I'm over the moon — Martin Maes

Why she's nominated :

Nobody holds back at the World Championships, which drives top riders to become mythological monsters, hungry for gold. The 2018 Worlds would be staged on the steep and technical track in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. Understandably, all bets among the 20 thousand Swiss spectators were on Jolanda Neff, who had sewn up the overall World Cup series, defeating the powerful Annika Langvad, who commentator Bart Brenjens - a cross-country hero in his own right - predicted would dominate the women's field.



Neff, a skilled bike handler, was the better match for

Lenzerheide's signature roots were waiting to snag riders around every turn in the upper part of the course. Lenzerheide's signature roots were waiting to snag riders around every turn in the upper part of the course.

Neff exploded off the line, but could not gap the relentless Annika Langvad, The powerhouse Dane stormed past the Swiss favorite, trailing Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Kate Courtney, who clung to her wheel for dear life on the first climb. Langvad shook them off and appeared to be riding solo when she crossed the line for lap two.



Meanwhile, Emily Batty had bridged up to Courtney. Courtney, who grew up riding mountain bikes in Marin County was well matched with Batty, and the two riders picked up the pace. Prévot faded out of the picture, and by lap three, it looked like the medals had been sorted. Langvad was maintaining a golden pace, over a half minute ahead, leaving Courtney and Batty to sort out the silver and bronze.

Kate Courtney, the first female US XC racer to earn the World Champion's stripes in 17 years. Kate Courtney, the first female US XC racer to earn the World Champion's stripes in 17 years.

All of a sudden I looked up and I was the first one over the finish line. To come across the line, see a bunch American flags and so many friendly faces, all bawling, was an amazing experience. Today’s race showed what happens, when you ride consistently and focus on yourself. I am really proud to come away with the stripes for Team USA. — Kate Courtney