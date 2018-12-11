PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Pinkbike Awards: Best Value Product Nominees

Dec 11, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  

Best Value Product Nominees


It's no secret that mountain biking can be an expensive sport, especially if you've got your eyes on a brand new carbon speed machine, an exotic fork, or a set of ultralight wheels. The good news is that today's mid- and entry-level components are better than ever, allowing riders without unlimited funds to enjoy high-end performance without breaking the bank.

The three products nominated here all offer an excellent price vs. performance ratio. SRAM's NX 12-speed gruppo drops the price of a wide range drivetrain even further, the Marzocchi Z1 returns to form with the reliability and simplicity that first put it on the map, and OneUp's dropper post makes it even easier to upgrade to a dropper post with just the right amount of travel.





SRAM NX Eagle Drivetrain


12-speed performance at an attainable price


Why it's nominated:

SRAM's $375 NX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain hit the market less than two years after the top-of-the-line 12-speed XX1 Eagle group debuted with a price tag of over $1,000. That's a pace that doesn't really fit the definition of trickle-down technology – 'pouring-down' would probably be more accurate.

Sure, the NX drivetrain isn't exactly light, but it offers very similar shifting performance to its high-end siblings, with enough gear range to make the hardest hills much more manageable. The 11-50 tooth cassette also fits on a standard 10-speed SRAM or Shimano freehub body, which means there's no need to shell out the extra dough for an XD driver body. The price of the NX drivetrain, and the fact that it's compatible with the other Eagle groups already on the market makes it a very welcome addition to SRAM's flock of drivetrains.

From the review:
bigquotesYes, it's heavier, and maybe a little clunkier than XX1 or X01 Eagle, but you can also buy the entire drivetrain for less than what an XX1 cassette costs. As far as practicality and ease of use, it's exactly what it should be... The NX Eagle drivetrain is going to be the "go-to" for a lot of riders looking for an affordable and reliable 1x set up.  Daniel Sapp






Marzocchi Z1 Bomber 2019
Marzocchi Z1 Fork


The freeride classic returns


Why it's nominated:

I know, I know, the Z1 isn't a 'real' Marzocchi – it's not coil sprung, there's no open bath damper, and it's not filled with three quarts of oil, but don't let those nostalgic flashbacks take away from what the new Z1 brings to the table. It's stiff, strong, and easy to adjust, which just so happen to be the traits that earned Marzocchi such a loyal fan base back in the day.

The air sprung Z1 uses Fox's GRIP Sweep cartridge damper, a simple and effective design that relies on a spring-backed internal floating piston to compensate for the oil as the fork is compressed. In fact, it works so well that Fox ended up adopting a slightly more adjustable version of it for their highest end forks.

Our test fork handled hours and hours of hard riding without any issues, delivering a smooth and comfortable ride even when blasting through the tallest of brake bumps or dealing with the occasional mis-judged landing. More than anything, it's the Z1's $699 retail price that earned it the 'Best Value' nomination. That's not chump change, but the fact the Z1's performance is on par with forks that cost hundreds of dollars more is what makes it a great value.


From the review:
bigquotesFor hard chargers looking for a sturdy, smooth operating fork with a more reasonable price tag, the Z1 is a highly recommended option. Mike Kazimer






OneUp dropper
One Up Dropper Post


Adjustable, reliable & affordable


Why it's nominated:

Dropper posts post prices have become much more reasonable over the years, and the level of reliability also seems to be increasing, which is welcome news for anyone in the market for this necessary accessory (ok, there's that one guy who swears dropper posts are just a fad, and that tall-posting is going to come back in fashion, but he's also rocking bar ends and Power Grips, so...).

OneUp don't have any fancy name for their offering – it's simply called the Dropper Post, and it's available with either 150 or 170mm of drop. Pretty standard stuff, but what sets this particular post apart is the fact that the amount of drop is easily adjustable, and it also has one of the lowest, if not the lowest, overall heights of any post on the market. That means that shorter riders and riders whose bikes have taller seat tube heights don't need to settle for a post with less drop than they'd like.

The features and performance are there, and the reasonable price solidifies the post's value - it's $199 USD without a remote, or $248 with the shifter-style remote included.



From the First Ride:
bigquotesIn action, the post has a swift but measured extension rate that can be easily modulated for mid-stroke stops. The carbon-reinforced plastic remote has just-right ergonomics and tucks nicely beneath the left brake lever. Richard Cunningham







39 Comments

  • + 43
 My nominees are for 2 products, zip ties and gorilla tape, the possibilities are endless
  • + 8
 Don't forget beer.
  • + 7
 @italyn12: beer is a necessity, it’s like oxygen
  • + 2
 Dont forget those strap-ons we saw last week.
  • + 1
 How could PB have missed those Enve fat bike rims from this list? Surely they're by far the best value product of 2018.
#envegotrobbed
  • + 1
 @Boardlife69: what strap-ons do you mean?
  • + 1
 Fat Gorilla tape-the only way to reliably set a fat bike up tubeless. Worth the 20 clams.
  • + 26
 One Up Droppah! There is not w single Sram drivetrain product that offers some value over Shimano sorry. This is a joke. SLX and XT beat the crap out of Sram. Senslessly
  • + 8
 Indeed wakidesigns. I just bought a replacement XT cassette, chain, and chainring for about the price of an NX cassette. I don't need that extra 1.5 gear inches afforded by a 50t cog.
  • + 1
 Only way I'd buy a SRAM drivetrain is if it came on my bike when I bought it. I'm running XT right now and have just beat it to hell and it continues to operate flawlessly.
  • + 18
 Gotta be the OneUp. The others are just watered down, pseudo budget/ value items. The OneUp is their top tier product and it came to market at a very competitive price. Almost embarrassing for the other players really.
  • + 2
 The OneUp dropper is definitely legit but I'd have to say the x fusion manic is the best value in the dropper post market right now. It's also significantly cheaper to change out the cartridge on the x fusion.
  • + 1
 I agree, I own two of them, but only it only applies if you're fine with the 150mm drop. If you need more than that, One-up would be the choice.
  • + 1
 @WestwardHo: I second that. I love my manic. Just keeps on taking the abuse.
  • + 15
 One-up is the tits
  • + 9
 OneUp should own the dropper market soon. I’ve got three trouble-free months on mine so far, and it managed to get 150mm of drop into a sized-up frame since it’s short overall. I can’t say it’s more reliable yet than my two Crank Bros Hightowers, which (really) have been flawless for two years. The OneUp is cheaper and fits more drop in the same space though.
  • + 8
 OneUp dropper...love it. Paid 160$ for it... Insanely cheap. The key is 170mm drop because many could use it or are juuuust close enough to it...so the shim comes in to play and takes the worry away. Especially when building a bike that you don't have a workable seat measurement for yet. If you aren't buying the one up. You have to spend nearly 400$ for a Bikeyoke revive to get anything better and it's heavier (185mm) and doesn't have adjustable travel.
  • + 7
 Z1 would be more popular if everyone didn't think that Kashima and weight matter.
  • + 3
 People buy rockshox though...
  • + 1
 Now if they released a 44 DJ in 34 chassis for 300-350$ making Pike DJ look stupid. If I miss anything from 2003, it is the original Dirtjumper SSVF fork.
  • + 1
 One Up all the way - it is disappointing about the clamping issue but for the price and the fact that they do not force their remote on you makes it a winner!!!!!! The post works perfectly for me once I figured out the seat clamp issue.
  • + 1
 Been on the Z.1 for about a month now, and have been loving it!

I know its "just a 36" but the value - performance ratio is unmatched.

It was cheaper to buy the Z.1 than get a new CSU for my 36 RC2 that was outside of warranty... No Brainer.
  • + 1
 Voile straps-mountain bikers have discovered them this year (albeit often rebadged and with an extra 100% markup).

Off this list-Z1. A burly, affordable(ish) fork with proven guts-winner in my book.
  • + 1
 Can Pinkbike itself be nominated? All this amazing content and it's all free! Best value I've ever had. (Also I'd really like to win an advent calendar, so please accept my undisguised flattery)
  • + 3
 NX is junk. That Marz fork is awesome. One Up looks good.
  • + 1
 I believe Manitou mattoc should be on the list, high performance 160mm fork currently less than 400€ ($450) on some online stores...
  • + 3
 Free helmet and Enve wheels seems like a great value.
  • + 1
 Sorry, that Zocchi fork is a Fox in disguise... A proper Zocchi needs spring and 3 quarters of oil for being a real zocchi.
  • + 2
 That Marzochhi fork looks so tempting. I just might have to get one!
  • + 1
 Waki has spoken.............bottom line, Shimano out-performs Sram. Fact. You can go and tell dat!
  • + 1
 @Tcolbert: Waki ain't always right, but the big S releases polished product after a longer test cycle. SRAM let you be the guinea pig like it was 1993 and their parts were 3d violet and machined in someone's garage (or shed in the UK).
  • + 1
 sunrace cassete brand x dropper these are the best value
  • + 1
 I nominate pool noodles!
  • + 1
 Z1
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



