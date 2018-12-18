PINKBIKE TECH

Pinkbike Awards: Best Value Product Winner

Dec 18, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  


Determining what constitutes a good value in the world of mountain biking can be a tricky proposition. There's a difference between something offering a good value versus solely being inexpensive; it's a matter of judging a product's price and performance against other options in that category. For instance, a set of $1,000 carbon wheels could be a good value when compared to options that cost three times as much, even though that's still a bunch of money to spend on wheels.

This year, our picks for best value included Marzocchi's Z1 fork, SRAM's NX drivetrain, and OneUp's dropper post.




Best Value Product
SRAM NX Drivetrain


SRAM's NX drivetrain makes it possible for even more riders to benefit from a wide-range 12-speed cassette, and further solidifies the death of the front derailleur in the mountain bike world. The entire group (shifter, derailleur, cassette, cranks, chainring, and chain) is priced at $375 USD, which is less that than SRAM's top-tier XX1 cassette alone.

Yes, there is a weight penalty, and the gear range isn't quite as wide as the higher end Eagle offerings due to the use of a 11-50 instead of a 10-50-tooth cassette, but that's about it as far as downsides go – the shifting is quick and crisp, with a feel that isn't dramatically different than those pricier options.

There's also the fact that NX Eagle doesn't require an XD driver – the cassette works with either a SRAM or Shimano splined freehub, which means that riders looking to upgrade from a 10- or 11-speed setup won't need to shell out for a new driver body. The launch of NX pushed SRAM even further ahead of Shimano when it comes to offering a complete selection of 12-speed drivetrains, and it's going to be an increasingly common spec choice on entry-level performance mountain bikes next season.

Thanks to its reasonable price and a solid performance out on the trail, SRAM's NX gruppo earns the title of Pinkbike's Best Value Product of the Year.





Must Read This Week
Field Test: Stumpjumper vs Remedy vs Process vs Bronson vs SB150
94931 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
85072 views
Handlebar Width vs Handling - Are Your Bars Too Wide?
83144 views
Racing Rumors 2.0: Gwin, the Athertons, & More
64326 views
Field Test: Yeti SB130
53614 views
A Homemade Hack Puts Pins on the Shoes Instead of the Pedals - Thoughts?
46884 views
Field Test: Cannondale Habit Carbon
42835 views
Field Test: GT Sensor Carbon Expert
40611 views

8 Comments

  • + 10
 Yup, OneUp got robbed. Most riders don't need 12 speeds. Lots of bikes in the $2500-3500 range used to come with GX drivetrains. All the NX does is give those manufacturers an excuse to slap a heavy NX on the same bikes. The loser....us.
  • + 13
 You gotta be kidding me... One Up is robbed more than all Rampage victims together...
  • + 6
 Surprising. A One Up dropper makes nearly every aspect of riding better. At the penalty of a considerable amount of additional weight and the complexity/care that has to be put into keeping a 12 speed drivetrain working properly, I don’t see any value over an 11 speed.
  • + 5
 A budget drivetrain with an additional gear. Not exactly best value. While this wins the Manitou Mattoc offers performance of top end forks & can be found for half the price which is great value for money. Of the nominations the Oneup dropper is perhaps the best as it brought good performance, the lowest possible dropper length available all in a relatively inexpensive package.
  • + 0
 I agree. Thinking about new riders, being able to get 1x12 out of the box at a price they can afford is a huge advantage. I can't believe how many $3000-5000 bikes I've seen specc'ed with an awful gear range that makes climbing miserable. Thank you for trickling 12 speed down so quickly sram.
  • - 2
 No, the fact that it is not 15 speed makes your comment invalid. 12 speed is for sheep on too short bikes with too slack seat angles. It is time for the industry to step up to the needs of the modern mountain bikers.
  • + 2
 Not much of best value, 12speed is for sheep? Baaa baa
  • + 1
 How exciting

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.031665
Mobile Version of Website