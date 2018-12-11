USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Awards: Component of the Year Nominees

Dec 11, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  


Component of the Year Nominees



While a lot of how a bike rides depends on its frame design, the other half of the equation is the components hung on it. Without one or the other, you aren't going anywhere, and the components picked can help a good frame ride great or a great frame ride poorly.

Selecting a few standouts from the huge field of contenders is tricky, and involves plenty of lively debate and discussion. This year, there were four components that stood out from the rest.

Hayes, Maxxis, and Cane Creek, and Shimano all have new products that are exciting and bring something new to the market in 2018. Which one stands out the most?





HBDA4
Hayes Dominion A4 Brake


Why it's nominated

Hayes was one of the first when it comes to mountain bike disc brakes. Back in the day, they were one of the best options, but it didn't take long before other brands came to market and quickly pushed them aside. Hayes put up a fight in the years that followed, but they had a hard time competing against the likes of Shimano, SRAM, and others who simply had a better product. For the Dominion A4, Hayes went back to the drawing board. Rather than simply building on and taking lessons from the past, they designed a new brake system from the ground up that delivers on all fronts.

The goal in development, according to Hayes, was to develop a best-in-class brake, free from past assumptions. The only timetable in development was to get it right the first time - something they had to do considering their history and other options on the market. The Dominion A4 is completely redesigned and offers a high level of performance. It has an excellent lever feel, plenty of power, and wonderful modulation. There is a unique crosshair pad alignment feature that helps center the caliper over the rotor and fine-tune the alignment between the two.

By disregarding conventions and starting from the ground up, Hayes has made a brake that is not only competitive with the other top brakes currently available but innovative as well.


From the review:

bigquotesThe Dominion brake is a winner in every sense, and it had to be if Hayes was going to get another chance at redemption. Throwing out convention and starting from scratch must have been a tough choice for a brake maker that has been in the game longer than anyone else, but it proved to be the right decision. If you are in search of a good brake, start with this one. Richard Cunningham






Maxxis
Maxxis Assegai Tire


Why it's nominated

Maxxis have long been one of the most popular choices when it comes to mountain bike tires, especially on the World Cup DH circuit. The Minion DHF / DHR II and the High Roller II are absolute classics, and have amassed an impressive number of victories between them. The Assegai is the latest tire from Maxxis. Designed by Greg Minnaar, the tire takes design cues from both the Minion and the High Roller and incorporates them into one aggressive tire.

Combining two popular tread patterns doesn't necessarily guarantee success, but in this case Maxxis got it right, and the Assegai was seen on racers bikes on both the World Cup DH and EWS circuits. In its inaugural season it was only available with a thick DH casing, but expect this aggressive tire to become even more popular once a lighter, more pedal friendly version hits the market.

From the First Ride:

bigquotesSomehow Maxxis have managed to pull out the best traits of their most popular tires to create something entirely different, yet very familiar at the same time. My initial impressions are all positive – this is an aggressive, grippy, and incredibly predictable tire.  Mike Kazimer





Cane Creek eeWings
Cane Creek eeWings Crank


Why it's nominated

Cane Creek, the Western North Carolina based component manufacturer makes a variety of products including headsets, cyclocross brakes, seat posts, and suspension. Now, we can add titanium cranksets to the list. The uber-light, mega-fancy titanium eeWings crankset is built to take a beating.

The cranks are designed for trail and enduro riding and feature titanium everything, other than the preload assembly. The arms of the cranks are made from Grade 9 Ti-3Al-2.5V titanium, and the rest of the cranks are Grade 5 Ti-6Al-4V titanium. There is a hirth joint that joins the two ends of the shaft and can withstand high torque loads. The cranks weigh 400-grams - competitive with a high end set of carbon cranks - and come with a 10-year warranty. Where a carbon crank may crack or suffer a failure from repeated impacts, the eeWings are made to get hit time and time again.

The eeWings are both lightweight and durable, and a surefire way to stand out amidst the sea of carbon. Sure, that hefty price tag is going to be a deterrent for many, but they're built to last for years and years to come.

From the First Ride:

bigquotesIf you ask me, the brushed titanium arms look refreshing and simple compared to carbon, almost like a throw-back, while the subdued laser etching should still look sharp down the road. Mike Levy




2018 Shimano XTR Launch in Crested Butte Colorado USA
Shimano XTR Drivetrain


Why it's nominated:

Shimano finally joined the 12-speed party with their new XTR drivetrain, which relies on a new freehub body design and has a 10-51 tooth cassette. If you're going to be a little late you might as well offer a bit more range than everyone else, right? There's more to the top-of-the-line gruppo than an extra tooth out back, though; Shimano reworked their derailleur design and the cassette's shift ramps in order to make it possible to shift at any time during a ride, even when you're putting the power down on a steep climb.

The biggest story may be how the new XTR drivetrain transfers power to the wheel by way of Shimano's Scylence freehub system. Two driver plates inside the hub fully disengage while coasting, which means that there's no buzzing or clicking to be heard; it's completely silent, as the name suggests. It's a big innovation for Shimano and puts it in a competitive place for a high-end 1x12 drivetrain that you won't hear coming.

It's the attention to detail that sets the new XTR apart, a level of refinement that earned it the nomination for Component of the Year.

From the first ride:
bigquotes I purposely shifted poorly, waiting until I was in the middle of a climb to shift the cassette into an easier gear. The result? Quick, smooth, and precise shifting every single time, and it never felt like I was doing any damage to the drivetrain.  Mike Kazimer




All of these components offers a solution or advancement in technology. Which are you most impressed by?




36 Comments

  • + 32
 XTR is nominated but it hasn't even started to ship yet?
  • + 18
 Odd, UK shops have stock and I've had it on my bike for a couple of weeks now. Surprised it's not over with you guys in the States yet??
  • + 2
 @rjwspeedjunkie: What's your thoughts on its performance, both shifting and chain slap? What were you running before?
  • + 4
 @dklemm: I was running x01, much prefer the xtr. The shifting action is incredibly light, never felt anything quite so smooth. I'm on a 2019 stumpy which is pretty quiet, so I've not noticed any chainslap at all (not on sram either) The clutch can be adjusted though, so easy to go as tight as sram if you do feel the need to. Biggest bonus though is setup is so much less critical than with Eagle on b screw tension, fit and forget so far!
  • + 2
 @rjwspeedjunkie: Thanks for getting back to me. I'm running Eagle X01 right now and was getting annoyed with the derailleur B-screw slap. I was considering going XTR while preserving the current Eagle cassette. I've even heard it is possible to use an Eagle shifter with the XTR derailleur (same or nearly identical pull ratio). I'll wait for more people to ride the group who came off of Eagle before I jump ship.
  • + 1
 @dklemm: No problem. I can confirm that all of the components do seem to work together. The sram cassette is currently a must for me, as I'm not going to use cup and cone hubs and need to wait for licensing to kick in on Hope hubs before I'll change that bit of the puzzle!
  • + 9
 Maybe save the XTR nomination for next year? As much as I think I want it the fact that I can't get it shouldn't make it a viable option for this years award.
  • + 9
 Shimeagle is the most exciting potential new product-when the XT version drops.
  • + 2
 At this point, the XT version has the possibility of being released before the XTR is even available.
  • + 5
 No one alive can confirm the existence of the new XTR... it is a fantasy. An apparition that come and goes with the winds. Some say they caught a fleeting glimpse of something in the dark woods... not quite XT, not quite Dura Ace but those stories are mostly old wives tales children are told when they wont eat there vegetables. My grandpa told me he saw the XTR once... on a carbon mining expedition deep into the Yukon. Folks called him a liar to his face... and he was a confirmed drunkard... but to this day there is a twinkle in his eye when we all gather 'round the old stone chimney to hear the tale....
  • + 3
 Read comment up top. They got it in the UK.
  • + 3
 The return of Hayes into a crowded market with truly stand out product has got to be on the top of the heap. They originated the hydro disc brake for MTB and between RC's review and the other dozen or so that all rave about the Dominion it's time to give the OG's the nod
  • + 2
 A set of 20 year old cranks nominated for product of the year. Quality endures!

Also really want to ride the new XTR. Shimano takes good products (V Brakes, clutch freehubs, 12 spd) and makes them awesome.

Signed,
A Shimano fanboi
  • + 2
 I thought the head line was “comment of the year”. Surely there should be an award for the best toll because let’s be honest, most of us come for the content but stay for the comments
  • + 0
 Waki wins. Smile
  • + 3
 Dear Shimano, this is the time to tell the pink world, that you will allow all hub manufacturers to use your new standard. Don't be squared.
  • + 6
 Industry Nine is making them now, as well. Not sure about the others.
  • + 1
 @shinook: DT has the new drivers as well. That covers just about every aftermarket and/or shop built wheel. I suspect that the more exotic stuff (Onyx etc.) will have drivers sooner than later.
  • + 3
 Eewings .. they are nice. Expensive, but niiiice
  • + 2
 Doesn't really innovate or solve anything but, man, I think those cranks are bling.
  • + 1
 I’d pick the Bike Yoke Revive if they count it as a current year product.
  • + 1
 HOw can we vote on products we cant get?! Assegai tires and xtrs arent available anywhere in Canada!
  • + 1
 The eeWings preload collar by itself should get component of the year. Fits everything. Never strips out.
  • + 1
 Asegai: the one tire that everyone talks about but hardly available to buy anywhere
  • + 3
 We have stock in 27.5 and 29 =)
  • - 2
 Are you serious on this? Assegai aside, does anyone really even use these? Sram NX is probably the best component of the year - relatively affordable option for 12speed gears (cheapest even? I didn't look at 3rd party players for cassettes, etc), can use Shimano freehubs so people don't need to buy an XD driver, and does a decent enough of a job.
  • + 19
 Now seeing its in the best value products. I'll see myself to the door.
  • + 2
 @connorjuliusjohnson:

^^ props. Way to be classy. (That wasn't sarcasm)
  • + 1
 My vote is on the Ass-guy tires.
  • + 1
 How can Live valve not be nominated?
  • + 5
 I would expect they saved the nomination for "Suspension Product of the Year" category.
  • + 1
 Sunrace sold more 12 speed cassettes this year then Shimano.
  • + 1
 not seen any of those products on the trails
  • + 1
 XTR
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



