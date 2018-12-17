Pinkbike Awards: Event of the Year Winner





In no way did we want to exclude smaller or more local events that have a unique and special vibe - these are arguably the most important events and the soul of the community that unites us as riders. We simply focused on some of the biggest and most attended that people worldwide can relate to.



It's the biggest event of the year on the slopestyle calendar, and the final stop in the FMBA Slopestyle World Championship series - the last opportunity for riders to compete for the triple crown. Crankworx Joyride Whistler is in and of itself worthy of a nomination year after year due to the crowds and level of talent that shows up. All of the top riders lay it all out there showing their dedication and desire to win.This year, on top of the normal fanfare, the battle came down to the last run, and was between Brett Rheeder and Nicholi Rogatkin. To take things further, Rogatkin had won the two previous rounds of Crankworx, putting him in the position to take home the elusive FMBA Triple Crown. With Rheeder sitting on a score of 94.50, it would take a nearly flawless and downright ridiculous run from Rogatkin to take home the win, but that's exactly what he did, becoming the first person ever to win the Triple Crown.Despite the sky being filled with smoke to the point of blocking out the sun and cutting visibility down to a city block, tens of thousands of spectators showed up to watch the finals. In addition, people from around the world watched the event being broadcast live. The combination of the incredible venue and number of spectators from near and far coupled with the performances put on by the athletes earned Red Bull Joyride Whistler this year's award for Event of the Year. Congratulations are due to all of the athletes, builders, volunteers, broadcast media, and especially the fans.