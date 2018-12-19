PINKBIKE TECH

Pinkbike Awards: Innovation of the Year Winner

Dec 19, 2018
by Paul Aston  


This year's contenders for Innovation of the Year featured Pole's Machine, Specialized's ANGI, and Trust's The Message. A wide range of products from a funky carbon linkage fork, an aluminum shredder, and a helmet that might just make a telephone call for you and save you life.

Like all competitions, there can only be one winner, and the winner is.....




Trust The Message trailing linkage fork.
2018 Innovation of the Year
Trust The Message

The concept of using a linkage fork on a mountain bike isn't new, but it's Trust's take on the idea that gave them the win in the Innovation of the Year category. The Message is the first full-carbon linkage fork, arguably looks cooler than anything that has been done before, and promises to give minimal service intervals and an extremely stable ride characteristic.

This ride feeling should be the main reason for its success; by using a trailing linkage the axle path can be optimized and should prevent dive under braking. These features promise that you will be able to brake harder and later than ever without excessive pitch forwards of the bike's chassis, maintaining the frame's geometry and guarding more available fork travel to absorb bumps. The fork should also offer a more sensitive ride as less compression damping can be used, as well as reducing stiction found on sliding telescopic forks, especially under heavy twisting and flexing.

We currently have The Message fork in for long-term testing - a winter's worth of mud and crud should help determine if this innovative design can handle the rigors of the real world. In the meantime, congratulation to Trust for challenging the norm with a linkage fork that's unlike anything else out there.



Must Read This Week
Field Test: Stumpjumper vs Remedy vs Process vs Bronson vs SB150
96047 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
85799 views
Handlebar Width vs Handling - Are Your Bars Too Wide?
85505 views
Racing Rumors 2.0: Gwin, the Athertons, & More
65735 views
Field Test: Yeti SB130
56013 views
Field Test: Cannondale Habit Carbon
43415 views
Field Test: GT Sensor Carbon Expert
41360 views
8 Modern Downhill Pants Ridden & Rated
40233 views

14 Comments

  • + 8
 Massive damper on my day
  • + 0
 Just suspend your disbelief.
  • + 1
 I hope you rebound from your sadness.
  • + 0
 I'm feeling compressed by this.
  • + 2
 Sent me into a deep compression
  • + 1
 Hopefully we haven't bottomed out on pinkbikes end of the year winners.
  • + 0
 A dubious fork that no one has bought or seen or used for more than a month and has an outrageous price to boot is suspension product of the year. Lame. I would have said the same thing if "gadget valve" had won as well though.
How about something that people were actually able to ride. I guess it does say "innovative product of the year" not "actual useful, available product of the year"
  • + 2
 Is anybody really shocked by this?
  • + 1
 NO
  • + 1
 We’re forked.
  • + 1
 I sure hope there's a rapid recovery from all these puns
  • - 2
 Where is the pb review on this thing? Tired of seeing vids of this on an Evil bike, how about something else? Maybe people are just still saving up for one?
  • + 5
 From above: "We currently have The Message fork in for long-term testing - a winter's worth of mud and crud should help determine if this innovative design can handle the rigors of the real world. In the meantime, congratulation to Trust for challenging the norm with a linkage fork that's unlike anything else out there."

At a whopping 212 words I can see why actually reading the whole article was too tough for you.
  • + 1
 What the Fork? Really?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030322
Mobile Version of Website