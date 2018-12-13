PINKBIKE TECH

Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees

Dec 13, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  


There was no shortage of new bikes this year, with over 50 reviews and first rides making their way onto the Pinkbike homepage over the last 12 months. There were a few notable trends, including the fact that the push for longer and slacker geometry is continuing, and numbers that once seemed insane are starting to hit the mainstream.

29ers continue to gain traction (no pun intended), and while they didn't completely dominate the DH World Cup scene like some expected they certainly made their mark. Don't worry, though, 27.5” bikes aren't going away any time soon, and several excellent options rolled out this season.

After plenty of heated arguments and name calling sessions we narrowed down our favorite bike of the year to the following five contenders. The nominees run the gamut from World Cup capable DH race rigs to do-it-all trail machines, a smorgasbord of 2018's top bikes.






Ibis Ripmo review
Ibis Ripmo



Why it's nominated

If you took an Ibis Ripley, combined it with a Mojo, and then stretched things out a little bit, you'd get the Ripmo. It's a light and spirited 29er that can still handle plenty of punishing terrain, with 145mm of rear travel and a 160mm, reduced offset fork up front. Ibis managed to bake in their trademark liveliness into the Ripmo - this is the type of bike that encourages its rider to get airborne at every possible opportunity.

It may have debuted on the EWS circuit, but it's really more of an all-rounder than an outright race machine, with impeccable climbing performance that matches well with its descending capabilities. That balancing act is what placed the Ripmo on our list of nominees for Bike of the Year – there aren't many bikes out there that are as easy to ride up and down just about anything.


From the review:

bigquotesIbis embraced modern geometry trends with the Ripmo, and the result is a bike that remains composed no matter which way the trail is pointed. It's a well-rounded machine that still has that classic Ibis efficiency, but with extra stability and composure for the rough stuff. Mike Kazimer



Yeti SB130
Yeti SB130



Why it's nominated

After much internal debate, it was Yeti's SB130 that ended up earning the nomination, edging out its longer travel sibling, the SB150. Both bikes live up to the Super Bike moniker, but the SB130 excels in a wider range of terrain; the 150 needs some proper rowdiness to really come alive.

It's certainly not an inexpensive option, but that's not as much of a factor when it comes to choosing the Bike of the Year. Performance is the focus here, and the SB130 delivers a smooth, balanced, and efficient feel, and makes the most of those 130 millimeters of travel out on the trail. Yeti's new geometry is right on target, with a roomy front center that creates a stable ride while descending, and a steep seat tube angle for climbing comfort. Of course, the fact that it now holds a water bottle in the right place is a welcome improvement, but even if it didn't there's a good chance it would have still earned a nomination due to its excellent ride quality.

From the First Ride:

bigquotesDescending aboard the SB130 is a joy, and no matter the terrain, the bike has a planted and confident feel. It makes the most out of its 130mm of travel, and with the 150mm fork up front it's easily been able to handle any situation I've piloted it into so far. Daniel Sapp





Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review
Commencal
Supreme DH 29



Why it's nominated

A string of World Cup DH victories doesn't guarantee a Bike of the Year nomination, but the performance of Commencal's Supreme DH 29 under Amaury Pierron sure didn't hurt. The Frenchman racked up three victories aboard the aluminum rocketship, a testament to just how capable this chassis truly is.

The high-pivot suspension layout isn't a new design for Commencal, but for 2018 they added in a big-wheeled option, and increased the frame's reach. It's the Supreme's combination of stability and traction that elevate it above other current downhill bikes, delivering controlled comfort even at warp speed. There's also the fact that Commencal's consumer direct sales model allows them to offer the Supreme DH at a very reasonable price, making it an extra-appealing option for aspiring DH racers.


From the review:

bigquotesCharging into rough rock gardens and braking bumps is unreal - the Supreme was the first bike I have ever ridden that got easier to handle the harder I pushed it. It never even came close to flinching. Paul Aston






Santa Cruz Bronson
Santa Cruz Bronson V3



Why it's nominated

Santa Cruz gave the Bronson a full revision this year, changing the suspension layout in addition to making it a little longer and a little slacker. It still has 150mm of rear travel and 27.5” wheels, but those alterations created a bike that somehow manages to feel better in the rough stuff than the previous version, while still offering excellent climbing performance.

For riders looking for a bike that can be used for a big enduro race one weekend, and a long backcountry adventure the next, the Bronson is a worthy option. The fact that Santa Cruz didn't go too crazy with the geometry updates is part of what makes the Bronson so enjoyable – it feels just right, right out of the box.

From the First Ride:

bigquotesDoes the Bronson feel like a mini-Nomad? In a way, yes, although the word 'mini' might be underselling the capabilities of this bike. That 150mm of rear travel is incredibly supple and well controlled, which makes it feel almost bottomless in the really rough stuff. Mike Kazimer





Norco Aurum HSP
Norco Aurum HSP



Why it's nominated

That's right, another high pivot downhill bike made it onto the Bike of the Year nominees list, and for good reason. Norco's new Aurum HSP is a force to be reckoned with between the tape, capable of maintaining a blistering pace with ease. The suspension design allows it to glide through whatever nastiness lays on the trail without losing speed, and it feels right at home in steep, rough terrain.

Norco earn extra credit points for giving the Aurum HSP different rear center lengths and tubing stiffnesses for each size, a feature other manufacturers would do well to adopt. It was the 29” version that won us over, but there is also a 27.5” option for those who prefer the smaller wheel size. Overall, it's a highly adjustable race bike that can be fine-tuned to exactly suit a rider's preferences, and one of the best out there for DH riders with a need for speed.

From the review:

bigquotesNorco have done a stunning job on the HSP, the finish is superb and everything has been considered down the final details. It's a premium product, at a premium price, with premium performance. Paul Aston




Remember, there can only be one winner of the Pinkbike Mountain Bike of the Year award. Last year it was the Trek Slash - any guesses as to who will take home the prize this year? The victor will be revealed next week, but until then let the debating begin.







16 Comments

  • + 6
 Cue the “I think my bike should win because it’s mine” comments, but the SB130 is fun as hell. The Ripmo similarly gets raves from every single owner I’ve talked to. So it seems like they did a great job nominating this year.
  • + 2
 To me SB130 is the most exciting of all beefed up Down Country bikes aka Up Duros. I love all new Yetis. Fanboi AF. I think I lost all feelings for Specialized...
  • + 1
 The SB130 is the best trail bike i've ridden, hands down. As an Ibis and a Yeti fan, I have to give the nod to the switch infinity although the DW Link is close. Yeti nailed it with the 130, it's the bike everyone has been waiting for. It's like they perfected the all-rounder.
  • + 3
 Any and all butthurt Pinkbike readers, please fill out the form below:
I can't believe the (*insert adjective) editors didn't nominate (*insert bike). What a (*insert exclaimation)!
  • + 3
 My vote is for the yeti for turning up the geometry to 11 on a 130mm travel 29er! I want one!
  • + 1
 It was a splurge, but work has been good to me and after growing up watching team Yeti back in the 90s I finally got my own turquoise beast. Holy hell, is it fun.
  • + 1
 SB130 is the winner for sure. On top of performance Yeti frames and paint are gorgeous! No kudos for coming with clear frame protection?
  • + 1
 if the Remedy was favored over the Bronson in the Field Tests, how is the latter here and the former not? Does not make sense...
  • + 1
 I think that M.Kazimer is a little modest about the Ripmo! This bike makes you laugh like a child at the end of the trail.
  • + 1
 Should have been called: "dentist mountain bike of the year nominees" (okay, maybe not for the commencal).
  • + 1
 Really had my fingers crossed for Redalp this year but yet again I've been disappointed.
  • + 1
 Tough competition this year, lucky for the riders.
  • + 1
 Having ridden two of these bikes, serials? These are the BOTY choices?
  • - 1
 It HAS to be the Commencal. I don’t even need to explain this one.
  • + 1
 Some people will need you to explain. Not me of course but others will need it.

Post a Comment



