2017 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner

Dec 14, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Trek Slash review
Trek Slash
2017 Mountain Bike of the Year


Selecting the Bike of the Year is never a simple task, and choosing the winner for 2017 was no exception. Even after culling the list of contenders down to five finalists there were still plenty of lively debates about which model should take the prize, a sign of just how tight the competition was this year. But as we all know, there can only be one winner, and this year the award for Pinkbike's Mountain Bike of the Year goes to the Trek Slash.

The Slash was completely revamped for 2017, and, in a move that came as a surprise to many riders, Trek released it solely with 29” wheels. That proved to be a hint of things to come, and there are now more long travel 29ers on the market than ever before. That flood hasn't subsided yet, and with 2018 nearly upon us the next wave of burly big wheelers are already beginning to arrive.

Trek didn't hold back when they designed the Slash, giving it a 65-degree head angle, 150mm of rear travel, and a carbon frame that posesses a level of stiffness typically reserved for downhill bikes. It's a bike that'll make mincemeat of the most technical terrain around, and as Mike Kazimer wrote in his review, “It's one of those bikes that makes you think, 'I've got this,' time after time, no matter how treacherous the trail ahead appears. Feel like taking that cheeky inside line, the one with the nearly ninety-degree exit? Or would you rather go wide, blazing a round, clean arc on the very edge of the trail? In either case, the Slash is an unflinching machine, no matter how hard it's pushed.”

Of course, the Slash's geometry numbers mean this isn't going to be the best choice for taking on mellower trail rides, but luckily there's nothing in the rulebook that says the bike of the year needs to be a practical option for everyone. It wouldn't be a stretch to call this an 'aspirational' bike; it'll make riders who live in locations with a lack of vertical daydream about hitting the road in search of rougher and steeper terrain.



Pinkbike's Take
bigquotesThe Slash's blistering speed and downhill wizardry helped propel it to the front of the pack in the battle for Mountain Bike of the Year, along with the fact that it's a sign of the future in both the enduro and the DH race worlds. There's no doubt that 29ers have left their awkward adolescent stage far behind, and in 2017 it was the Slash that epitomized just how capable they've become.


60 Comments

  • + 63
 Congrats!
  • + 6
 Bummer, I wanted the Jekyll to win so bad
  • - 6
flag RedBurn (41 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 polygon r3act won and I m not the only one who thinks it! This bike here has nothing new... it's just another trek
  • + 2
 @RedBurn: Preach
  • - 1
 @labiker9: Jekyll@#!$%??? I broke two of those stupid frames in one year.
  • + 0
 @DH-Angel: the old fashioned name of crack and fail still plays true then!
  • + 37
 Looks like a session
  • + 3
 Imagine that.
  • + 11
 Lol @ "aspirational bike": aka the wrong bike for your local trails but you bought it anyway.
  • + 1
 @PinkyScar:
  • + 20
 random complaining and loud noises!!
  • + 4
 Your complaints aren't as good as my complaints!
  • + 1
 SCREEEEEEEE
  • + 12
 So the die hard 29er hating crowd that was the very vocal majority of pinkbike subscribers for so long are conspicuously silent. Is this the end of an era. 27.5 was supposed to take over but those pesky wagon wheels wouldn't go away. Probably because they're awesome!
  • + 1
 Yeah I'm tempted to go back through my 2014 comments and paste some of the junk predictions by plebs who probably hadn't even ridden one or could understand why they can be better than smaller wheels.
  • + 10
 To be expected, it probably is a better bike than the other ones that where chosen. It's also close to twice as expensive as the others hahaha
  • + 12
 That's the ticket to a super fly session you got there....
  • + 3
 So smart, the top fuel of my brain is puns.
  • + 3
 @lindblomxc: If you run out of top fuel, I have the remedy
  • - 1
 Yeah when I red this I automatically knew I had to participate
  • + 1
 @huntstyle: is this your real Domane??
  • + 12
 The color of this mountain bicycle is red.
  • + 6
 Sorry T-wreck, still can't get rid of the bad taste of the Y bike. It was that bad.
  • + 15
 Damn, you sure know how to hold a grudge.
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer: It was that bad. Seriously.
  • + 3
 @Eatsdirt: Honestly, for its time, it wasn't that bad. I had a Y-22 and loved it. The Y Five-0 was one of craziest builds ever.

@mikekazimer: Yeah, what is it now, 17 years and counting?
  • + 3
 @mikekazimer: Speaking of grudges; whats the story between Pinkbike and Evil???
  • + 5
 Seriously Pink Bike, when are you going to start testing Evil's products?? Evil won the last bike poll by a vast majority. What gives?
  • + 5
 Way too enduro for me to actually own, but a heck of a nice looking bike. Would love to give one a rip some day.
  • + 5
 I'm Wreckoning they would have made a different choice if they tried just one more bike????
  • + 3
 They don't want to admit that they haven't ridden one.
  • - 4
flag Snowsed341 (16 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Complete joke that this bike was given bike of the year.

The following bikes were not even considered which is laughable:

Yeti SB5.5
Evil Wreckoning and Calling
Pivot Mach 5.5 and Mach 6
Ibis Ripley V2
Yeti SB5 v2

I find it almost laughable that a Trek wins again for the 2nd time in 3 years.

Pinkbike how much were you paid for that?

I don't give me some Crap that how much a brand pays for advertising has no effect on the outcome.

The fact that Pinkbike has only reviewed 1 Evil in 5 years shows there is some underlying agenda.

If you don't review all of the top bikes than how can you have a Bike of the year award. That's like giving an academy award to a movie having not watched or review all of the years movies.
  • + 1
 @Snowsed341: They have to have the bikes to test to be able to review them jackass.
  • + 4
 But can it play "November rain"?
  • + 3
 It can only play chocolate rain
  • + 3
 Hopefully they go direct sales model some time and I may be tempted to buy a Trek.
  • + 1
 I thought Trek went direct sales already.
  • + 1
 This is one of those bikes that is not even on my radar...I guess it is just too enduro for me and my trails for me to give it a look. I love my Hightower though.
  • - 1
 Meh. The E29 is every bit as capable and has propriety stuff that's actually useful like the in-frame storage and the rest of the SWAT system. It also doesn't a crazy seat tube interruption that doesn't cause issues with dropper posts. Plus Trek can suck it because my warranty experience with them was horrible and Spesh kills in that dept.
  • + 1
 None of that relates to how it rides
  • + 4
 Knock Block wins? WTF???
  • + 4
 Yawn...
  • - 1
 Seems like this should have been called "2017 Pinkbike Awards: Enduro Bike of the Year Winner"...

I'll stick with my Hightower LT, thank you very much, and have fun anywhere.
  • + 2
 hey, that's not an Evil Wreckoning!
  • + 2
 if they would slash the price, i might be able to session that thing.
  • + 0
 To everyone who gave me the thumbs down last year on the article about the slash (hint the name) a big F U from me... i rest my case
  • + 2
 Figures...
  • + 2
 Lots of figures
  • + 1
 Selling some Bitcoin and buying one. Now.
  • + 2
 Of course
  • + 0
 Not impressed, I've ridden it and yes it is fast in a straight line but it's about a fun a bike as a deflated balloon.
  • + 2
 That's cause you don't enjoy speed probably. I find that thrilling, more than a shaky, unstable oh sorry! on Pinkbike one says "flickacke and fun"! Yes I'm teasing you a bit Wink
  • + 1
 YAWWNNN
  • + 1
 Looks like a bicycle.
  • + 1
 Looks like a Slash...
  • + 1
 Pedal bikes are nice.
  • + 1
 Sweetness. I love it.
  • + 0
 Slash sounds like the name for a discount bike. I.e. price slashed
  • + 0
 How?!
  • + 0
 boring, so boring

Post a Comment



