2017 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner

The Slash's blistering speed and downhill wizardry helped propel it to the front of the pack in the battle for Mountain Bike of the Year, along with the fact that it's a sign of the future in both the enduro and the DH race worlds. There's no doubt that 29ers have left their awkward adolescent stage far behind, and in 2017 it was the Slash that epitomized just how capable they've become.