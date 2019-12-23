2019 Pinkbike Awards: Performance of the Year Winner

Dec 23, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
2019 Pinkbike Awards


Whether we watched them compete live or from the comfort of the couch, alone or with fellow spectators, each of our nominees: Sam Hill, Brandon Semenuk, Amaury Pierron, Danny Hart, Chloe Woodruff, Emil Johansson, and Marine Cabirou, had us gasping with excitement and yelling expletives out loud at their outstanding performances.

While all of these athletes were awarded gold medals for their efforts, there can be but one winner of the Pinkbike Award for Best Performance.





Only the last meters of track left for Pierron. It was green all the way with a few seconds to spare. Eruption in Les Gets is a go.
Best Performance


BEST PERFORMANCE

Amaury Pierron

Commitment, technique, and precision all boiled down to a performance far above the rest.



The atmosphere was electric on Bastille weekend at the Les Gets World Cup. As the top qualifier and last man down the hill, Amaury Pierron had the pressure of a nation on his shoulders.

Right out of the gate, Pierron was on the pedals and absolutely flying at the top of the course. With a proper two-wheeled drift on the grass corners, racing on the absolute ragged edge, it almost looked like he wouldn’t be able to hold on. He managed to keep it together, but only just. He was 1.154 seconds faster on than anyone else on that top section heading into the key forest section.

As he headed into the woods, he extended his lead, keeping it unbelievably fast but under control. The hard work was done at the start of the run and he just had to manage his gap from there on down... But how could he know that? Instead, he gives us more two-wheeled drifting, sends the jump deep and is 1.602 up with three turns to go.
There s winning and there s winning at home in front of friends and family on one of your country s biggest holiday weekends. Amaury Pierron doing it for France today.

When Pierron crosses the line for his second World Cup win of 2019, he's 2.352 seconds up. Despite the pressure of a nation, he goes fastest in qualifying and fastest in finals. Commitment, technique, and precision all boiled down to a performance far above the rest of the field. A French victory on French soil and the performance of the year.



Watch the full race replay here.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Pinkbike Awards


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess the Bike Brand from the Headtube Badge?
177603 views
Field Test: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer Carbon 90 - The One That Broke
97782 views
Gifts Ideas for The Enduro Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
82594 views
Field Test: 2020 Specialized Enduro S-Works - Basically a DH Bike Without a Dual Crown Fork
62755 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
60325 views
2019 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
47476 views
Looking Back on Ten Years of Mountain Bike Innovation
42457 views
4 Takeaways from the CyclingTips Ultimate Chain Test
41091 views

7 Comments

  • 6 2
 So strange... We don't say "Bastille day" or "Bastille week end". This is the 14th of July, same as your 4th ! Or "fête nationale" sometimes. But not Bastille weekend... "Bastille" is now a subway station for the parisians. Or Bastille square, where our well known demonstrations take place. Anyway, Amaury is a beast !
  • 4 0
 Most of the content on PB is subjective, so its nice to have a clear winner here that I believe we can all agree upon. This run was exactly why we tune in for every race. When all the stars align, you get 'the perfect run'.
  • 1 0
 Great choice, in a year full of incredible performances. As spectators we were utterly spoiled this year in both DH and the EWS. So competitive all year. Tracy vs Marine, Sam vs Florian, Loic vs Amaury, all complimented by brilliant performances from those just behind them, yet all contrasted by the insane dominance of Courdurier's perfect season.
  • 3 0
 So flat out! Never gets old watching that POV
  • 2 0
 This had to be the winner, so insane!
  • 1 0
 Winner, winner, chicken dinner. His winning runs were absolute craziness.
  • 1 0
 His every run is craziness Smile

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014966
Mobile Version of Website