2019 Pinkbike Awards: Performance of the Year Winner

Right out of the gate, Pierron was on the pedals and absolutely flying at the top of the course. With a proper two-wheeled drift on the grass corners, racing on the absolute ragged edge, it almost looked like he wouldn’t be able to hold on. He managed to keep it together, but only just. He was 1.154 seconds faster on than anyone else on that top section heading into the key forest section.



As he headed into the woods, he extended his lead, keeping it unbelievably fast but under control. The hard work was done at the start of the run and he just had to manage his gap from there on down... But how could he know that? Instead, he gives us more two-wheeled drifting, sends the jump deep and is 1.602 up with three turns to go.

