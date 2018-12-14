Pinkbike Awards: Cast Your Vote in the Reader's Choice Poll

Ibis Ripmo Ibis Ripmo Yeti SB130 Yeti SB130

Commencal Supreme DH 29 Commencal Supreme DH 29 Santa Cruz Bronson Santa Cruz Bronson

Marin Alpine Trail 7 Marin Alpine Trail 7 Transition Scout NX Transition Scout NX

Whyte G-170 S Whyte G-170 S Polygon Siskiu N8 Polygon Siskiu N8

Fox GRIP 2 damper Fox GRIP 2 damper Fox Live Valve Fox Live Valve

Specialized ANGI helmet sensor Specialized ANGI helmet sensor Trust Performance The Message fork Trust Performance The Message fork

SRAM NX drivetrain SRAM NX drivetrain Marzocchi Z1 fork Marzocchi Z1 fork

Hayes Dominion brakes Hayes Dominion brakes Maxxis Assegai tire Maxxis Assegai tire

Cane Creek eeWing cranks Cane Creek eeWing cranks Shimano XTR drivetrain Shimano XTR drivetrain

Jesse Melamed Jesse Melamed Myriam Nicole Myriam Nicole

Emil Johansson Emil Johansson Gee Atherton Gee Atherton

Red Bull Joyride, Whistler, BC. Red Bull Joyride, Whistler, BC. MTB World Championships, Lenzerheide, Switzerland MTB World Championships, Lenzerheide, Switzerland

Jolanda Neff at the La Bresse XCO. Jolanda Neff at the La Bresse XCO. Nicholi Rogatkin wins Slopestyle Triple Crown. Nicholi Rogatkin wins Slopestyle Triple Crown.

Sam Hill wins EWS overall title. Sam Hill wins EWS overall title. Martin Meas wins DH World Cup. Martin Meas wins DH World Cup.

Kate Courtney wins XC World Championships. Kate Courtney wins XC World Championships.

Which athlete had the Performance of the Year? Martin Maes' World Cup DH win

Nicholi Rogatkin Slopestyle Triple Crown

Jolana Neff at La Bresse XC World Cup

Kate Courtney wins XC World Champs

Sam Hill - EWS Overall Champion



Amaury Pierron Amaury Pierron Martin Maes Martin Maes

Vali Holl Vali Holl Cecile Ravenel Cecile Ravenel

All of the nominees for this year's Pinkbike Awards have been announced, which means that it won't be long before the winners are officially announced. In the meantime, we thought it made sense to give you, Pinkbike's readers, the chance to let us know which bikes, components, and athletes you think should take the win. Want to find out the story behind the nominees? Click on the title of each section and you can read all about them.Vote below, and be sure to check back when the winner's are announced to see how your pick compared to those of Pinkbike's editors.