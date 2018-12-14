USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Awards: Cast Your Vote in the Reader's Choice Poll

Dec 14, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  


All of the nominees for this year's Pinkbike Awards have been announced, which means that it won't be long before the winners are officially announced. In the meantime, we thought it made sense to give you, Pinkbike's readers, the chance to let us know which bikes, components, and athletes you think should take the win. Want to find out the story behind the nominees? Click on the title of each section and you can read all about them.

Vote below, and be sure to check back when the winner's are announced to see how your pick compared to those of Pinkbike's editors.




Ibis Ripmo review
Ibis Ripmo
Yeti SB130
Yeti SB130

Commencal Supreme DH 29 Review
Commencal Supreme DH 29
Santa Cruz Bronson
Santa Cruz Bronson

Norco Aurum HSP
Norco Aurum HSP


Which of the following should be the Mountain Bike of the Year?







First Look Marin Alpine Trail - Title image
Marin Alpine Trail 7
Transition Scout NX
Transition Scout NX

Whyte G-170 S
Whyte G-170 S
Polygon Syskiu T8 29er
Polygon Siskiu N8

Specialized Stumpjumper EVO
Specialized Stumpjumper EVO 29



Which of the following should be the Value Mountain Bike of the Year?






Fox 36
Fox GRIP 2 damper
Fox
Fox Live Valve

RockShox Lyrik
RockShox Lyrik RC2


Which of the following should be the Suspension Product of the Year?






Specialized
Specialized ANGI helmet sensor
Trust The Message trailing linkage fork.
Trust Performance The Message fork


Pole Machine
Pole Machine

Which of the following should be the Product Innovation of the Year?







SRAM NX drivetrain
Marzocchi Z1 Bomber 2019
Marzocchi Z1 fork

OneUp dropper
OneUp dropper post

Which of the following should be the Best Value Product of the Year?






HBDA4
Hayes Dominion brakes
Maxxis
Maxxis Assegai tire

Cane Creek eeWings
Cane Creek eeWing cranks
2018 Shimano XTR Launch in Crested Butte Colorado USA
Shimano XTR drivetrain

Which of the following should be the Component of the Year?







Jesse Melamed broke his hand on stage one this morning but may try and race tomorrow.
Jesse Melamed
Myriam Nicole s return to racing ended in a crash and a DNF. She s healthy though and can focus on taking a win at home next time out.
Myriam Nicole

Emil Johansson
Emil Johansson
An end of day line scope for Gee Atherton who was already onto a good thing after his heater of a TT lap.
Gee Atherton


Which athlete should win Comeback of the Year?






Red Bull Joyride, Whistler, BC.
Image by Piotr Staron
MTB World Championships, Lenzerheide, Switzerland

Cecile Ravanel Isabeau Courdurier Katy Winton on top in the overall series in a repeat of last season.
Enduro World Series #8, Finale Ligure, Italy.


Which of the following should be the Mountain Bike Event of the Year?








Joland Neff was out in front early then trouble hit.
Jolanda Neff at the La Bresse XCO.
Nicholi Rogatkin wins Slopestyle Triple Crown.

Sam Hill was one of the first riders to send this gap in practice at the bottom of Stage 1 and it was non easy feat after riding the 10 plus minute physical stage above.
Sam Hill wins EWS overall title.
Now then who predicted that podium Anyone What a race.
Martin Meas wins DH World Cup.

Clearly tacos and sparkle watts are key ingredients to a winning World s recipe. Kate Courtney had what it took when it counted.
Kate Courtney wins XC World Championships.

Which athlete had the Performance of the Year?






It s no surprise that Amaury Pierron looks fast smooth and confident on track in Andorra.
Amaury Pierron
Foot u and full gas to the line in the pouring rain for Martin Maes.
Martin Maes

Vali Holl became the first junior woman to take 5 wins in a row with her 15 second victory today.
Vali Holl
Cecile Ravanel is looking to close out the year with a clean sweep of victories.
Cecile Ravenel

Who should win Athlete of the Year?





