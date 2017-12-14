PINKBIKE TECH

2017 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Winner

Dec 14, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
MRP RIBBON
The Underdog Contender


Why it's the winner:

Historically, the Suspension Product of the Year has come from a major manufacturer, and it's invariably been a fork or shock that most riders are already familiar with. Fox, RockShox, and Manitou have made up the lion's share of both nominations and wins, as you'd expect to see in this category - big budgets, years of R&D, and plenty of manufacturing muscle are hard to beat. And that's why MRP's surprising victory is worthy of being called the Upset of the Year as well.

We all know that if you're spending around a grand on a suspension fork, you're going to get something that will offer all the performance you might ever require - pretty much everything in this price bracket is going to impress. But thanks to its twin-tube damper that offers best-in-class action, as well as a unique end-stroke control system, the MRP Ribbon manages to outshine its more well-known competition.

With its travel adjustable in 5mm or 10mm increments between 140mm to 170mm for the 27.5'' chassis, or 120mm to 160mm for the 29er fork that I've been riding, the $989 USD Ribbon can be put to work as everything from a brawny cross-country fork to being bolted to the front of an enduro race bike. It's probably most at home somewhere in the middle of that wide spectrum, however, making it an ideal option for how a lot of us like to ride our bikes. It's not short of adjustments, either, as the negative spring can be fine-tuned to adjust the action, and the clever Ramp Control Cartridge offers speed-sensitive ending-stroke control with adjustable bottom-out. The latter is a much more effective way to tune the stroke compared to the token system found in most forks that's position sensitive. You can even pick up a Ribbon with a coil spring inside of it if you'd prefer that over air.

From the review:
bigquotesA lot of us only think of two or maybe three brands when looking for a new suspension fork, and that's understandable given how much these things cost. Most riders aren't likely to spend a grand on something that's not a well-known performer, but it turns out that the Ribbon is one underdog that can not only hang with the big boys but even outperform them. MRP's awesome twin-tube damper and Ramp Control system come together to make their fork not just a viable option, but also a front-runner. Mike Levy


39 Comments

  • + 26
 Congratulations MRP. Good to see the little guy punch above their weight. Also, if the fork performs as well as the Ramp Control Cartridge and negative airspring conversion worked for my 36's, then I'm not surprised they won.
  • + 11
 I was tossing up between this and a Lyrik RCT3 for a 160 mm 29er and ended up opting for the Lyrik because it’s what I ‘knew’... wondering if I should have gone with the MRP. To be fair the Lyrik is awesome and I really like how it rides, so maybe this comment was pointless.
  • + 2
 Lol you're torn it's understandable. I too faced this decision and also went Lyrik, though 27.5 for me. I've ridden both and honestly I couldn't pick a winner between the two. They felt somewhat different, but both very good and capable with very slight edges to each in different areas. I went with the Lyrik because it was cheaper, and think you can't go wrong either way!
  • + 9
 Is this something we can agree upon, or is it a fight as usual??? Big Grin
  • + 5
 I'm itching for a fight, but I got nothing. Happy to see MRP take it.
  • + 0
 screw you! it should have been the coil version! everyone know coil is more enduro!
  • + 1
 There will always be tribes. Because we like to fight. It's kind of motif for us. And you won't hear us singing Kumbaya holding hands around fire. But it's always nice to see something ''new'' and promising. For the sake of change.
  • + 2
 @adrennan: BS. Everyone knows the coil wasn't released until October which clearly means it's a 2018 product, maybe even 2019 already. So that means the coil version should win NEXT year and not this year. DUMBASS! Wink ......yeah I got nothing too. Truce.
  • + 6
 Let's give them props for making the mud collector part of the arch face forwards.
  • + 2
 Been on my Ribbon Coil for the last week. It blows everything away. I have The Stage also and these forks are fantastic. The folks at MRP are some of the best in the industry. The personal attention you get outshines the competition.
  • + 4
 I rode my new Ribbon coil last night for the first time. It blows the pike rct3 it replaced out of the water. I'm looking forward to a proper ride on it this weekend though.
  • + 1
 I am really looking forward to reviews of the coil version. So far I like what I see but the lack of a proper HSC dial is holding me back from buying it. Hey MRP, first of all congrats! Second, please add HSC and you can shut up and take my money. I just love how my stanction stiffens as I twist my knob, need HSC.
  • + 1
 We understand you like your new fork that you paid a lot of money for, but please define "blows the Pike out of the water".
  • + 1
 How does it blow the pike out of the water? I'm actually very interested in good reply because I have been thinking about a new fork for my Hightower that has a pike on it and don't really know what one to get. I've thought about the Fox 36 just because big is beautiful, or a DVO product since I have a Topaz on the rear, but don't know.
  • + 2
 Having had both an air and a coil version of this on my bike, and having had to work with MRP on a few things, I can say these guys deserve this. What an awesome product from an awesome group of guys. Congrats!
  • + 4
 That was pretty suspenseful
  • + 9
 I hope they prepared a ribbon for the winner.
  • + 2
 @Ron-C: witty!
  • + 2
 Using a 29er MRP Stage for the last two years and loving every second of it. I am thrilled to see MRP win this award for their Ribbon fork.
  • + 2
 I only buy "underdog" products that are a "viable option" and that "can hang with the big boys" so this might be the perfect fork for me.
  • + 4
 Congrats MRP! Hopefully I can have the chance to ride one someday.
  • + 2
 It HAD to be MRP! Can't wait to get mine in later this month. Congrats MRP!
  • + 2
 Way to go MRP!! Glad i took the plunge early this year and haven't looked back!!
  • + 2
 Very cool. If I ever need to replace a fork I will have to look at these. Seems rock solid.
  • + 4
 The Rock Solid is the MRP rigid carbon fork actually...
www.mrpbike.com/rocksolid
  • + 2
 Next year, the winner will be the coil version. Bravo
  • - 1
 It's not spring, so it should have been last years winner, when we didn't know any better. Call me troll, but I am not buying an air fork again. Unless I can convert it to spring like the Fox 36 Evol.
  • + 2
 Just wish it was a lot closer to $500 than the $1000 it costs.
  • + 6
 you are not forgiven, Nick.
  • + 2
 @scottyrides5: don't get me wrong, you get what you pay for.
Dropping $1k on a fork just isn't happening for me however.
You may not forgive me Scotty, but you're not the one from whom I seek to have a mended relationship.
Merry Christmas buddy. Smile
  • + 2
 It's on par with all of it's competitors though, as the fox 36 factory, Rockshox Lyric RCT3, and DVO Daimond are all around the same price, so to support a smaller company and get a product that is on par/better than the big brands is pretty cool
  • + 3
 @labiker9: After my bike got stolen, I had limited funds to put together a new bike. The price of the Ribbon with 15% off was less than what many people were selling their performance elite forks for in the buy n sell. It was also cheaper than a take-off yari and charger upgrade. No $400 coil conversion needed. Coil+MRP's damper for less than $800. In my eyes, that's a hell of a value.
  • + 4
 @Ron-C: I agree, it is a great value. Like I said to @scottyrides5 , you get what you pay for.

To be crystal clear: I was NOT saying its worth less than $1000, I was merely saying I WISH it was closer to $500.
Man, you guys in the comments can be ruthless! Haha.
  • + 2
 YAY MRP!!!!! Stoked for the crew!!
  • + 2
 Stoked for MRP!
  • + 1
 Shockwhiz is pretty sweet if you ask me.
  • + 0
 donkey feltcher eh? oh my.
  • + 1
 Woohoo
  • + 1
 You have a very niche taste

Post a Comment



