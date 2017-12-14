2017 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Winner

A lot of us only think of two or maybe three brands when looking for a new suspension fork, and that's understandable given how much these things cost. Most riders aren't likely to spend a grand on something that's not a well-known performer, but it turns out that the Ribbon is one underdog that can not only hang with the big boys but even outperform them. MRP's awesome twin-tube damper and Ramp Control system come together to make their fork not just a viable option, but also a front-runner.

— Mike Levy