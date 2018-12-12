Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Nominees

Suspension Product of the Year Nominees

There's certainly an argument to be made that modern suspension is so good, so refined that all we're left with these days are minutely small baby steps forward in performance, and you wouldn't be all that wrong for taking that stance. I mean, the good stuff is good, but is it really getting all that much better? If you've spent any time on our three Suspension Product of the Year Nominees, you might answer that question with an emphatic 'yes.'



Fox features heavy yet again, first with the impressive, four-way adjustable GRIP2 damper that's employed inside their high-end 36 and 40 series forks. Today's top dampers provide incredible control, but the conclusion around these parts is that the GRIP2 unit is the one to have. Fox gets the nod again for their electronically-controlled Live Valve suspension that uses fast-reacting sensors to allow the system to adjust itself to suit the terrain; firm when you need to put the power down, but it'll open up the split-second it senses an impact. Is the future now? Maybe.



Last but not least is RockShox's new Lyrik. This heavy-hitter is available in 150, 160, 170, 180mm travel options and all the offsets, but the real news is the new Charger unit inside of it. The Charger 2 RC2 damper brings high-speed compression adjustment back to RockShox's front suspension, and you also have low-speed rebound and compression as well.

Why it's nominated

It's a tough one to call, but if I had to choose I'd go with the Fox 36. The extra adjustability is a plus, but it's really the top-notch performance of the GRIP2 damper that gives it the edge over the Lyrik. The difference is slight, though, and both forks are at the top of their class, extremely capable options no matter if you have your sights set on EWS glory or just want something that can handle those after work hot laps. — Mike Kazimer

Why it's nominated

Fox was right to wait until Live Valve was thoroughly proven before they released it. I imagined that I'd be concluding with a carefully scripted paragraph that weighed its astronomical retail price against its potential benefits. The bottom line is that Live Valve represents the most useful and important suspension innovation to emerge during a decade of boring gradual improvements. It works great, and I don't want to ride without it. — RC

Why it's nominated

At no point during my rides on the Lyrik did I find myself thinking “If only I had adjustable high-speed rebound and more clicks of high-speed compression...” It's also hard to make the Lyrik perform poorly - even with both compression dials turned all the way in, the fork still remained rideable, although it was certainly much firmer than my normal settings. — Mike Kazimer

Last year's Suspension of the Year battle turned out to be a David versus Goliath affair, with David (MRP) managing to sneak off with the trophy thanks to the impressive (and, if I'm honest, surprising) performance of their Ribbon fork. This year, it's down to just the two big players, and the question is this: which suspension product offers the best performance advantage, and which one will have the biggest effect on what we'll be using in the future: GRIP2, Live Valve, or the new Lyrik?