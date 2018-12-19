Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Winner

If you were riding mountain bikes during those crazy times when nearly anything went in the 1990s, you might know all about funny rubber bumpers being used as springs and something called "friction damping." That old stuff was primitive, and if you transplanted a rider from that era to 2018, Etto helmet and all, today's modern suspension would probably blow them away with its complication and otherworldly performance.



Fox's battery-powered Live Valve suspension is a prime example. With fast-reacting sensors that allow the system to adjust itself to suit the terrain, it can firm up when you need to put the power down, but it'll open the split-second it senses an impact. Actually, it's more like a split, split second, with Fox saying that Live Valve can respond in a mere .003 seconds. Fox was nominated twice this time around, as the highly touted GRIP2 damper impressed everyone enough with its action to be included here. With it, Fox brings effective high-speed rebound adjustment to our fingertips, and it comes in a package that offers impressive control and tuning range. RockShox is in the house to spoil Fox's party, however, with the return of externally adjustable high-speed compression damping now found on both the Lyrik RC2 and BoXXer World Cup DebonAir. But instead of countless clicks that may or may not be doing anything, RockShox has made their HSC dial a five-position thing so it's easier to wrap one's head around.

It also re-confirmed my thoughts that Fox's new 36 and GRIP2 damper is probably the most potent off-the-shelf fork that you can get right now if you're into the enduro and all-mountain thing. It's also the only one that lets you externally adjust your high-speed rebound to best suit your spring rate, which is more of a tuning advantage than I thought it would be. — Mike Levy