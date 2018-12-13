Pinkbike Awards: Value Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees

Value Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees

This year saw Pinkbike make a concerted effort to include more affordable options in our portfolio of bike reviews. The response was overwhelmingly favorable, so we will continue to search for the most promising examples and give them proper shakedowns. For 2018, we've nominated five affordable trail bikes from the likes of Marin, Polygon, Specialized, Transition, and Whyte. Prices range from $2,400 to $3,600 USD, and we've included designs with both 27.5 and 29-inch wheels that span the gamut between XC/trail and enduro racing. The winning bike will need to be a versatile machine that performs well above its asking price.

Why it's nominated

The normal protocol on a media ride is to hand out the highest tier machine, which has the lightest, most refined components and best suspension. In reality, the bike that most people will buy will be the lower-level clunky tank. In this case, I rode the lower level Alpine Trail 7, and I wouldn't change a thing. — Paul Aston

Why it's nominated

The Stumpy EVO isn’t as well-rounded as the standard Stumpjumper, but it’s not meant to be. It's more of a niche bike, a specialist aimed at riders looking for something with boundary-pushing geometry that can take on seriously rowdy terrain. — Mike Kazimer

Why it's nominated

The Whyte's unusual profile and near DH-bike heft made it the last bike I wanted to ride during the Whistler sessions. After throwing a leg over it, however, the G-170 became the first bike I reached for, especially when I wanted to cut loose from the test loops and try some new lines. — RC

Why it's nominated

Transition's Scout Alloy NX is versatile, capable and dependable - the three ingredients necessary to build a lasting friendship. If your home trails resemble those of the Pacific Northwest, you're going to want to keep this bike for a long time. — RC

Why it's nominated

Polygon's modern version of the basic mountain bike isn't afraid of technical trails and it rips on flow lines. The components are intelligently chosen, and the quality of its 140-millimeter aluminum chassis sits well above the Siskiu's $2,499 pay grade. — RC