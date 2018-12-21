USER GENERATED

Pinkbike Awards: Best Performance Winner

Dec 21, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  


What a year! Reporters ran out of superlatives to describe the action before the 2018 racing and slopestyle seasons had reached their halfway points. Choosing the standout performances from a year of competition that set the bar so high sparked some contentious moments here at PB. Picking a winner, however, made the nomination melee seem like a THC tea party. Each of our five nominees: Jolanda Neff's battle of La Bresse for the XCO World Cup title, Nicholi Rogatkin's Triple Crown of Slopestyle, Sam Hill's two for two EWS championship titles, Martin Maes' back-to-back EWS and World Cup DH wins, or Kate Courtney's fairy-tale gold medal at the Lenzerheide XCO World Championships, could become an award winning sports documentary - but only one can earn this award. So please, lay down your weapons and take a deep breath...

Pinkbike's 2018 award for Best Performance goes to Kate Courtney.





Kate Courtney brought a little shock and awe to this race.
Best Performance
Kate Courtney


Out-of-the-blue victories at the World Championships are most often blunted by extenuating circumstances. Inclement weather, injuries, uncooperative officials, bad courses - reporters grasp for anything that might help to explain how a start-line of seasoned greats could be laid low by the mid-pack contender who snatched the gold and crashed the podium party. Not this time.

Kate Courtney was on the radar as a promising up-and-comer after earning the U23 series title in 2017, and posting a number of top-ten results this year in her first season as an elite World Cup cross-country racer. Nobody, however, considered the 22-year-old American as a medal contender at the World Championships in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. The demanding course favored more seasoned athletes, especially World Cup series winner Jolanda Neff, who was competing in front of her home crowd, and the monstrously powerful Dane, Annika Langvad. Should those two falter, Canadian Emily Batty and France's Pauline Ferrand-Prevot both had been on late-season World Cup tears and were definitely in the medal hunt. Against those intimidating odds, Courtney's plan was simple: Stay on pace and ride her own race.

Under blue skies and perfect track conditions, at a venue that has been praised by all, USA's Kate Courtney found her way to the front, and in a relentless battle that distanced the international field, she clawed her way back from repeated attacks by Emily Batty and race-leader Annika Langvad. Batty faded in the closing laps while Courtney inched towards Langvad, persistence versus power. Besting Langvad in the race's final moments, Kate Courtney crossed the line alone, World Champion - fair and square.





16 Comments

  • + 15
 This was an awesome performance. If you haven't watched it, women's XCO is great. Passing, sprint finishes, risky descents, and huge efforts where they are collapsing after crossing the line. Plus such different styles for the leaders it really makes for unpredictable racing.
  • + 3
 Women's XCO is really competitive right now. I watch the races sometimes while I'm on the trainer for motivation. These girls are getting after it.
  • + 10
 Well done! Getting to watch Kate’s victory with my 10-year-old daughter who’s really getting into riding was a experience I’ll never forget. Go Kate!!
  • + 9
 Definitely a stand out this season!
  • + 5
 I'm usually pretty low key but I was yelling at the TV cheering Kate on for this one. What a great race. Congrats KC!
  • + 1
 I watched this live while working bright and early on a Saturday morning. Her performance brought me to tears of joy. What a gritty, determined race. To stay focused and patient as Annika dropped her on that last big climb speaks volumes about Kate's fortitude. I'm so glad I got to watch the race. Congratulations, Kate! Can't wait to see what the rest of your career has in store for you.
  • + 1
 Wow. Possibly the first time everybody in the comments has been happy with Pinkbike's award decision.
  • + 2
 Would love to see a video of this, anyone got a link?
  • + 1
 Think these are all replay-able via Redbull TV
  • + 1
 Here you go:

www.redbull.com/int-en/tv/live/AP-1WNUU4XWN2111/uci-mtb-world-championships
  • + 3
 Well deserved!
  • + 0
 Best Performance would logically be one of the ones they haven’t yet closed. Don’t ya think?
  • + 1
 Hahaha...I’m gonna be out a job... Frown
  • + 0
 NORTH BAY ALL THE WAY!!! Congrats KC Master Piece!!!
  • + 1
 ..
