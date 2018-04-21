INDUSTRY INSIDER

Pinkbike Celebrates 20th Anniversary at Sea Otter

Apr 21, 2018
by Brian Park  
Pinkbike 20th Anniversary


To kick off a year of celebrating our 20th Anniversary, our booth at Sea Otter features some of our favourite moments, gear, and stories from the last two decades.



Pinkbike s 20th anniversary booth. Sea Otter 2018.
If you're at the show, come say hi! We've got draws happening for prizes like a Rockshox Boxxer, TLD kit, an MRP carbon guide, and some SDG components.

We've also got limited edition t-shirts for sale, and are showing off the new Trailforks collaboration with Garmin.



Garmin Trailforks. Sea Otter 2018.
Pinkbike t-shirts. Sea Otter 2018.


Keep an eye out for a series of 20th Anniversary retrospective stories that we'll be sharing throughout the rest of 2018.




