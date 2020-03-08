Pinkbike Celebrates International Women's Day

Celebrating International Women's Day 2020
From racing, to freeride, to adventure—the women's MTB scene is more vibrant and badass than ever. Looking back at the past year, here are some of the notable moments.






Katie Holden spearheaded Formation this year to bring some of the world's top female riders to Utah to test themselves against the rugged terrain of the 2015 Rampage site. Hannah Bergemann, Micayla Gatto, Tahnee Seagrave, Vaea Verbeeck, Veronique Sandler, and Vinny Armstrong took part in year zero of Formation, helping progress women's freeride to the next level. We sat down with Katie to learn a bit more about Formation.
Photo by Paris Gore Red Bull








Jenny Rissveds won our Comeback of the Year Award for sharing her journey with mental illness and her valiant fight to overcome it, and then going on to win the Lenzerheide World Cup. Watch the full race replay here.

Jenny Rissveds got out in front when the others were starting to crack and never looked back.




Isabeau Courdurier - Behind the perfect season / EWS 2019

by Charliecoq
Isabeau Courdurier has the perfect season on the Enduro World Series, including a win in the Trophy of Nations for Team France. Every mountain bike athlete is looking for perfection, but very few ever get close. In a sport fraught with mechanicals, minimal practice, shifting tracks, inclement conditions, and hours upon hours of competition, enduro makes that search even harder, but this year, Courdurier overcame it all and ended the 2019 season unbeaten.
Isabeau Courdurier had the perfect golden season winning all 8 rounds and the overall title






Although Kate Courtney came into the 2019 season as World Champion, there were doubts over whether her performance in Lenzerheide last year was just a fluke. She put those doubts to bed, winning the first XCC in Albstadt and the main cross-country race. She then won three of the first four races of the season and the 2019 overall World Cup. She may only be two years into her elite career but the only thing she has left to win is a gold medal at the Olympics...
Kate Courtney was playing the game well it just wasn t enough today.






Casey Brown on the entrance drop.

Casey Brown takes part in the Rampage qualifier Proving Grounds event in Bend, Oregon. She also takes part in the debut women's Speed & Style event at Crankworx Whistler.

Casey Brown s Signature Style PC Clint Trahan






Back from injury and right to the top of the world Myriam Nicole beat all odds today on one the the most physically demanding courses of the circuit.




Myriam Nicole was off the bike for four months and missed seven rounds of the World Cup circuit due to a horrific foot injury. It seemed unlikely that this would be the year she would finally win World Championships, but she headed to Mont-Sainte-Anne to compete regardless. Against all odds, on a track that is known for is brutality and despite the pain in her ankle that caused her to limp as soon as she got off her bike, she went a second faster than Tahnee Seagrave and won the World Championship stripes.
Myriam Nicole and Tahnee Seagrave are back. The rest of the women s field should be very worried






14 year old Julia Traum Tuck No Competing in the WST was amazing. I met so many people that were so inspirational and I can t wait till next year. Riding with all the girls helped me fly they lifted me up and threw me to the wind but they knew I could do it Photo by Clint Trahan


The Women's Slopestyle Tour makes its debut. 21 female athletes travelled to Seattle, Washington, Kelowna, British Columbia and Truckee, California to compete in the series and showcase a diverse field of disciplines and abilities.
Stephanie Nychka Flips at Big White Photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com








Veronique Sandler directs the first female-led Freeride Mountain Bike film. Sandler, a former World Cup racer, has paved her own way in the mountain bike industry away from competition. 'Vision' is a film about inclusivity, standing alongside your heroes and redefining the status quo. It blends the creative worlds of Veronique Sandler in a coming together of art, design and sport and raises the bar for women in action sport.









Tracey Hannah battled all season long to claim the women's elite World Cup downhill title this year. By racing smart and squeezing points out of every session, she was able to just hold off a charging Marine Cabirou.
Tracey Hannah did what she needed to do today and secured the World Cup overall. That champagne has never tasted sweeter.





SOME OF OUR FAVOURITE VIDEOS FROM THE PAST YEAR


Myriam Nicole training amid the beautiful autumnal colours of Morzine.

DEITY: Torridon featuring Martha Gill

by deityusa
The stunning backdrop of Scotland is the landscape for this video with Martha Gill, who also wrote the original score for the video.


Tahnee Seagrave made her way back from injury to finish second at the World Championships.

My Kona: Lacy

by konaworld
Kona Communications Manager Lacy Kemp goes for a lap with her trail dog Roscoe.

A double rainbow as World Champs Vali Holl and Myriam Nicole head out on a ride together.

Martha Gill rides the new Marin Alpine Trail

by MarinBikes
Big mountains, epic passes, and all day ripping descents. Martha Gill rides the new Marin Alpine Trail.

Mountain Bike Hall of Famer, author, and Emmy winner Rebecca Rusch begins a multi-year partnership with Liv and Giant.

This up-close and personal documentary dips into the life of young Scottish rider Isla Short and her 2019 XCO World Cup campaign.

The group that started as four women who just wanted to learn how to ride has grown to over 150.

Relive a packed year of riding and racing with Joey Gough.

Bex is one of the most recognizable racers on the EWS circuit, but it's not all been plain sailing for the English rider.

All-time trail conditions in the Sea to Sky with Jo Peters.

Just Be

by SaskiaD
Join Saskia Dugon, Tina Gerber, Monet Adams and Hanna Jonsson as they explore Nordfjord and Are Bikepark.

Trek President John Burke and Trek were recognized for their dedication to gender equity through the advancement of female participation and equality in cycling.

It's great to see a line up of women's apparel from Leatt and see Martha Gill & Telma Torregrosa riding.

Morgane Such - Flow Ridge

by MarinBikes
Morgane Such rides Serre Chevalier Bike Park's fun, flowy trails.

Zoe Dawson is a Squamish local who has been riding XC for years, but her skills simply didn't translate to enduro...

Jolanda Neff talks about wearing the rainbow stripes, the Olympics, and her multi-discipline approach.

During the week of Crankworx Rotorua, Liv hosted a morning of riding for a group of over 80 women with exclusive access to half of Skyline Rotorua.



TECH:
Check Out: Women's Winter Apparel Edition - A Fat Biking Suit, Windproof Gloves & More
Gear Guide: 8 of the Best New Cold Weather Riding Kits for Women
Bike Checks from Formation
Where Have All the Women's Bikes Gone? A Look Inside an Ever-Changing Market
Review: 8 of the Best 2019 Women's XC Race Kits - Tested at the BC Bike Race
First Ride: 2020 Liv Pique 29 - A World Cup Ready XC Bike
First Ride: Juliana's Short Travel Brawler - The 2020 Joplin
First Ride: Juliana's New 29er - the 2020 Maverick
9 Women's Kits Tested - 2019 Summer Gear Guide
Staff Rides: Sarah Moore's Juliana Roubion Mullet Bike
Women's Round-Up - Sea Otter 2019
Liv's Prototype XC Bike - Sea Otter 2019
Chromag Introduces New Women's Techline Apparel



INTERVIEWS:
Myriam Nicole
Vali Holl
Andreane Lanthier-Nadeau and Haley Smith
Nina Hoffmann
Getting to Know Camille Balanche
Katie Holden
Tracey Hannah
Getting to Know Laura Battista
Emily Batty
Getting to Know Raphaela Richter
Veronique Sandler
Rachel Atherton
Tahnee Seagrave
Getting to Know Brittany Phelan
Getting to Know Nina Hoffman
Abby Long, Executive Director of the Kingdom Trail Association
Lael Wilcox
Jill Kintner


What were your favorite moments from the past year? Leave a comment below and let us know!

