Pinkbike Celebrates International Women's Day

won our Comeback of the Year Award for sharing her journey with mental illness and her valiant fight to overcome it, and then going on to win the Lenzerheide World Cup. Watch the full race replay here

Isabeau Courdurier has the perfect season on the Enduro World Series, including a win in the Trophy of Nations for Team France. Every mountain bike athlete is looking for perfection, but very few ever get close. In a sport fraught with mechanicals, minimal practice, shifting tracks, inclement conditions, and hours upon hours of competition, enduro makes that search even harder, but this year, Courdurier overcame it all and ended the 2019 season unbeaten.



Although Kate Courtney came into the 2019 season as World Champion, there were doubts over whether her performance in Lenzerheide last year was just a fluke. She put those doubts to bed, winning the first XCC in Albstadt and the main cross-country race. She then won three of the first four races of the season and the 2019 overall World Cup. She may only be two years into her elite career but the only thing she has left to win is a gold medal at the Olympics...







Myriam Nicole was off the bike for four months and missed seven rounds of the World Cup circuit due to a horrific foot injury. It seemed unlikely that this would be the year she would finally win World Championships, but she headed to Mont-Sainte-Anne to compete regardless. Against all odds, on a track that is known for is brutality and despite the pain in her ankle that caused her to limp as soon as she got off her bike, she went a second faster than Tahnee Seagrave and won the World Championship stripes.



Themakes its debut. 21 female athletes travelled to Seattle, Washington, Kelowna, British Columbia and Truckee, California to compete in the series and showcase a diverse field of disciplines and abilities.

directs the first female-led Freeride Mountain Bike film. Sandler, a former World Cup racer, has paved her own way in the mountain bike industry away from competition. 'Vision' is a film about inclusivity, standing alongside your heroes and redefining the status quo. It blends the creative worlds of Veronique Sandler in a coming together of art, design and sport and raises the bar for women in action sport.





Tracey Hannah battled all season long to claim the women's elite World Cup downhill title this year. By racing smart and squeezing points out of every session, she was able to just hold off a charging Marine Cabirou .



SOME OF OUR FAVOURITE VIDEOS FROM THE PAST YEAR

Myriam Nicole training amid the beautiful autumnal colours of Morzine.

The stunning backdrop of Scotland is the landscape for this video with Martha Gill, who also wrote the original score for the video.

Tahnee Seagrave made her way back from injury to finish second at the World Championships.

Kona Communications Manager Lacy Kemp goes for a lap with her trail dog Roscoe.

A double rainbow as World Champs Vali Holl and Myriam Nicole head out on a ride together.

Big mountains, epic passes, and all day ripping descents. Martha Gill rides the new Marin Alpine Trail.

Mountain Bike Hall of Famer, author, and Emmy winner Rebecca Rusch begins a multi-year partnership with Liv and Giant.

This up-close and personal documentary dips into the life of young Scottish rider Isla Short and her 2019 XCO World Cup campaign.

The group that started as four women who just wanted to learn how to ride has grown to over 150.

Relive a packed year of riding and racing with Joey Gough.

Bex is one of the most recognizable racers on the EWS circuit, but it's not all been plain sailing for the English rider.

All-time trail conditions in the Sea to Sky with Jo Peters.

Join Saskia Dugon, Tina Gerber, Monet Adams and Hanna Jonsson as they explore Nordfjord and Are Bikepark.

Trek President John Burke and Trek were recognized for their dedication to gender equity through the advancement of female participation and equality in cycling.

It's great to see a line up of women's apparel from Leatt and see Martha Gill & Telma Torregrosa riding.

Morgane Such rides Serre Chevalier Bike Park's fun, flowy trails.

Zoe Dawson is a Squamish local who has been riding XC for years, but her skills simply didn't translate to enduro...

Jolanda Neff talks about wearing the rainbow stripes, the Olympics, and her multi-discipline approach.

During the week of Crankworx Rotorua, Liv hosted a morning of riding for a group of over 80 women with exclusive access to half of Skyline Rotorua.

From racing, to freeride, to adventure—the women's MTB scene is more vibrant and badass than ever. Looking back at the past year, here are some of the notable moments.What were your favorite moments from the past year? Leave a comment below and let us know!