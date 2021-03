Pinkbike Celebrates International Women's Day 2021

Brooklyn Bell

We know we need to do a better job with inclusivity. People liketeach us that and make the bike community a better place. Brooklyn Bell is a mountain biker and a skier, is conscientious and brave, and is a skilled artist. In her film ‘Becoming Ruby,’ she relates how she didn’t have the role models she needed, so she made one. Now, she's someone who makes the bike community a better place and can be that role model for the next generation of riders. Follow her on Instagram for adventures and art at @badgal_brooky