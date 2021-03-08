Pinkbike Celebrates International Women's Day 2021

Mar 8, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Celebrating International Women's Day 2021
WOMEN'S MTB HIGHLIGHTS



We can all agree that 2020 was a weird one, but we still saw some remarkable achievements from women in the past year, both on the race course and elsewhere. Here’s a look back at some of the moments we want to celebrate.





Hannah Bergemann had another big year. She started riding and working for Transition at the beginning of 2020, picked up a Red Bull sponsorship, and saw the release of her India segment with Vero Sandler in TGR’s 'Accomplice.' Hannah is one of the brightest rising stars of mountain biking right now, and for good reason: the down-to-earth shredder is humble, is insanely talented, and clearly rides her bike for the love of it.





In addition to her part in 'Accomplice,' Vero has been killing it in videos all year: her Live to Ride episode, an episode of Europe’s Dream Trails with Manon Carpenter and Monet Adams, and her projects 'Lucky Dip' and 'Raw from the Door.' With Vero partnering with Santa Cruz bikes this year, we can expect to keep seeing bigger and somehow even better things from her in the future.




Camille Balanche deserved every ounce of that champagne.


Camille Balanche put down an impressive run at Leogang this season to claim the rainbow stripes. Camille came from a national-level fencing and Olympic-level ice hockey background and is relatively new to downhill racing, but has quickly risen through the ranks. She entered her first two World Cup races in 2018 to test the waters, decided to commit to the full season in 2019, podiumed twice as a privateer, and earned her World Champ title in 2020.

Camille Balanche took the win for the women Slipping and sliding just enough to keep her speed up in the woods.





We know we need to do a better job with inclusivity. People like Brooklyn Bell teach us that and make the bike community a better place. Brooklyn Bell is a mountain biker and a skier, is conscientious and brave, and is a skilled artist. In her film ‘Becoming Ruby,’ she relates how she didn’t have the role models she needed, so she made one. Now, she's someone who makes the bike community a better place and can be that role model for the next generation of riders. Follow her on Instagram for adventures and art at @badgal_brooky.




This was a reflective and difficult year for many of us, and we appreciate hearing stories from people like Haley Hunter Smith who turn vulnerability into strength. Haley, a top Canadian XC racer on the Norco Factory Team, relapsed into her eating disorder in 2020, clawed her way back out, and is aiming to be on the start line at Tokyo 2021.
Haley Smith finished in 8th.




This was also a year of shifting priorities for many riders, and we saw several pregnancy announcements and births. Rachel Atherton is pregnant, Ines Thoma is pregnant, and Catharine Pendrel recently gave birth. The women in the sport are fierce mountain bikers, but they’re also caring mothers, partners, and so much more.





Tracey Hannah enjoying the mud.




Tracey Hannah announced her retirement from World Cup racing at the end of the short 2020 season, and she has a lot to celebrate in her gritty, decorated career. The 2019 World Cup Overall winner has been a leader in the women’s DH field since 2012, with numerous wins and even more podiums to her name. She still plans to do a bit of racing with a relaxed approach, and she hopes to become a coach in the future.
Tracey Hannah




Top 40 Countdown

by missjoeygough
Views: 9,699    Faves: 36    Comments: 22


Female mountain biking icon Joey Gough turned 40 recently and to celebrate, she shared her top 40 video clips from a wild career. This fun reel features plenty of crashes, tons of style, and some truly massive jumps.
PC Duncan Philpott






Margeaux Elliot climbed 1 million feet in 2020, which she accomplished by scheduling three 3,000 ft rides per week and two 6,000 ft rides each weekend, she said in an interview. She took Mondays and Fridays off for recovery. She rode despite a car crash that broke her bike and gave her a hernia, wildfires near her home in California, and a global pandemic. The feat is insane.

She also decided to give the mileage purpose, and she used the challenge as a platform to fundraise for Grow Cycling Foundation, which promotes education, awareness and opportunities that increase diversity and inclusion in cycling.

Photo by Mike Thomas







We don’t see many women in the mix at freeride festivals, but Chelsea Kimball broke the mold last month when she sent it with the best of them at Johny Salido’s Freeride Fiesta, joining other female shredders like Casey Brown and CJ Selig who have ridden in similar high-profile events. Chelsea races downhill and enduro, spends the winter in Utah riding massive freeride lines, and lives on the road in her van in pursuit of adventure.




SOME OF OUR FAVOURITE VIDEOS FROM THE PAST YEAR

ALN, Miranda Miller, and Brittany Phelan reflect on their relationship with crashing.

Casey Brown is resilient and never stops pushing the boundaries in 'Forward.'

Jamie Hill's life story wrapped into a poetic film.

Miranda X Cypress

by konaworld
Views: 10,859    Faves: 35    Comments: 2

Miranda Miller flies through a thin layer of snow.

13-year-old Erice Van Leuven is an animal.

Golden Girl - Becky Gardner and the Process 153 DL

by konaworld
Views: 4,933    Faves: 7    Comments: 0

Beautiful light over the Colorado landscape with Becky Gardner.

Vali Holl rips through her home trails in 'Sound of Speed.'

Flying Squirrels, Transition's rad program that gets more girls on bikes.

The Gowaan Gals' lockdown hangout.

Retallack dream lines with Mikayla Gatto.

A week in the life with Tahnee Seagrave.

Ultra-competitive Dutch XC racer Anne Terpstra shares her story.

Explore the new bike

by Jmorgane
Views: 1,893    Faves: 1    Comments: 0

It's eMTB adventure time with Morgane Jonnier.




TECH:
Ridden & Rated: 10 of the Best New Women's Riding Pants
9 Women's Kits for Plus Size Mountain Bikers
First Look: Liv Intrigue Advanced Pro 29
TLD's New Women's Line-Up: Pone Beaver 2020
Review: 2021 Juliana Furtado CC XO1
The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 28 - All About Women's Bikes
Liv Cycling Announces New Intrigue E+ Trail Bike Series
Liv Announces 29" Aluminum Version of Intrigue




INTERVIEWS:
Vero Sandler on Her Switch to Santa Cruz
Vali Holl on Her Future
Getting to Know Enduro's Rising Star Kera Linn
Getting to Know Mikayla Parton, the Privateer Who Finished 5th at World Champs
Emily Batty's Self-Supported Crossing of Iceland
Getting to Know Teigen Pascual, the Canadian High School BMX Prodigy
Manon Carpenter After 3 Years of Retirement
Getting to Know Australian XC Champion Bec McConnell
Cecile Ravanel Is, Once Again, Extraordinary
Marine Cabirou on Her First World Cup Win and Her Future Plans
Kathy Sessler Talks About Her Career on Downtime Podcast
Casey Brown on Women's MTB Apparel and More
Rebecca Rusch on How Biking Gives Us Strength
Jolanda Neff on Her Rise In XC
Jill Kintner on Crankworx and Life
CJ Selig on Being the Only Woman At Darkfest


What were your favorite moments from the past year? Leave a comment below and let us know!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Women's MTB


87 Comments

  • 155 1
 In honor of international women’s day my 6 year old daughter rode a 2 wheeler without training wheels for the first time this morning!

She will be excited to watch these videos later.
  • 31 0
 I love this.
  • 4 0
 Right on!
  • 98 22
 PB has made a lot of progress from the sausage-fest it once was. Great female role models on staff and more coverage of diverse content. The true test of supporting women in cycling is spread over the other 364 days of the year.

As a member, I'd really like to see tighter moderation when comments on articles about women objectify them. I'm sure Emily Batty can't wait to read comments when she releases a press release. I love sharing articles about women riders with my two girls, but unfortunately have to pre-screen comments beforehand. Likewise with videos being screened for misogynistic or sexist content.

Unlike other platforms that play the "we're not publishers" card, PB does publish and has full editorial control over the content of their site. it is PB's choice to take these measures or not.

Users have a role too. 1. Call out douche bags, don't be afraid of being flamed by idiots. 2. Try opening, reading/watching the female content on this site. It's obvious from the numbers many members actively avoid this content. Open your minds, support women riders.

Queue the free speech and dudebro trolls....
  • 31 65
flag Nygaard (14 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 "It's obvious from the numbers many members actively avoid this content."

That sounds like good old lack of interest to me. If people found it interesting they would click the article without being told to do so.
  • 29 13
 @Nygaard: did you wake up today stoked to troll international womens day?
  • 21 8
 @Nygaard: Below threshold wasn't enough; you want to get called out here too? You're literally the guy @pourquois-pas is talking about.
  • 20 37
flag Nygaard (13 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @crysvb: Explain it to me then. Why are people not clicking the articles, if lack of interest isn't the reason?
  • 15 17
 @Nygaard: Dude. You’ve already shown your an a*shole. No need to show it more. You sore about us woman getting a day to celebrate?
  • 12 12
 @Nygaard: it’s not that people aren’t clicking the articles, it’s that they don’t want to get into arguments with people like you.
  • 13 2
 @Nygaard: In some cases, for sure.

But I'd bet a fair $ a lot of members just avoid any female content.
  • 10 16
flag fullfacemike (13 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Nygaard: Because the thought of a woman receiving any kind of recognition pains them as much as it pains you. Because they're full of hate, apathy, or both. Because they can't be bothered to care about any other human being who isn't exactly like them. I mean, take your pick. I suppose some of them might not be into the content itself but they just pass by instead of going out of their way to post negative comments like yours that actively attempt to undermine calls for equality. If this bothers you so much, you can f*cking go.
  • 10 8
 @Nygaard: So you get it now!

Ask yourself why you (or whomever) have no interest in content about biking on a biking website when women are involved.

Now challenge yourself to figure out why that is.
  • 15 6
 @Nygaard: those weren't my words but i'm GUESSING the majority of people who regularly use pinkbike are male. the sport is male dominated. we just want to be looked at equally. you shitting on international womens day on pinkbike is just making it all the more obvious why women should have this day. i could go on and on about how dudes drop into trails simply because they see a female rider, assuming she is going to hold them up, how often we get unsolicited advice, how often we get run off trails because some strava dude is on our ass, how many times have you been asked if you needed help pumping up your tire? none? okay.
  • 15 4
 @Nygaard: OK, I'll try, for what my opinion is worth. I think people (in this case mainly men) subconsciously assume that content focused on women might be in some way less wild, impressive or rad - basically not as satisfying to watch or read or listen to. You can see this, for example, in comments about the difference between men's and women's racing or even when someone says that a woman is a badass "for a woman", which implies that the bar is somehow lower.

I personally agree with pourqouis-pas that being more open-minded and clicking on content containing women would be beneficial a) to the women involved, as it increases their exposure and therefore showcases women riding bikes to a wider audience and b) to the viewer as they are exposed to perhaps different styles of content or even just great content that happens to focus on women.

Sometimes you have to point out a behaviour to help people realise they are engaging in it, especially if it's sunconscious because it's been ground into them by social norms. After that the change can become embedded once people get to the point where they are clicking to see content about women because they know it might be good, not just because they know they should.

That's my take on it, anyhow.
  • 17 12
 @pourquois-pas: I feel that I have to stress that this is not an attempt to provoke before asking, but I am genuinely interested in knowing what leads you to that assumption? Why would people actively avoid content that they are interested in? I simply don't see why that would take place?
  • 10 18
flag Nygaard (13 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @fullfacemike: Damn bro/brosephine. I hope you make peace with what ever it is that you carry around on your back.
  • 14 8
 @Nygaard: I don't think this is a troll. I think this is just not being aware of how privilege works.

MTB has typically been white, straight and male. Unless content editors (also typically white, straight and male) don't actually promote content that might not have as much interest to their readers (ie, content that's not showing white, straight and male riders riding at a high level because more of that demographic benefits from systemic cultural structures, both in the sport and external to it), then other demographics aren't as interested in the content. This can ultimately work to keep the sport white, straight and male. Think of historic black lack of interest in Hollywood, everything from Public Enemy's Burn Hollywood Burn to Jordan Peele's interviews, there just isn't the same connection or interest with the sport or medium when it's predominantly one demographic. This can work in subtle ways too, I live in a town with an amazing bmx track but I wasn't really interested until I saw sugarcayne.com because I just couldn't relate to what I thought was bmx culture.

Promoting content that doesn't interest the dominant group will lead to more inclusion, which leads to more diversity, which leads to a higher quality of riding. This is dynamic is already at work- I'm a white, straight male and I've never seen anything as impressive on a mountain bike as Hannah Bergemann dropping 40' at the old Rampage sight.

Props to pb for publishing this kind of material, despite it not always being the most marketable to the overall user base. I, for one, am interested in seeing how the sport will evolve as a result.

edit: taking links out that didn't embed and ampersands that got messy. Frown
  • 8 3
 @Nygaard: You are correct, they avoid what doesn't interest them.

I ask they challenge themselves why they're not interested in content that includes women, i.e. why are they closed-minded to this content. Maybe click through and try a few, be open minded, you'd be surprised. I was... not ashamed to admit I'm still trying to shake old norms and attitudes.


And maybe I am wrong. PB has the open rate data, I'm just extrapolating from the low article comment and video view counts.
  • 16 20
flag IntoTheEverflow (13 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Amazing to see how triggered many people respond to a normal question.

I agree with Nygaard that it is weird to assume that many people on pinkbike actively avoid articles about women.
Why would they do that? It makes no sense.
  • 1 3
 @fullfacemike:
Accidentally down voted
  • 1 1
 i love women
  • 1 2
 So we should ban your free speech too?
  • 1 0
 @crysvb: I always stop and ask if riders need help when they have a puncture or a mechanical issue - regardless if their female or male. It's just common courtesy.

Sexism is definitely a big problem, but I please don't assume that I'm a big jerk just because I stop and offer my help and advice.
  • 35 4
 In know its asking a lot of many who live in the PB comments section, but please let's keep the comments respectful. We owe a deep debt of gratitude to the women in our lives and all over the world. Let's celebrate International Women's Day in a way that demonstrates our appreciation, not our stupidity.
  • 5 17
flag Baller7756 (10 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I haven't read anything disrespectful to this point... have you? The only thing close was the initial hit piece from pourquois-pas.
  • 6 3
 @Baller7756: hit piece? Haha. That’s funny.
  • 25 6
 I love women! My mother is awesome and my wife is awesome too! Thank God for women!
  • 16 0
 That Miranda Miller reflections on crashing clip is still one of the best things I've ever seen on PB. tup
  • 5 1
 ngl I teared up a bit out of how inspiring it was. It's insane how well pro athletes train their mind to overcome obstacles and endure pain holy shit
  • 13 0
 This brought a big smile to my face Smile
  • 7 0
 In the time I've been reading pinkbike I've been pleased to see quite a bit of women-focused content. It is great to keep up with what is happening in the sport for both genders. I wish I could ride like the women who appear in PB.
  • 15 6
 Great article, but I'm also here for the below threshold comments.
  • 13 12
 And as always there's some f*cking doozies in there. To be so fragile that on a reoccuring day a year you are still not confident in your masculinity and yourselves you can't just enjoy the day and give props to all the lady senders?

Show me on the doll where the bad lady touched you...
  • 6 0
 @RelapsedMandalorian: I'm conflicted about your second comment here. On the one hand, I'm here with you in support of the women riders. But then your last sentence is a joke about child sexual abuse, at its core. (In case you're wondering, I still gave an upvote after some contemplation.)
  • 7 0
 Miss Joey Gough and Casey Brown are in my top five favourite riders. They ride like "What gender barrier?"
  • 6 0
 Ah! This is even better than Movies for your Monday!! Thank you so much for this!
  • 2 0
 These should have been movies for your monday.
  • 4 0
 @margauxjo you are incredible.
  • 2 0
 @alicialeggett: Thank you and so are you! After barely surviving TDS with you in 2019 I needed something else to do on my bike! hah...that race was such a reality check for me!
  • 11 8
 I replied to someone in the "below threshold" comments section, but I wanted to post it again in the general comments. For anyone getting salty about "equality" and women getting their special day:

Imagine a bucket of water representing men, and another bucket of water representing women. Right now, there is way more water in the men's bucket. In order to reach equality, we need to add MORE water to the women's bucket until its equal to the men's bucket. If we keep adding water to both buckets equally, the women's bucket will never catch up.
We need article's like this on PB to raise awareness for women's role in MTB, and that they deserve equal recognition for their contributions.
  • 4 0
 Content bonanza, thanks PB. Oh man Joey Gough catching that next whoop with both hands is my worst nightmare. Cracked wrist phantom pain just watching.
  • 5 0
 Jeezussss, can Joey Gough teach me how to ride a bike? Wow. Just Wow. So many amazing examples of amazing Women.
  • 3 0
 Flat table is FLAT
  • 4 2
 The first post by @unrooted was the only one necessary and should have set the tone for the whole section.

Just about everything that followed is why people hesitate to comment when this topic is at the fore, why those that do have to proof it for their kids, why the women you'd like to hear from never venture in here, and why women need International Women's Day. And that's just in this forum...holy hell to all the stuff that happens in the real world.

Men collectively prove we're only as good as our bad apples every time.
  • 5 0
 Love these videos! I want to be like all those women one day!
  • 3 0
 Thanks! I also encourage people to check out the "Choose to Challenge" stories posted on the SRAM website sram.com/en/life/campaigns/iwd
  • 2 1
 I was going to save the "Becoming Ruby" for later but I looked at those roots and thought 'it must be bellingham' and oh my gosh, it was! Lovely.

@brooklynbell, we should meet up sometime and maybe you could show me how to ride properly. Too much OTB for me and not enough Steez!
  • 6 5
 wow...luv all this praise train sillyness here. I esp love the commenter stating equality in his "buckets of water" analogy where we have to "just put more water into the womens bucket" Really?? How many of you woke individuals not only actively watch, but support monetarily womens golf, basketball, softball, hell even cycling?? Probably 0-1% maybe. And sorry, sad fact, thats about all that would ever support because it doesnt garner interest like the men's side of things. Sorry, spectator sports will always be dominated by the mens side and the sponser's know it. You want equality, force the sponsers to pay out equal dividends to all women athletes without expectation of return on investment. I dont know about you, but my economics 101 class told me to always review my ROI when placing my $$, Id love to meet the CFO of the company willing o do what I just laid out knowing its a $$ losing endeavor..
  • 4 0
 Awesome riders! Nice content !
  • 5 0
 So Good!
  • 5 0
 Joey Gough is awesome.
  • 2 0
 These are some very inspiring videos. Thanks for shining the spotlight, PB!
  • 4 5
 “Hey, hon, it’s International Women’s Day today.”
“We don’t need a day designated by men...where the hell is International Men’s Day?”
“Hmf, well Pinkbike is celebrating women’s achievements in mountain biking.”
“Oh, that’s cool.”
  • 1 0
 Brooklyn Bell/Ruby, I get it. Not many videos these days can captivate ones attention for 20+ mins. This one for sure does.Thank you Brooklyn.
  • 13 11
 Interesting they praise women but chase off Amanda Batty from the site
  • 3 0
 Hopefully the lowlife's that threatened Amanda to the point she quit were banned for life.
  • 3 1
 rad!
  • 10 9
 Thanks to all women for letting us inhabit their planet.
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike did definitely better job than me today Frown
  • 1 0
 Edit: Oops. Wrong spot. Meant to reply to someone.
Below threshold threads are hidden

