Pinkbike Celebrates International Women's Day 2021

put down an impressive run at Leogang this season to claim the rainbow stripes. Camille came from a national-level fencing and Olympic-level ice hockey background and is relatively new to downhill racing, but has quickly risen through the ranks . She entered her first two World Cup races in 2018 to test the waters, decided to commit to the full season in 2019, podiumed twice as a privateer, and earned her World Champ title in 2020.

We know we need to do a better job with inclusivity. People liketeach us that and make the bike community a better place. Brooklyn Bell is a mountain biker and a skier, is conscientious and brave, and is a skilled artist. In her film ‘Becoming Ruby,’ she relates how she didn’t have the role models she needed, so she made one. Now, she's someone who makes the bike community a better place and can be that role model for the next generation of riders. Follow her on Instagram for adventures and art at @badgal_brooky

This was a reflective and difficult year for many of us, and we appreciate hearing stories from people likewho turn vulnerability into strength . Haley, a top Canadian XC racer on the Norco Factory Team, relapsed into her eating disorder in 2020, clawed her way back out, and is aiming to be on the start line at Tokyo 2021.





This was also a year of shifting priorities for many riders, and we saw several pregnancy announcements and births. Rachel Atherton is pregnant , Ines Thoma is pregnant, and Catharine Pendrel recently gave birth. The women in the sport are fierce mountain bikers, but they’re also caring mothers, partners, and so much more.





Tracey Hannah announced her retirement from World Cup racing at the end of the short 2020 season, and she has a lot to celebrate in her gritty, decorated career . The 2019 World Cup Overall winner has been a leader in the women’s DH field since 2012, with numerous wins and even more podiums to her name. She still plans to do a bit of racing with a relaxed approach, and she hopes to become a coach in the future.

Female mountain biking icon Joey Gough turned 40 recently and to celebrate, she shared her top 40 video clips from a wild career. This fun reel features plenty of crashes, tons of style, and some truly massive jumps.







We don’t see many women in the mix at freeride festivals, but Chelsea Kimball broke the mold last month when she sent it with the best of them at Johny Salido’s Freeride Fiesta, joining other female shredders like Casey Brown and CJ Selig who have ridden in similar high-profile events. Chelsea races downhill and enduro, spends the winter in Utah riding massive freeride lines, and lives on the road in her van in pursuit of adventure.



SOME OF OUR FAVOURITE VIDEOS FROM THE PAST YEAR

ALN, Miranda Miller, and Brittany Phelan reflect on their relationship with crashing.

Casey Brown is resilient and never stops pushing the boundaries in 'Forward.'

Jamie Hill's life story wrapped into a poetic film.

Miranda Miller flies through a thin layer of snow.

13-year-old Erice Van Leuven is an animal.

Beautiful light over the Colorado landscape with Becky Gardner.

Vali Holl rips through her home trails in 'Sound of Speed.'

Flying Squirrels, Transition's rad program that gets more girls on bikes.

The Gowaan Gals' lockdown hangout.

Retallack dream lines with Mikayla Gatto.

A week in the life with Tahnee Seagrave.

Ultra-competitive Dutch XC racer Anne Terpstra shares her story.

It's eMTB adventure time with Morgane Jonnier.

We can all agree that 2020 was a weird one, but we still saw some remarkable achievements from women in the past year, both on the race course and elsewhere. Here’s a look back at some of the moments we want to celebrate.What were your favorite moments from the past year? Leave a comment below and let us know!