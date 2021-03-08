Pinkbike Celebrates International Women's Day 2021

We can all agree that 2020 was a weird one, but we still saw some remarkable achievements from women in the past year, both on the race course and elsewhere. Here’s a look back at some of the moments we want to celebrate.
Hannah Bergemann
had another big year. She started riding and working for Transition
at the beginning of 2020, picked up a Red Bull sponsorship
, and saw the release of her India segment
with Vero Sandler
in TGR’s 'Accomplice.' Hannah is one of the brightest rising stars of mountain biking right now, and for good reason: the down-to-earth shredder is humble, is insanely talented, and clearly rides her bike for the love of it.
In addition to her part
in 'Accomplice,' Vero has been killing it in videos all year: her Live to Ride episode
, an episode
of Europe’s Dream Trails with Manon Carpenter
and Monet Adams
, and her projects 'Lucky Dip'
and 'Raw from the Door.'
With Vero partnering with Santa Cruz bikes this year, we can expect to keep seeing bigger and somehow even better things from her in the future.
Camille Balanche
put down an impressive run at Leogang this season to claim the rainbow stripes. Camille came from a national-level fencing and Olympic-level ice hockey background and is relatively new to downhill racing, but has quickly risen through the ranks
. She entered her first two World Cup races in 2018 to test the waters, decided to commit to the full season in 2019, podiumed twice as a privateer, and earned her World Champ title
in 2020.
We know we need to do a better job with inclusivity. People like Brooklyn Bell
teach us that and make the bike community a better place. Brooklyn Bell is a mountain biker and a skier, is conscientious and brave, and is a skilled artist. In her film ‘Becoming Ruby,’ she relates how she didn’t have the role models she needed, so she made one. Now, she's someone who makes the bike community a better place and can be that role model for the next generation of riders. Follow her on Instagram for adventures and art at @badgal_brooky
.
This was a reflective and difficult year for many of us, and we appreciate hearing stories from people like Haley Hunter Smith
who turn vulnerability into strength
. Haley, a top Canadian XC racer on the Norco Factory Team, relapsed into her eating disorder in 2020, clawed her way back out, and is aiming to be on the start line at Tokyo 2021.
This was also a year of shifting priorities for many riders, and we saw several pregnancy announcements and births. Rachel Atherton is pregnant
, Ines Thoma is pregnant, and Catharine Pendrel recently gave birth. The women in the sport are fierce mountain bikers, but they’re also caring mothers, partners, and so much more.
Tracey Hannah announced her retirement
from World Cup racing at the end of the short 2020 season, and she has a lot to celebrate in her gritty, decorated career
. The 2019 World Cup Overall winner has been a leader in the women’s DH field since 2012, with numerous wins and even more podiums to her name. She still plans to do a bit of racing with a relaxed approach, and she hopes to become a coach in the future.
Female mountain biking icon Joey Gough turned 40 recently and to celebrate, she shared her top 40 video clips from a wild career. This fun reel features plenty of crashes, tons of style, and some truly massive jumps.
Margeaux Elliot climbed 1 million feet in 2020
, which she accomplished by scheduling three 3,000 ft rides per week and two 6,000 ft rides each weekend, she said in an interview
. She took Mondays and Fridays off for recovery. She rode despite a car crash that broke her bike and gave her a hernia, wildfires near her home in California, and a global pandemic. The feat is insane.
She also decided to give the mileage purpose, and she used the challenge as a platform to fundraise for Grow Cycling Foundation
, which promotes education, awareness and opportunities that increase diversity and inclusion in cycling.
We don’t see many women in the mix at freeride festivals, but Chelsea Kimball broke the mold last month when she sent it with the best of them at Johny Salido’s Freeride Fiesta, joining other female shredders like Casey Brown and CJ Selig who have ridden in similar high-profile events. Chelsea races downhill and enduro, spends the winter in Utah riding massive freeride lines, and lives on the road in her van in pursuit of adventure.
SOME OF OUR FAVOURITE VIDEOS FROM THE PAST YEAR
ALN, Miranda Miller, and Brittany Phelan reflect on their relationship with crashing.
Casey Brown is resilient and never stops pushing the boundaries in 'Forward.'
Jamie Hill's life story wrapped into a poetic film.
Miranda Miller flies through a thin layer of snow.
13-year-old Erice Van Leuven is an animal.
Beautiful light over the Colorado landscape with Becky Gardner.
Vali Holl rips through her home trails in 'Sound of Speed.'
Flying Squirrels, Transition's rad program that gets more girls on bikes.
The Gowaan Gals' lockdown hangout.
Retallack dream lines with Mikayla Gatto.
A week in the life with Tahnee Seagrave.
Ultra-competitive Dutch XC racer Anne Terpstra shares her story.
It's eMTB adventure time with Morgane Jonnier.
TECH:Ridden & Rated: 10 of the Best New Women's Riding Pants9 Women's Kits for Plus Size Mountain BikersFirst Look: Liv Intrigue Advanced Pro 29TLD's New Women's Line-Up: Pone Beaver 2020Review: 2021 Juliana Furtado CC XO1The Pinkbike Podcast: Episode 28 - All About Women's BikesLiv Cycling Announces New Intrigue E+ Trail Bike SeriesLiv Announces 29" Aluminum Version of Intrigue
INTERVIEWS:Vero Sandler on Her Switch to Santa CruzVali Holl on Her FutureGetting to Know Enduro's Rising Star Kera LinnGetting to Know Mikayla Parton, the Privateer Who Finished 5th at World ChampsEmily Batty's Self-Supported Crossing of IcelandGetting to Know Teigen Pascual, the Canadian High School BMX ProdigyManon Carpenter After 3 Years of RetirementGetting to Know Australian XC Champion Bec McConnellCecile Ravanel Is, Once Again, ExtraordinaryMarine Cabirou on Her First World Cup Win and Her Future PlansKathy Sessler Talks About Her Career on Downtime PodcastCasey Brown on Women's MTB Apparel and MoreRebecca Rusch on How Biking Gives Us StrengthJolanda Neff on Her Rise In XCJill Kintner on Crankworx and LifeCJ Selig on Being the Only Woman At Darkfest
What were your favorite moments from the past year? Leave a comment below and let us know!
87 Comments
She will be excited to watch these videos later.
As a member, I'd really like to see tighter moderation when comments on articles about women objectify them. I'm sure Emily Batty can't wait to read comments when she releases a press release. I love sharing articles about women riders with my two girls, but unfortunately have to pre-screen comments beforehand. Likewise with videos being screened for misogynistic or sexist content.
Unlike other platforms that play the "we're not publishers" card, PB does publish and has full editorial control over the content of their site. it is PB's choice to take these measures or not.
Users have a role too. 1. Call out douche bags, don't be afraid of being flamed by idiots. 2. Try opening, reading/watching the female content on this site. It's obvious from the numbers many members actively avoid this content. Open your minds, support women riders.
Queue the free speech and dudebro trolls....
That sounds like good old lack of interest to me. If people found it interesting they would click the article without being told to do so.
But I'd bet a fair $ a lot of members just avoid any female content.
Ask yourself why you (or whomever) have no interest in content about biking on a biking website when women are involved.
Now challenge yourself to figure out why that is.
I personally agree with pourqouis-pas that being more open-minded and clicking on content containing women would be beneficial a) to the women involved, as it increases their exposure and therefore showcases women riding bikes to a wider audience and b) to the viewer as they are exposed to perhaps different styles of content or even just great content that happens to focus on women.
Sometimes you have to point out a behaviour to help people realise they are engaging in it, especially if it's sunconscious because it's been ground into them by social norms. After that the change can become embedded once people get to the point where they are clicking to see content about women because they know it might be good, not just because they know they should.
That's my take on it, anyhow.
MTB has typically been white, straight and male. Unless content editors (also typically white, straight and male) don't actually promote content that might not have as much interest to their readers (ie, content that's not showing white, straight and male riders riding at a high level because more of that demographic benefits from systemic cultural structures, both in the sport and external to it), then other demographics aren't as interested in the content. This can ultimately work to keep the sport white, straight and male. Think of historic black lack of interest in Hollywood, everything from Public Enemy's Burn Hollywood Burn to Jordan Peele's interviews, there just isn't the same connection or interest with the sport or medium when it's predominantly one demographic. This can work in subtle ways too, I live in a town with an amazing bmx track but I wasn't really interested until I saw sugarcayne.com because I just couldn't relate to what I thought was bmx culture.
Promoting content that doesn't interest the dominant group will lead to more inclusion, which leads to more diversity, which leads to a higher quality of riding. This is dynamic is already at work- I'm a white, straight male and I've never seen anything as impressive on a mountain bike as Hannah Bergemann dropping 40' at the old Rampage sight.
Props to pb for publishing this kind of material, despite it not always being the most marketable to the overall user base. I, for one, am interested in seeing how the sport will evolve as a result.
edit: taking links out that didn't embed and ampersands that got messy.
I ask they challenge themselves why they're not interested in content that includes women, i.e. why are they closed-minded to this content. Maybe click through and try a few, be open minded, you'd be surprised. I was... not ashamed to admit I'm still trying to shake old norms and attitudes.
And maybe I am wrong. PB has the open rate data, I'm just extrapolating from the low article comment and video view counts.
I agree with Nygaard that it is weird to assume that many people on pinkbike actively avoid articles about women.
Why would they do that? It makes no sense.
Accidentally down voted
Sexism is definitely a big problem, but I please don't assume that I'm a big jerk just because I stop and offer my help and advice.
Show me on the doll where the bad lady touched you...
Imagine a bucket of water representing men, and another bucket of water representing women. Right now, there is way more water in the men's bucket. In order to reach equality, we need to add MORE water to the women's bucket until its equal to the men's bucket. If we keep adding water to both buckets equally, the women's bucket will never catch up.
We need article's like this on PB to raise awareness for women's role in MTB, and that they deserve equal recognition for their contributions.
Just about everything that followed is why people hesitate to comment when this topic is at the fore, why those that do have to proof it for their kids, why the women you'd like to hear from never venture in here, and why women need International Women's Day. And that's just in this forum...holy hell to all the stuff that happens in the real world.
Men collectively prove we're only as good as our bad apples every time.
@brooklynbell, we should meet up sometime and maybe you could show me how to ride properly. Too much OTB for me and not enough Steez!
“We don’t need a day designated by men...where the hell is International Men’s Day?”
“Hmf, well Pinkbike is celebrating women’s achievements in mountain biking.”
“Oh, that’s cool.”
I mean, if the purpose is to promote gender equality, we can't just celebrate one gender and ignore the other one - right?
you naive lads thinking the fight for "equality" is about equality.....pfffffft
Might take a while for some people here.
If there isn't enough extra water to add to the women's bucket, why not take a bit from the men's one to even things out? Or are men too attached to having a full bucket to give away any of their precious water? (Spoiler alert: quite a lot of men are.)
Post a Comment