Pinkbike Editors' (And Friends) Christmas Wish Lists

I spent nearly fourteen years non-stop working as a bike shop mechanic, and aside from my regular customers, what I miss most about those days were the jobs where I actually had to fix something — not just install some new parts, or do some minor tweak or adjustment, but actually fix something. Ever better was when I had the chance to fabricate something to make that happen.



There was one customer in particular that I remember well who had a faired Lightning recumbent, and I made the mistake of apparently being the only mechanic who was able to get the damned thing to work properly. It was clunky, it was huge, it was woefully under-engineered, but the guy loved it, he was willing to pay, and I considered it a challenge. The rear disc brake was particularly problematic — keep in mind that this was in the early 2000s — and what I ultimately ended up having to do was make a new caliper adapter out of a hunk of angle steel using nothing more than a cordless drill, a hacksaw, some files, and a bench grinder. But it was never an issue again, and it was supremely satisfying (along with making it shift reliably, and silencing the various creaks, and…).

