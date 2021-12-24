close
Pinkbike Editors' Christmas 2021 Wish Lists

Dec 24, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
Low key terrifying.


In a year where everything has been more different and chaotic than ever before, what are Pinkbike's test editors and some of our regular contributors asking for?




Sarah Moore
More Days in the Mountains


On the one hand, I really like the idea of being a minimalist and not being tied to things. I also read a book recently called "Do You Really Need It?: One Question to Free You Financially" and it's made me think a lot about what I actually need. The problem is, when you get into a new sport, it's basically committing to buying a whole lot of new things. On the one hand, I have more than enough stuff. On the other hand, you can't really join Alicia paragliding with your bike gear, or Kaz on his next ski trip without an avalanche transceiver. Therefore, I'm constantly redefining what is a need and what is a want. Okay, they're all definitely not needs in the traditional sense. But what is something that I will actually get good use of and will open more adventure opportunities and what is a luxury item or something I won't get enough use out of? What are the things that are actually important to me?

I'm still figuring it out. Right now the long list is embarrassingly long and includes an avalanche airbag, an Icom 1000 radio, new ski boots, more avalanche training, better snow pants, resort skis, a sled, ski and moto and mountain bike coaching, a moto helmet, and moto boots that aren't a hand-me-down and still have all their buckles, but if what I really want it to get out in the mountains and I can do that with all the stuff I already have right now, do I really need any of those things?







Mike Kazimer
Jetson One Personal Electric Aerial Vehicle



I'm not a big fan of wish lists, and realistically there isn't anything that I really need - I have food, a home, a library card, and a mountain bike with air in both tires. That's all of my basic necessities sorted. However, if I somehow became obscenely wealthy (unlikely, unless someone out there has a trust fund they'd like to let me borrow for a while), I'd have this Jetson One 'Personal Electric Aerial Vehicle' in my garage.

I mean, just look at it. Yes, it only flies for 20 minutes, and sure, it has propellers that look like they're just waiting to take off a limb, but it looks like such a fun, futuristic way to get around. Even thought it's probably insanely loud, and you can buy an actual airplane that can carry passengers for less than this contraption's $92,000 asking price, I still want to give it a try.

Hopefully as time goes on battery technology will evolve and the range will expand, but I'm not holding my breath - there are companies out there that have been promising the equivalent of a flying car for over 50 years, and non of them have managed to succeed. All the same, I'd love to see what it's like to go zooming around in the real-life equivalent of a Star Wars speeder.




Seb Stott
Tout Terrain Singletrailer


I'm not a fan of excessive consumerism, but having a kid definitely recalibrates your sense of what's a justifiable purchase. The Singletrailer's €1,390 asking price and lack of a UK distributor put me off buying one, but if I could have one thing for free it would be this. It's the kids' trailer used in Danny Macaskill's Danny Daycare film, in which he rides big jumps, technical trails and even does a flip with the trailer attached. Obviously, a doll was in the trailer for those stunts, but it gives you a bit of confidence that you could ride the odd blue trail without the tiny human inside coming to any harm.


The single wheel is the main USP, allowing the trailer to lean with the bike for less restricted cornering than a two-wheeled trailer. It also means the line you pick for your own wheels is the line the trailer takes, which could be handy for narrow singletrack, riding across cambers, avoiding bumps, or dodging dog poo on the nursery run. The trailer attaches to the seat post so there's no need for a fiddly axle adapter for each and every bike you might hook it up to. Best of all, it's got 200 mm or air-sprung suspension to suit the weight of the passenger and cargo, with a rearward axle path helping to keep the little one relatively comfortable.




Alicia Leggett
New Ski Boots

I need some new ski boots that I can take on long touring days but can also hang for the occasional in-bounds day. I haven't actually decided which ones I'm getting yet, but I'll do some soul-searching over the next few hours and days and figure that out. I've been mainly skiing a pair of Tecnica Cochises, and while they've been pretty good, have taken me to some cool places, and have had a good life, they are starting to die - they now have a weird click and only rarely go successfully ski into mode, and one will switch unpredictably between the modes. That's not cool while skinning up or skiing down. They're also not light, and these days there are some great aggressive touring boots on the market with a much better capability:weight ratio. In short, it's time for a change.

My frontrunner right now is the Fischer Ranger 120, but I'm also intrigued by the Atomic Hawx line, the Tecnica Zero G line (to go with my favorite Blizzard Zero G 105 skis...), the Salomon S-Lab Mountain, and maybe some others in that category. If you have feelings about any of those boots, feel free to shout at me in the comments.





Ben Cathro
A Mountain Range & No Coronavirus Drama (Or Shimano Saint)

I'm not sure where Santa draws the line for Christmas wishes but I'm willing to find out. I would love the ownership rights to a beautiful mountain range with varying soil types, mineral deposits and flora. Gondola access to the top goes without saying but the key thing is the time to build any trails I want without pissing anyone off or creating legal issues for other landowners. On completion I'd open the place up to the public and run it as a non profit.

If that's too much I guess I'd settle for a 2022 DH race season without any Virus drama.

Still too demanding? How about a refreshed Shimano Saint groupset? 7 speed, 10t - 22t, 160mm cranks, direct mount chainring, larger pistons callipers, bigger, fatter rotors, I could not care about weight. I want to feel like I'm hitting a brick wall when I tickle those levers.

An ant-sized Ben Cathro drops back in on his WC race career.




Henry Quinney
Peugeot Bipper


I'm not really a flashy person. In fact, I often find having the latest and greatest a bit uncomfortable. That's a bit different with bikes, admittedly, but I'd always go for blacked out and subtle over loud and gaudy. I much prefer to see something working well and sensible rather than underutilized. However, I'm also a renascence man and have an eye for the classics. It's for these reasons that I recently purchased a 2011 Dodge Caravan. Its gentle curves only occasionally interrupted by dented bodywork and its silver paint licked by the faint threat of rust. The Dodge though, for all its charms, isn't what I really want.

Coming to Canada I was suprised to see the types of cars on the road almost polarised. It seems to either be Teslas or massive trucks, with not much in between. The small to mid-sized efficient van just hasn't reached here yet for some reason. There are options, but their scarcity means they're quite expensive for what they are and far more than a few tons of Caravan.

I wish I had my Bipper from the UK. The HMS Bipper, to give it its full name, was a worthy companion. It could only fit one bike in with the wheels on, meaning I never got called into shuttle people around and could be willfully unsociable. It got about sixty miles per gallon and could be slept in with only moderate discomfort and a few weeks of subsequent physiotherapy. I can imagine it being pretty spicey on the roads here in winter but I would love to have my trusty steed available to me. Believe it or not, it can even fit downhill bikes in with minimal fuss. The thing was like the tardis. Well, maybe the tardis after it's been through an extra hot wash but still, it was great.

All hail.



Tom Bradshaw

Rain Shirts for all, a Bike Cave & Clip In Jandals that Work

Rain Shirts For All

Are you last minute gift searching? Or perhaps you'd much rather "create" a gift? Is this a self-saucing product pitch? Maybe. Well the Rain-Shirt is the gift I'd like to be able to give you.

All you need to do is take any old jacket (or new - it doesn't matter), and simply cut the sleeves off where a t-shirt would finish. Did someone say winter trends? Because boom - you now have the latest, greatest, NASA technology inspired garment on the market to gift to your loved one. In all seriousness, I have had my Rain Shirt for the better part of three years now. We've been through think and cold, I would love to see more out there. So it's fair to say I was emotionally attached to this MacPac jacket, that had served me well for years. Until I crashed and ripped the elbow to pieces. Simple solution, slice those sleeves. I would like to give new life to your old (or new) favourite jackets. I know your significant other would love nothing more than a brand new, heavily used rain shirt under the Christmas tree this year.

A Bike Cave

I live in an apartment and bike admin is niggly. The pros are that you get to look at your bikes all day, and night. The cons are that your partner and flatmates get to look at your bikes all day, and night. It's not just the bikes, it's the lightly (read heavily) used riding gear, random cut-off zip tie tails and the black smudges left on adjacent walls and furniture. If only I had a separate cave to keep everything in...

Clip-in Jandals... That Work

Unsurprisingly, my clip-in jandals aka Clip-Flops from earlier this year didn't work as well as I thought they would. Namely, they didn't unclip once clipped in. Slight design flaw. Hence the need to constantly remove the foot from the jandal, easier said than done when crashing, stopping or even voluntarily wanting to take your foot off the pedal. They make make mouse traps of old look safe. I suspect if you had a proper base plate - not the ice-cream lid that I used - paired with a lower profile jandal that didn't require the use of hastily bought M8 screws from the hardware store you'd be in business...

So I would love a pair of Clip-Flops that function for all those beach going, pub crawling, mountain bike rides in summer time.

Perhaps a Clip-Flop Rain-Shirt Combo?






Matt Beer
More Jumps

This isn't a rant. I just love jumps and want more. Longer, taller, steeper jumps.

There is no shortage of technical trails in the Pacific Northwest; from slimy green rock slabs to heinous root clusters, but there is a lack of jumps in the Sea to Sky area. Yes, we have Whistler and the Coast Gravity Park, but aside from a handful of trails outside of those showcase destinations, tires generally stay on the ground. Don't get me wrong. I love technical riding and butter-smooth jump lines.

That affinity for catching air all started in the driveway with a simple wooden board, like it did for most. One of my favorite scenes is riding through a neighborhood and noticing a wooden ramp in front of a kid's house or a small pile of dirt piled on some logs, obviously someone's first attempt at building a jump. It’s the gateway to a lifetime addiction of fun on a bike. I'm thirty-five years old and I still feel like I'm progressing, or at least the advancements in mountain bikes have kept me from slowing down.

Jump trails offer riders repetitive practice like time spent on a BMX or pump track, but bike parks fall under a heavy blanket of snow for half of the year. Is that how we start to slip behind on our jumping skills? I'm not asking for someone to build me more jumps, ...well, for the purpose of this wish list I am. But I'm not blind to the fact that jumps don't simply appear overnight. I know they require serious grafting and letters to the council. We need more jumps.

That parabolic floating feeling is addicting and challenging to find anywhere else is life, whether you're two feet off the ground or twenty overhead. I never want to say, "I used to hit that, but I'm too old now". That’s not an aspect of my riding that I want to lose. Jumps are freedom. Do more jumps.

Shire Built - Eric Mickelson
Border restrictions, biblical rains, and recently, chilly weather has made the short hop from the North Shore down to Bellingham, the land of air time, challenging.




Daniel Sapp
A Garage Renovation

I consider us fortunate to have one of the only houses in our neighborhood with a basement garage but, it's a bit chaotic down there and could use some functional upgrades. There's spare lumber for various home projects, yard equipment, travel bags, some bikes, random bike parts from 15 years ago that I know I'll never use but I refuse to get rid of for whatever reason, seasonal clothes, a refrigerator full of nothing, and a good amount of baby stuff that's either too small and ready to be passed down or too big, or out of season.

I've gone through several iterations of adding and maximizing storage available, organizing, and am constantly cleaning random things out but, it's out of control and needs to be overhauled. In a perfect scenario, everything needs to be pulled out and a bit of water-proofing needs to take place, then I'd like to clean and seal the floor, add some ceiling tiles to hide the wiring for the house and make it cozy, and finally, add some legit storage cabinets and a nice workspace.

While it's not all that crazy of a project, logistically, it's a nightmare. There has to be somewhere to store everything while it's happening, the weather would ideally be decent, and I'll need to prepare time-wise as it'll undoubtedly take the standard n+8 trips to the hardware store and a good amount of time staring at the walls and standing in Lowe's, thinking about and conceptualizing the finished product to make it all happen.

There are plenty of amazing garages I've seen, and there are plenty of elaborate and over-the-top ideas floating around on the internet but I prefer simple, functional, and clean. Kind of like the one that Pinkbike user @Downhil posted, pictured below. Nice cabinets, a good workbench, plenty of open space. Ahh, what a dream.





So, what's on your Christmas wish list? Let us know in the comments below!

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Alicia Leggett Ben Cathro Henry Quinney Mike Kazimer Sarah Moore Seb Stott Matt Beer Daniel Sapp


63 Comments

  • 64 1
 I want bike pricing to come back down to reasonable levels.
  • 14 1
 For housing and for bikes...
  • 2 0
 @HeyBaumeister: yeah if weren't already in it a few years ago you are gunna have a bad time. Demand x inflation
  • 10 0
 @henryquinney over the years I have had 3 of the ever so slightly larger Peugeot Partner vans. Just amazing small vehicles, 3 seats, drive like a small car and so practical. With a bike or 2 the back it was a little cramped but it was nice to know everything was safe. It was always a bit of a hassle to swap work gear for bike gear. A couple months ago upgraded to a new much larger short wheel base Peugeot Expert. OMG, all that space, now my bike and work stuff live together in harmony. Definitely living the dream!

Van life for ever!
  • 1 0
 I dreamed of the Partner when I first got my Bipper. What a machine! Ha.
  • 8 1
 I feel like, besides the obvious horribleness of the idea of ClipFlops in general, that they would be wildly inefficient for actual clipping in and out. Unless you could make the tension on your pedals nigh nonexistent. Maybe I'm overthinking this...
  • 1 0
 Gumbies flip flops do surprisingly well with flat pedals
  • 9 0
 I want a lesson on cornering & jumping from cathro
  • 5 0
 Re: Matt Beer's suggestion,
I'm out here wishing my local trails would stop replacing perfectly good technical singletrack with flowy jump trails that all seem to be black diamond level (far too difficult for me, and I liked the singletrack), so I think it *really* depends on your location. Some areas seem to be prioritizing different sorts of trails more at the expense of others, and so long as existing trails that are already good are not destroyed in the process, I'm all for additional jumps for those who like it
  • 5 0
 Alicia, the new Cochise boots are a lot lighter and use a much sturdier locking ski/walk mechanism, if you know the fit of the old version works for you the new ones are definitely worth a look
  • 2 0
 Yeah the Zero G’s are great. I upgraded from the old version to the new ones last year and they are awesome. As light as my old dynafit tlt6 and ski like a resort boot.
  • 2 0
 Hey Alicia! can't speak on the other boots here but I've been riding the Scarpa Maestrale Rs for a couple of seasons and I love em. Light enough to tour all day yet still aggressive enough to charge downhill. I bought a pair of shifts for my resort ski so I could use them solely. No complaints!
  • 1 0
 Yup! Legit improvements have been made. You listed all bad ass boots, but if you have a Tecnica foot, then obviously... And BTW, trust me, I'm a bootfitter!
  • 4 0
 I want a 30 hour day. More daylight even in the dark of winter. We just need to slow down the rotation of earth and not mess with that perfectly balanced gravity thing. And get rid of the COVID thing... Unfortunately the 30 hour day seems more likely in the next year or... ever.
  • 7 1
 Never to see again Mike Levy sitting on Santa's lap with a curly bar gravel ride at the top of the wish list. At least it wasn't an e-bike. So kudos to the graphic artist.
  • 9 3
 Gravel bike > e-bike
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy: Was that supposed to RC Santa?
  • 3 0
 @njcbps: Yup, exactly
  • 2 2
 @mikelevy: nope. Why would anyone want zero suspension to ride terrain that isn't smooth? You need to check the exhaust routing on your mini, Levy.
  • 3 0
 Alicia, I would also consider the newer Cochise boots, I love mine. IMO, all of the boots mentioned would probably fit your purpose, but the most important thing with boot buying is to get a good fit. I’d recommend going to a shop and trying as many as possible!
  • 3 0
 @alicialeggett if you liked the fit of your old cochise, I highly suggest the new (2022) models. They redesigned the walk mode switch and it's bombproof now. Of course they'll say they lighter, stronger, better suspension, blah blah, every industry has their buzzwords. Personally, I picked up the hawx prime xtd and love em. They genuinely ski as good as my alpine boots and the walk mode is just like the new cochise, solid.
  • 2 0
 Alicia, I considered the Salomon S-Labs when buying new boots last winter, in the end I went for the slightly cheaper MTN version as it saved weight and for me didn't lose anything on the performance side compared to the heavier S-Labs. Done 30+ touring days in them so far and they are like plastic slippers. Can't comment on lift lap performance as covid shut our village resort until last week.
  • 2 0
 @henryquinney - I’d love to see a few smaller 4WD (or AWD) cargo vans hit the market… something like a transit connect, promaster city, or metris, but with a bit more clearance and enough capability for rough forest roads and snow. Keep it simple. Diesel and a Manual would be just great. Less computers, no extra driver safety features (just put down the phone and pay attention) … like and SUV with way more ‘U’
  • 5 0
 Matt Beer related to Mike Bear?
  • 1 0
 Don't get the Maestrales. Too many reliability issues. Zero G Pro Tours are bombproof and ski amazing for the weight. You might eventually want a warmer liner once the stock ones pack a bit (at least I do some days in the cold Canadian Rockies).
  • 1 0
 Alicia, as a boot fitter by trade I would have to say the zero G is the way to go. If you’re using a older version of the Cochise the boot should fit similar. The new Cochise is more generous. The most important thing about the zero G though is the workability of the boot. It’s one of the most customizable boots out there and it’s easy to work on to find perfect the fit.
  • 1 0
 I bought a TT Singletrailer second hand in April of this year. Amazing thing, although quite "used", but have taken my 1 yo on couple of Blue trails in UK already. However I was only able to use on my old aluminum Scandal hardtail (not sure a carbon frame / seatpost is suitable for the clamp!!!), which is fully rigid and baby had far more comfort than me... Now using that to "justify" purchasing a alu full suss to ensure I can take him down more interesting trails...

@seb-stott - try Amba for a distributor (based in Exeter) in the UK.
  • 4 1
 Return of Sapp! Thought he died of death and then summarily fired for missing work.
  • 3 0
 It is good that he is still around. I hope he does more bike reviews, as it seems like he gave a good point of view of bikes that were meant to be pedaled up and down.
  • 2 0
 Alicia, you want to have a look at the Scarpa Gea RS for a lightweight high performance boot to take you backcountry, slackcountry, and still rip in-bounds.
  • 2 0
 Preach Matt Beer as fun as Squamish is, I ask Santa every year for the same thing. This needs to be resonated as loud and as many times as possible
  • 1 0
 The zero g’s are really good but if honestly they are a little boney and cold for a daily driver. I’d say get the updated Cochise again, coming from a zero g owner that keeps his FT’s for the resort
  • 2 0
 My wish it to mend relationships of the past: www.pinkbike.com/u/notoutsideceo/album/Letter-from-my-CTO/?directtolastphoto

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 2 0
 kinda funny how almost all of the entries began with a bunch of sentences about how totally not materialist the author is.
  • 11 0
 That's because we're all such angels. Now leave me alone whilst I tend to the poor.
  • 1 0
 @henryquinney: learn to spell renaissance while you’re at it !
  • 2 0
 Alicia, big fan of the Dynafit Radical Pro. Although my instep is huge so ymmv
  • 3 0
 I just want a 203mm rotor to be in stock.
  • 2 0
 Just go to 220 front Wink lots in stock where I'm at
  • 2 0
 For Christmas I want to win the Stumpjumper in the PinkBike advent calendar. Please Santa, please!
  • 2 0
 Fischer rangers are literal trash
  • 2 0
 And the Zero G's are excellent.
  • 1 0
 Hoji, Hoji, Hoji.... Merry Christmas
  • 2 0
 An AXS GX dropper post in the $400 range
  • 3 0
 In 200mm + drop, this would be tempting to leave behind my love of Oneup posts.
  • 1 0
 no more cobrana. like that’s it idc if that’s all i get. it’s all i want.
  • 2 0
 Matt Beer has clearly not been to Colorado...
  • 1 0
 I want to see @danielsapp achieve his dream basement organization, so that I can take advantage of it to some degree.
  • 3 2
 Take back/Reverse the outside deal
  • 1 0
 AXS wireless grip shift is all I want
  • 1 0
 Those clip in flops where nice
  • 1 0
 I’m asking Santa for good weather and more daylight so I can ride more.
  • 1 1
 More time on the bike. It's that simple. And less winter, no winter if possible.
  • 1 0
 Less people in this damn planet…
That would really be just great.
  • 2 0
 people awakening
  • 1 1
 I am the king of the Echo People.
  • 1 0
 Wireless discbrakes!
  • 1 1
 Murican will be like, peugeot what the heck is dat
  • 1 0
 “A poo-gee-ott, what the heck is dat”
  • 2 0
 Nah we know what they are - they just never caught on here.
  • 2 1
 More drugs
  • 1 0
 I wanna blast down a jump trail on legal coke
  • 1 1
 Food.

Post a Comment



