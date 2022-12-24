Pinkbike Editors' Christmas 2022 Wish Lists: Workshops, XL MX Bikes... & Better Cheese?

It's probably common knowledge to a lot of you, but MX bikes come in one size. There's variation in dimensions between the brands and different displacement bikes will have different sizes, but the main 250/300/350/450 bikes are all pretty much the same. Can you imagine if a bike company only had one size? Something between a large and a medium would probably be the average. Loads of people would be stoked as most would fit on it and the prices would be a lot lower as companies would only make one frame, but all the stumpy and lanky boys and girls would have a nightmare.



It's not the end of the world as many different people of different heights ride MX with no major issues. It helps that the bikes are heavy and stable, which makes up for the lack of room. Anyway, I've bought some down-and-back pegs to make things a little bigger, so let's see if 15mm of difference will help. If anyone decides to make an extra-large KTM 350F, give me a call.

