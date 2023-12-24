Pinkbike Editors' Christmas 2023 Wish Lists

Sarah Moore

Kids Mountain Bike Seat

Dario DiGiulio

Dumb Janky Trails, Better Prescription Riding Glasses, More Silver Components

Jessie-May Morgan

A Hose That Never Freezes

Seb Stott

Tow ball and tow ball rack

Mike Kazimer

Fiat Panda

I haven't learned to skate along the flats so my ski-days involve a lot of walking.

Henry Quinney

A Single Day Skiing Green Runs with My Snow-Idol

The Cannondale Compact Neo looks fun as hell.

Brian Park

Machines, movies, mobility, and massive social upheaval

A full length mountain bike movie

If anyone out there wants to do me a teeny tiny favour.

Is this too much to ask?

functional right shoulder

the resurgence of domestic bike manufacturing

time to actually use all this stuff

Old and new.

Alicia Leggett

An ultralight paraglider, my ability to mountain bike back, a travel mug that lasts forever