Pinkbike Editors' Christmas Wish Lists



Think mountain bikes are expensive? Look away now then... Sure, they're not cheap, but you have to work hard to break the €4,000 mark for a frame. On the road, not so much. The one that caught my eye a few years ago is a Heroin, which is one of the few things more expensive than the namesake drug habit. They are handmade in France, they are all black and they have a golf-ball texture on the frame, which sounds horrendous but looks incredibly sexy in the flesh and is alleged to have magic aerodynamic qualities. What's more you can get the frame made to measure, so I could have a more gravel-like riding position (longer reach, longer chainstays, slacker headangle), without the ride-deadening overbuilding that tends to accompany real gravel frames. The price for all this? A mere €5,500 for a frameset... As for the why? Feel. What separates this bike from my current workhorse is how it feels on the road, more than weight or aero nonsense, a really well made frame just feels alive in a way that is really hard to explain to anyone who hasn't spent 8+ hours hammering the asphalt in a day.

