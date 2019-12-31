Pinkbike Editors' New Years Resolutions for 2020

Daniel Sapp

Commit to Off the Bike Strength Training

Dan Roberts

Self-Belief

Mike Kazimer

Do More Stretching

RC

Climb the Waterfall at South Mountain

Ed Spratt

Learn Some New Skills

James Smurthwaite

Ride a Century

Sarah Moore

Take a Wilderness First Aid Course

Mike Levy

Do More Stupid Rides

Matt Wragg

Run

Brian Park

Be a fan