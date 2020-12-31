Pinkbike Editors' New Years Resolutions for 2021

Daniel Sapp

Keep it Together

Dan Roberts

Why So Serious?

Mike Kazimer

Stretch More & Learn to Ride a Motorcycle

Aidan Oliver

Explore BC More

Ed Spratt

Ride More and Use Less Plastic

James Smurthwaite

Move somewhere with better riding

Sarah Moore

Change It Up

Mike Levy

Be More Better

Matt Wragg

Run

Brian Park

Train + Learn + Travel

Jason Lucas

Create

Christina Chappetta

Volunteer

Taj Mihelich

Relearn 360s

Ben Cathro

Consume Less

James Huang

Be like Gumby