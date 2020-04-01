Pinkbike Editors' Wildest Claims - April Fools Round Up 2020

New Industry Standard Set to Make a Massive Splash Mike Levy



The time has come to test the Donut. Will a bike from 2030 even work in 2020? (

The time has come to test the Donut. Will a bike from 2030 even work in 2020? ( Read Here .)

First Look: Atmospheric Solutions' New Tire Insert System Eliminates Pinch Flats Mike Kazimer



Originally developed for the military, the technology behind this pinch flat solution looks promising. (

Originally developed for the military, the technology behind this pinch flat solution looks promising. ( Read Here .)

UCI Announces Downhill Domination Tournament to Decide Cancelled World Cup Rounds James Smurthwaite



To ensure that the series still gets enough exposure and overall points can still be handed out, an e-sports tournament using the classic PS2 game will now be held instead. (

To ensure that the series still gets enough exposure and overall points can still be handed out, an e-sports tournament using the classic PS2 game will now be held instead. ( Read Here .)

'Race Day Look' Announces Cycling Apparel Rentals From Top Brands Sarah Moore



The new company focuses on renting high-end cycling apparel to the masses. (

The new company focuses on renting high-end cycling apparel to the masses. ( Read Here .)

It's a weird time when Google has canceled its plans for its infamous April Fools' pranks this year, but we forged on. We hope these pranks brightened your day...