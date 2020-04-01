Pinkbike Editors' Wildest Claims - April Fools Round Up 2020

Apr 1, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

Finding Remote
APRIL FOOLS
April 1, 2020


It's a weird time when Google has canceled its plans for its infamous April Fools' pranks this year, but we forged on. We hope these pranks brightened your day...


New Industry Standard Set to Make a Massive Splash
Mike Levy

The time has come to test the Donut. Will a bike from 2030 even work in 2020? (Read Here.)


First Look: Atmospheric Solutions' New Tire Insert System Eliminates Pinch Flats
Mike Kazimer

Originally developed for the military, the technology behind this pinch flat solution looks promising. (Read Here.)


UCI Announces Downhill Domination Tournament to Decide Cancelled World Cup Rounds
James Smurthwaite

To ensure that the series still gets enough exposure and overall points can still be handed out, an e-sports tournament using the classic PS2 game will now be held instead. (Read Here.)


'Race Day Look' Announces Cycling Apparel Rentals From Top Brands
Sarah Moore

The new company focuses on renting high-end cycling apparel to the masses. (Read Here.)
Photo by Sebastian Sternemann




Posted In:
Racing and Events


16 Comments

  • 19 0
 The last picture just crossed the line.. Mike levy grimly holding a donut...shame on you mike, shame on you..........
  • 3 0
 @mikelevy kinda looks like he’d make a good cop in that picture...
  • 8 0
 Huh? A post about all your other posts???
  • 9 0
 Post-ception
  • 3 0
 Five Things We Learned on April 1, 2020 post dropping tomorrow
  • 4 0
 I will NEVER forgive you this Grim Donut fake movie. Never ever.
  • 3 0
 Nothing can be fun during this Virus, can it?
  • 18 0
 But do you pronounce it Vy-rus, or Vee-rus??
  • 1 0
 Herr @mammal: deutschländer man sagt vee-Ruzz
  • 2 1
 youtu.be/56Zn6nysYtk

I've decided to have a laugh at the flats vs clips debate... Happy April Frist everyone! Razz
  • 2 0
 420
  • 1 0
 @mikelevy you're 2 steps away from being like Homer Simpson.
  • 1 0
 Atmospheric Solutions was a joke!!?? I was ready to pay $420 to get it.
  • 1 0
 Wait, the yoshimura pedals weren't a joke?
  • 1 0
 Biggest joke is that Matt walker likes a medium better than a large
  • 1 0
 Thanks for much needed smiles and giggles, lads Smile

