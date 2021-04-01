Pinkbike Editors' Wildest Claims - April Fools Round Up 2021

Last year Google canceled its plans for its infamous April Fools' pranks. This year, we saw at least double as many pranks as usual. James has a roundup of all the best ones
from the mountain bike industry, and here are a couple the Pinkbike editors wrote as well. We hope these pranks brightened your day...
Nimbus Unicycles Announces New, Slacker mUNI-X Enduro Model Alicia Leggett
This one goes to eleven.
.)
WhatsApp Data Suggests NSMB Editor is Notorious Leaker TonkatruckHenry Quinney
It's unclear whether Tonkatruck and McRae share the same phone, or indeed if they are the same person.
.)
The Schindelhauer Wilhelm has 252 Gears and 3350% RangeJames Smurthwaite
When you combine a Pinion and a Rohloff, chaos ensues.
.)
Pivot Cycles to Produce the Grim Donut V2Brian Park
There will be a very limited number of production Grim Donut bikes made available for the public to purchase.
.)
Video: Jandal Co's "Clip-Flop" Will Revolutionize Your Riding - First LookTom Bradshaw
The dropper post, disc brakes, and the Specialized Big Hit have all been credited as "game-changers". Well, today you can now add Jandal Co's "Clip-Flop" to that list.
.)
New Enduro Race Format AnnouncedSarah Moore
2022 will bring a whole new level of competition and skill to the discipline..
.)
First Look: Maxxis' New 'NotPatch' TiresDaniel Sapp
Time to retire that Sharpie - here comes the NotPatch.
.)
Quiz: Can You Guess These DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes?Ed Spratt
Looks like a...
.)
