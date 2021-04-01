Pinkbike Editors' Wildest Claims - April Fools Round Up 2021

Apr 1, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

Finding Remote
APRIL FOOLS
April 1, 2021


Last year Google canceled its plans for its infamous April Fools' pranks. This year, we saw at least double as many pranks as usual. James has a roundup of all the best ones from the mountain bike industry, and here are a couple the Pinkbike editors wrote as well. We hope these pranks brightened your day...


Nimbus Unicycles Announces New, Slacker mUNI-X Enduro Model
Alicia Leggett

This one goes to eleven. (Read Here.)


WhatsApp Data Suggests NSMB Editor is Notorious Leaker Tonkatruck
Henry Quinney

It’s unclear whether Tonkatruck and McRae share the same phone, or indeed if they are the same person. (Read Here.)
Photo by Deniz Merdano https www.instagram.com blackbird works


The Schindelhauer Wilhelm has 252 Gears and 3350% Range
James Smurthwaite

When you combine a Pinion and a Rohloff, chaos ensues. (Read Here.)


Pivot Cycles to Produce the Grim Donut V2
Brian Park

There will be a very limited number of production Grim Donut bikes made available for the public to purchase. (Read Here.)


Video: Jandal Co's "Clip-Flop" Will Revolutionize Your Riding - First Look
Tom Bradshaw

The dropper post, disc brakes, and the Specialized Big Hit have all been credited as "game-changers". Well, today you can now add Jandal Co's "Clip-Flop" to that list. (Read Here.)


New Enduro Race Format Announced
Sarah Moore

2022 will bring a whole new level of competition and skill to the discipline.. (Read Here.)
Isabeau Courdurier on her way to yet another win in what has been a stellar season.


First Look: Maxxis' New 'NotPatch' Tires
Daniel Sapp

Time to retire that Sharpie - here comes the NotPatch. (Read Here.)


Quiz: Can You Guess These DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
Ed Spratt

Looks like a... (Read Here.)




