Pinkbike’s Fantasy League Show With Cam McCaul: Episode 1, Losinj - Video

The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.

Secret DH race fiend and bundle of pure energy Cam McCaul breaks down the winners and losers from the DH World Cup in Lošinj, Croatia last weekend. He also gives up his picks and strategies for the next round of the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill contest!The Bontrager Line Pro wheelset has been won, but there's a lot of racing to do before the winner of the Trek Session is decided. We'll be announcing the round prize for Fort William soon!