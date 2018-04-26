FANTASY

Pinkbike’s Fantasy League Show With Cam McCaul: Episode 1, Losinj - Video

Apr 26, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Secret DH race fiend and bundle of pure energy Cam McCaul breaks down the winners and losers from the DH World Cup in Lošinj, Croatia last weekend. He also gives up his picks and strategies for the next round of the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill contest!

Aaron Gwin put all that off-season gym work to good use today muscling through one of the most physical tracks we ve seen on the circuit to take the win by a scant 0.79 seconds.
Pom Pon picking right up where she left off with a dominating performance that would see her take the win over rachel Atherton by more than 3 seconds.
The Bull Dog bruised and and battered but he will live to fight another day.

The Bontrager Line Pro wheelset has been won, but there's a lot of racing to do before the winner of the Trek Session is decided. We'll be announcing the round prize for Fort William soon!


The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.


Must Read This Week
Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
86027 views
Qualifying Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
75551 views
Where's the Shock? Bold Cycles' Unplugged Prototype - Sea Otter 2018
64301 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Absolutely Sends It in 'Fabiolous Escape 2' - Video
63653 views
What's Happened to Claudio's Lošinj Course Preview?
63614 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2018
57811 views
Rocky Horror Show Finals Photo Epic - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
46432 views
Loic Bruni Out of Lošinj World Cup?
46033 views

10 Comments

  • + 2
 You've got whole lotta shadow on your face dude.
  • + 2
 That's it cam!
  • + 1
 Sure is!
  • + 1
 spaz
  • + 1
 'Merica!
  • + 1
 Marine Caribou
  • + 1
 I imagine you've got excited and commented this Smile . Cam corrects himself later on in the video - I'm sure all of us have read Caribou at some point!
  • + 1
 cabirou**
  • + 1
 Caribou are land mammals that can swim across rivers and lakes but are rarely seen in the ocean.
  • + 1
 Awesome intro!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024822
Mobile Version of Website